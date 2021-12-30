SINOVAC Reports Unaudited First Half of 2021 Financial Results 12/30/2021 | 04:06pm EST Send by mail :

First Half of 2021 Financial Summary Sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $11.0 billion, compared to $67.7 million in the prior year period. The Company posted $5.1 billion of net income attributable to common shareholders, or $51.42 per basic and $44.80 per diluted share, in the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of $12.6 million, or $0.13 loss per basic and diluted share, in the prior year period. Mr. Weidong Yin, Chairman, President and CEO of SINOVAC, said: “We are working with global partners on joint vaccine research and collaborating locally to make COVID-19 vaccines available around the world. SINOVAC has become one of the largest global suppliers of COVID-19 vaccines, supplying over 2.5 billion doses of its inactivated vaccine, CoronaVac®, around the world, as of late December 2021. As the world continues to face challenges and new COVID-19 variants, SINOVAC remains committed to developing and distributing safe and effective vaccines in China and across the globe. We remain confident that our team of scientists will continue to evolve our vaccines to address new challenges and overcome the pandemic.” Business Updates COVID-19 Vaccine – CoronaVac®, the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by SINOVAC, has been granted emergency use approval or conditional market authorization by 56 countries and regions. On June 1, 2021, CoronaVac® was approved for emergency use under the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL) procedure. On July 12, 2021, SINOVAC entered into an advance purchase agreement with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi Alliance) to provide up to 380 million doses of CoronaVac® for global distribution. In addition, CoronaVac® was approved for pediatric use for children aged from three years and above in nine countries. As of late December 2021, SINOVAC has provided over 2.5 billion doses of CoronaVac® globally. With annual production capacity of over 2 billion doses, SINOVAC is well positioned to be a supplier of high-quality vaccines around the world. Sabin Inactivated Polio vaccine (sIPV) – the China National Medical Products Administration (or NMPA) issued a product license for its Sabin Inactivated Polio vaccine (sIPV) in July 2021. Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of 2021 Sales for the first half of 2021 were $11.0 billion, compared to $67.7 million in the prior year period. The increase was due to higher sales of CoronaVac® and sales growth of the Company’s other products as the COVID-19 pandemic subsided in China and vaccine schedules returned to normal. Sales during the first six months of 2021 are not indicative of future sales trends since sales of CoronaVac® are expected to decline as the COVID-19 pandemic abates and competitive pressure from other vaccines increases. Gross profit in the first half of 2021 was $10.3 billion, an increase from $58.2 million in the prior year period. Gross margin was 94.2%, compared to 85.9% in the prior year period. Selling, general and administrative expenses in the first half of 2021 were $162.7 million, compared to $46.3 million in the prior year period. The increase was mainly due to increased resources dedicated to revenue growth and operation expansion. R&D expenses in the first half of 2021 were $53.9 million, compared to $20.1 million in the prior year period. Net income in the first half of 2021 was $8.6 billion, compared to a net loss of $8.7 million in the prior year period. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.1 billion, or $51.42 per basic and $44.80 per diluted share, in the first half of 2021, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $12.6 million, or $0.13 loss per basic and diluted share, in the prior year period. As the Company announced on February 22, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors determined that certain shareholders became acquiring persons, as defined in the Company’s rights agreement (“Rights Agreement”), under which a trigger event occurred. As a result, the Company issued new common and preferred shares of SINOVAC. Without the effect of implementing the Rights Agreement and newly-issued common and preferred shares, basic and diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2021 would be $71.43 and $59.24, respectively. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $10.2 billion in the first half of 2021, compared to a loss of $5.1 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income was $8.6 billion in the first half of 2021, compared to a net loss of $7.5 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the first half of 2021 was $44.78, compared to a loss of $0.12 per share in the prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the first half of 2021, excluding the implementation of the Rights Agreement and the newly-issued common and preferred shares, would be $59.22. