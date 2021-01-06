Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

MANILA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Philippines is negotiating
with seven vaccine manufacturers to procure at least 148 million
COVID-19 shots as it seeks to inoculate close to two-thirds of
its population this year, a senior official said on Wednesday.
Carlito Galvez, a former general in charge of the country's
strategy to fight the coronavirus, said the government hopes to
close deals with Novavax, Moderna, AstraZeneca
, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac
Biotech and the Gamaleya Institute this month, although
availability could be a challenge amid stiff competition.
"We will be able to purchase at least 148 million doses from
seven manufacturers. However, that will be dependent on global
supply," Galvez told a media briefing.
Wealthier nations had already snapped up 80% of available
doses, he said, without providing a source for the data.
The Philippines had earlier targeted 80 million doses and
though it has been talking with vaccine-makers for months, the
country has secured only 2.6 million doses, from Britain's
AstraZeneca, paid for by a private sector group, which will give
half of those to their employees.
AstraZeneca on Wednesday applied for an emergency use of its
COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines.
The country will get subsidised doses for 23 million of its
people through the global vaccine partnership known as COVAX,
Galvez added.
Healthcare workers, elderly, soldiers, police, teachers and
government workers will be prioritised in a rollout that could
start as early as the first quarter, he said.
Philippine regulators have yet to approve any COVID-19
vaccines and news of President Rodrigo Duterte's security detail
being inoculated in September has caused an uproar among
activists and lawmakers.
Duterte has promised safe, effective and free vaccines for
all 108 million people, Galvez said.
The Philippines has recorded 480,737 infections and 9,347
deaths due to the coronavirus.
(Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by
Martin Petty)