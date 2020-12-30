Singapore begins COVID-19 vaccinations marking "new chapter" in virus fight

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Singapore began vaccinating
healthcare workers with Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on
Wednesday, kicking off one of Asia's first inoculation
programmes against a pandemic that has killed more than 1.7
million people globally.
Sarah Lim, a 46-year-old nurse, and 43-year-old infectious
diseases doctor Kalisvar Marimuthu were among the more than 30
staff at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases who were
vaccinated on Wednesday, the health ministry said.
They will return for the second dose of the vaccine on Jan.
20.
"Vaccines have managed to bring pandemics down to their
knees before. So I am hopeful that this vaccine will do the
same," Marimuthu said in recorded remarks provided by the health
ministry.
Singapore is the first country in Asia to approve the
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. It has also
signed advance purchase agreements and made early down payments
on several other vaccine candidates, including those being
developed by Moderna and Sinovac.
It expects to have enough vaccine doses for all 5.7 million
people by the third quarter of 2021.
Singapore acted swiftly after the first cases of the virus
were reported, and although it was blindsided by tens of
thousands of infections in migrant workers' dormitories, it has
reported just a handful of new local cases in recent months. The
country has one of the world's lowest COVID-19 fatality rates;
only 29 people have died of the virus.
To show the vaccine is safe, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong,
68, said he and his colleagues would be among the early
recipients of the shots. They will be free and voluntary, but
the government is encouraging all medically eligible residents
to take them.
Wednesday's vaccinations mark "a new chapter in our fight
against the pandemic," Lee said in a Facebook post. "The vaccine
is key to living in a COVID-19 world, but it will still be some
time before this storm will pass."
China is inoculating specific groups of people considered at
high risk of infection, such as medical workers and border
inspectors, under an emergency use programme started in July.
Its vaccines are still in late-stage clinical trials.
In Japan and South Korea, the U.S military has begun its
first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations, prioritising frontline
medical workers.
Some Philippine soldiers and cabinet ministers have already
received COVID-19 vaccine injections even before regulatory
approval.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore. Editing by Gerry
Doyle)