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are included at the end of this earnings announcement. As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $6.9 billion, compared to $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2020. In the first half of 2021, net cash provided by operating activities was $9.1 billion, net cash used in investing activities was $3.3 billion and net cash used in financing activities was $30.0 million. Legal Proceedings As previously disclosed by the Company, on March 13, 2018, 1Globe Capital LLC (“1Globe”) filed a complaint against the Company in the Antigua Court. The trial of the matter took place from December 3 to 5, 2018. On December 19, 2018, the Antigua judge handed down his judgment (the “Antigua Judgment”), finding the Company fully in favor, dismissing 1Globe’s claim and declaring the Rights Agreement was validly adopted as a matter of Antigua law. On January 29, 2019, 1Globe filed a Notice of Appeal against the Antigua Judgment. On March 4, 2019, 1Globe filed an application for urgent interim relief, seeking an injunction to prevent the Company from continuing to implement its Rights Agreement until the resolution of the appeal. This application was heard on April 4, 2019, at which the Court of Appeal issued an order restraining the Company from operating the Rights Agreement in any way that affects 1Globe’s rights or shareholding or otherwise distributing the exchange shares to the Company’s shareholders who did not trigger the Rights Plan until after the determination of the appeal (the “Exchange Shares”). 1Globe’s appeal against the Antigua Judgment was heard on September 18, 2019, and the appeal decision was announced by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Court of Appeal on December 9, 2021, upholding the Antigua Judgment in each point. 1Globe has announced its intention to apply for leave to appeal to the Privy Council. As previously disclosed, on March 5, 2018, the Company filed a lawsuit in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware, seeking a determination on whether 1Globe, the Chiang Li Family, OrbiMed Advisors, LLC and certain other shareholders of the Company had triggered the Rights Agreement. On April 12, 2018, 1Globe filed an amended answer to the Company’s complaint, counterclaims and a third-party complaint against the Company and Mr. Weidong Yin, alleging, among other allegations, that the Rights Agreement is not valid. On March 6, 2019, the Delaware Chancery Court entered a status quo order, providing that the Company not distribute any of the Exchange Shares to the Company’s shareholders who did not trigger the Rights Plan until the final disposition of the pending Delaware litigation or further order of the Court. On April 8, 2019, the Delaware Chancery Court stated that the Delaware litigation was pending the outcome of 1Globe’s appeal of the Antigua Judgment. Separately, Heng Ren Investments LP (“Heng Ren”) filed suits against SINOVAC and Weidong Yin on May 31, 2019 in Massachusetts state court for the alleged breach of fiduciary duties and wrongful equity dilution. SINOVAC moved the matter from the state court to the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Heng Ren alleged that Mr. Yin breached fiduciary duties owed to minority shareholders, that SINOVAC aided and abetted breaches of fiduciary duties and that both SINOVAC and Mr. Yin engaged in wrongful equity dilution. Heng Ren requested damages, attorney fees, and prejudgment interest. In July 2021, SINOVAC moved to dismiss Heng Ren’s amended complaint in the federal court in Massachusetts. The court’s decision on this motion is still pending. Status of Exchange Shares and Trading in the Company’s Shares As a result of the pending legal proceedings described above, the Exchange Shares are expected to remain in a trust for the benefit of the Company’s shareholders who did not trigger the Rights Plan until, at least, the conclusion of the appeal against the Antigua Judgment and the final disposition of the Delaware litigation or further order of the Delaware Chancery Court. The Exchange Shares remain issued and outstanding. The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC implemented a halt on trading of the Company’s common shares at the time the Exchange Shares were issued to the trust. The Company is currently unable to estimate when trading will resume, or if Nasdaq will take any additional action in regards to trading of the Company’s common shares. About SINOVAC Sinovac Biotech Ltd. is a China-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases. SINOVAC's product portfolio includes vaccines against COVID-19, enterovirus71 (EV71), hepatitis A and B, seasonal influenza, 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide (“PPV”), H5N1 pandemic influenza (avian flu), H1N1 influenza (swine flu), varicella, mumps and poliomyelitis. SINOVAC’s COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac®, has been granted emergency use approval or conditional marketing authorization in Asia, Latin America, Africa and Middle East countries. Healive®, the