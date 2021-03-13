Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinovac Biotech Ltd.    SVA   AGP8696W1045

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore PM says may reopen borders by year-end -BBC interview

03/13/2021 | 09:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, March 14 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a TV interview he hoped Singapore would start re-opening its borders by the end of the year as more countries ramp up vaccination drives against COVID-19 infections.

The Southeast Asian island nation has largely banned leisure travel, but has put in place some business and official travel programmes. It is also discussing the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates with other nations.

"I hope if that many countries can have substantial proportions of their populations vaccinated by later this year, we will be able to have the confidence and to have developed the systems to open up our international borders to travel safely again," Lee said in an interview with BBC that aired on Sunday.

"Hopefully by the end of this year or next year, the doors can start to open, if not earlier," he said.

The city-state has brought its COVID-19 situation under control with few new local cases and has been rolling out its vaccination programme, having approved shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

As of March 8, the country of 5.7 million people had administered just over 611,000 doses of vaccines - a much slower pace compared to larger nations. But it has said it plans to vaccinate everyone by year-end.

Lee said few local cases meant the city-state could take the time to persuade its population to take the vaccine. Some are hesitant due to the low risk of infection and concern about possible side effects from rapidly developed vaccines.

Singapore has also received China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine ahead of approval. Lee said Singapore was evaluating the vaccine and will use it if it passes safety and effectiveness standards.

The city-state's small, open economy recorded its worst recession in 2020 due to the pandemic, after being bruised the previous year by trade tensions between the United States and China.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 0.66% 103.28 Delayed Quote.26.69%
MODERNA, INC. -2.48% 136.99 Delayed Quote.31.13%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
03/13Singapore PM says may reopen borders by year-end -BBC interview
RE
03/12ASTRAZENECA  : WHO says its advisory committee looking at AstraZeneca vaccine is..
RE
03/11ASTRAZENECA  : Thailand delays AstraZeneca vaccination amid Europe safety report..
RE
03/09ASTRAZENECA  : Indonesia approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use
RE
03/08WHO says influenza-like illness post COVID-19 vaccinations expected side effe..
RE
03/08SINOVAC BIOTECH  : Malaysia to buy more Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines
RE
03/01Chile to ramp up purchase of Sinovac vaccine, seeking deal with Johnson & Joh..
RE
02/27ASTRAZENECA  : Thailand starts COVID-19 vaccination campaign
RE
02/26JOHN MILLER : AstraZeneca, Sputnik vaccines face hurdles if COVID shots become a..
RE
02/25WANTED : More high-tech manufacturing space for a global vaccine push
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 246 M - -
Net income 2019 44,9 M - -
Net cash 2019 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 640 M 640 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Qiang Gao Vice President-Research & Development
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.0.00%640
CSL LIMITED-10.57%89 428
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-11.28%49 441
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-10.05%43 247
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.14.69%41 704
BIOGEN INC.8.69%40 541
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