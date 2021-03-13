Singapore PM says may reopen borders by year-end -BBC interview

SINGAPORE, March 14 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Lee Hsien
Loong said in a TV interview he hoped Singapore would start
re-opening its borders by the end of the year as more countries
ramp up vaccination drives against COVID-19 infections.
The Southeast Asian island nation has largely banned leisure
travel, but has put in place some business and official travel
programmes. It is also discussing the mutual recognition of
vaccine certificates with other nations.
"I hope if that many countries can have substantial
proportions of their populations vaccinated by later this year,
we will be able to have the confidence and to have developed the
systems to open up our international borders to travel safely
again," Lee said in an interview with BBC that aired on Sunday.
"Hopefully by the end of this year or next year, the doors
can start to open, if not earlier," he said.
The city-state has brought its COVID-19 situation under
control with few new local cases and has been rolling out its
vaccination programme, having approved shots from
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
As of March 8, the country of 5.7 million people had
administered just over 611,000 doses of vaccines - a much slower
pace compared to larger nations. But it has said it plans to
vaccinate everyone by year-end.
Lee said few local cases meant the city-state could take the
time to persuade its population to take the vaccine. Some are
hesitant due to the low risk of infection and concern about
possible side effects from rapidly developed vaccines.
Singapore has also received China's Sinovac Biotech
vaccine ahead of approval. Lee said Singapore was evaluating the
vaccine and will use it if it passes safety and effectiveness
standards.
The city-state's small, open economy recorded its worst
recession in 2020 due to the pandemic, after being bruised the
previous year by trade tensions between the United States and
China.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Tom
Hogue)