hepatitis A vaccine manufactured by the Company, has passed the assessment under WHO prequalification procedures in 2017. The EV71 vaccine, an innovative vaccine developed by SINOVAC against hand foot and mouth disease caused by EV71, was commercialized in China in 2016. In 2009, SINOVAC was the first company worldwide to receive approval for its H1N1 influenza vaccine, which it has supplied to the Chinese Government's vaccination campaign and stockpiling program. The Company is also the only supplier of the H5N1 pandemic influenza vaccine to the government stockpiling program. In 2021, SINOVAC’s Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine has approved for registration. The Company is developing several new products including combined vaccines. SINOVAC primarily sells its vaccines in China, while also exploring growth opportunities in international markets. The Company is seeking market authorization of its regular products in countries outside of China. For more information, please see the Company’s website at www.sinovac.com. Safe Harbor Statement This press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. In particular, the outcome of any litigation is uncertain, and the Company cannot predict the potential results of the litigation it filed or filed against it by others. Additionally, the triggering of a shareholder rights plan is nearly unprecedented, and the Company cannot predict the impact on the Company or its stock price as a result of the trigger of the rights plan. Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, SINOVAC uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the table captioned “Reconciliations of non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures” in this results announcement. SINOVAC believes that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that SINOVAC includes in net income and diluted EPS. SINOVAC believes that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS provide useful information about its core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to income from operations, net income, diluted EPS, or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of SINOVAC’s operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net income and excludes interest and financing expenses, interest income, net other income and income tax benefit (expenses), and certain non-cash expenses, consisting of share-based compensation expenses, amortization and depreciation that SINOVAC does not believe are reflective of the core operating performance during the periods presented. Non-GAAP net income represents net income before share-based compensation expenses and foreign exchange gain or loss. Non-GAAP diluted EPS represents non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods on a diluted basis, including accounting for the effect of the assumed conversion of options. SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. Consolidated Balance sheets As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current assets (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,843,650 $ 1,041,008 Restricted cash 12,710 9,196 Short-term investment 2,973,701 135,248 Accounts receivable - net 1,393,084 253,487 Inventories 407,663 105,813 Prepaid expenses and deposits 58,201 15,541 Total current assets 11,689,009 1,560,293 Property, plant and equipment – net 636,846 200,371 Prepaid land lease payments 20,892 8,247 Intangible assets - net 1,400 1,474 Long-term prepaid expenses 25 25 Prepayments for acquisition of equipment 27,586 20,192 Deferred tax assets 140,000 26,891 Right-of-use assets 112,053 83,833 Total assets 12,627,811 1,901,326 Current liabilities Short-term bank loans and current portion of long-term bank loans 22,358 32,941 Loan from a non-controlling shareholder 13,320 6,155 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 958,867 211,428 Income tax payable 1,366,193 35,262 Deferred revenue 334,664 364,005 Deferred government grants 14,594 15,159 Dividend payable 587,846 11,143 Lease liability 9,902 3,517 Total current liabilities 3,307,744 679,610 Deferred government grants 3,913 4,229 Long-term bank loans 12,552 2,155 Deferred tax liability 56,129 2,724 Loan from a non-controlling shareholder 6,195 6,130 Lease liability 110,250 85,488 Other non-current liabilities 866 865 Total long-term liabilities 189,905 101,591 Total liabilities 3,497,649 781,201 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock 15 15 Common stock 99 99 Additional paid-in capital 540,473 538,924 Subscriptions receivable (7,109) (7,109) Accumulated other comprehensive income 39,649 19,925 Statutory surplus reserves 50,377 50,377 Accumulated earnings 5,249,609 144,241 Total shareholders' equity 5,873,113 746,472 Non-controlling interests 3,257,049 373,653 Total equity 9,130,162 1,120,125 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,627,811 $ 1,901,326 SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for numbers of shares and per share data) Six months ended June 30 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sales $ 10,981,056 $ 67,717 Cost of sales 631,766 $ 9,542 Gross profit 10,349,290 58,175 Selling, general and administrative expenses 162,657 46,253 Provision (recovery) for doubtful accounts (561) 1,034 Research and development expenses 53,911 20,147 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 294 33 Government grants recognized in income (686) (253) Total operating expenses 215,615 67,214 Operating income (loss) 10,133,675 (9,039) Interest and financing expenses (1,522) (594) Interest income 30,804 1,148 Other expenses, net (949) (78) Income (loss) before income taxes 10,162,008 (8,563) Income tax expense (1,569,934) (111) Net income (loss) 8,592,074 (8,674) Less: income attributable to non-controlling interests (3,483,748) (948) Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Sinovac 5,108,326 (9,622) Preferred stock dividends (2,958) (2,991) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of Sinovac 5,105,368 (12,613) Net income (loss) 8,592,074 (8,674) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil Foreign currency translation adjustments 30,995 (4,045) Comprehensive income (loss) 8,623,069 (12,719) Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (3,495,019) (127) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Sinovac $ 5,128,050 (12,846) Earnings (loss) per share Basic net income (loss) per share 51.42 (0.13) Diluted net income (loss) per share 44.80 (0.13) Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding Basic 99,294,743 98,899,342 Diluted 114,013,068 98,899,342 SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars) Six months ended June 30 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities Net income (loss) 8,592,074 (8,674 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Deferred income taxes (70,894 ) (2,490 ) Share-based compensation 1,512 1,501 Inventory provision 1,433 459 Provision (recovery) for doubtful accounts (561 ) 1,034 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 294 33 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of licenses 16,526 2,324 Amortization of prepaid land lease payments 1,372 117 Amortization of Intangible assets 89 - Government grants recognized in income (686 ) (253 ) Changes in: Accounts receivable (1,133,990 ) 5,057 Inventories (301,530 ) (18,869 ) Income tax payable 1,327,797 2,247 Prepaid expenses and deposits (42,465 ) (4,457 ) Deferred revenue (32,856 ) (837 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 729,031 6,922 Other non-current liabilities (9 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 9,087,137 (15,886 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities Proceeds from bank loans 13,346 13,046 Repayments of bank loans (13,902 ) (3,803 ) Proceeds from shares subscribed 37 - Dividend paid to non-controlling shareholders (37,798 ) - Government grants received 1,235 3,898 Convertible Debt - 14,732 Loan from a non-controlling shareholder 7,110 - Repayments of loan from a non-controlling shareholder (25 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (29,997 ) 27,873 Cash flows used in investing activities Purchase of short-term investments (4,379,773 ) (35,551 ) Proceeds from redemption of short-term investments 1,548,716 49,771 Proceeds from disposal of equipment 52 17 Prepaid land lease payments (12,390 ) - Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (431,485 ) (36,458 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,274,880 ) (22,221 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 23,896 (1,094 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,806,156 (11,328 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 1,050,204 155,878 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year 6,856,360 144,550 SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for numbers of shares and per share data) Six months ended June 30 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income (loss) 8,592,074 (8,674) Adjustments: Share-based compensation 1,512 1,501 Depreciation and amortization 17,987 2,441 Interest and financing expenses, net of interest income (29,282) (554) Net other income 949 78 Income tax expense 1,569,934 111 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 10,153,174 (5,097) Net income (loss) 8,592,074 (8,674) Add: Foreign exchange loss (gain) (5,153) (300) Add: Share-based compensation 1,512 1,501 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 8,588,433 (7,473) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of Sinovac 5,105,368 (12,613) Add: Preferred stock dividends 2,958 - Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of Sinovac for computing diluted earnings per share 5,108,326 (12,613) Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (1,830) 851 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of Sinovac for computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 5,106,496 (11,762) Weighted average number of shares on a diluted basis 114,013,068 98,899,342 Diluted earnings (loss) per share 44.80 (0.13) Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss) per share (0.02) 0.01 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per share 44.78 (0.12)

