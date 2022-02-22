Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVA   AGP8696W1045

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinovac Amends Shareholder Rights Plan

02/22/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (“Sinovac” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SVA), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, today announced that its board of directors has amended its shareholder rights plan. The amendment extends the expiration date of the plan from February 22, 2022 to February 22, 2023.

About Sinovac

SINOVAC Biotech Ltd. is a China-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases. SINOVAC's product portfolio includes vaccines against COVID-19, enterovirus71 (EV71), hepatitis A and B, seasonal influenza, 23-Valent pneumococcal polysaccharide ("PPV"), H5N1 pandemic influenza (avian flu), H1N1 influenza (swine flu), varicella and mumps. SINOVAC's COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac®, has been granted emergency use approval or conditional marketing authorization by over 40 countries or regions worldwide. Healive®, the hepatitis A vaccine manufactured by the Company, has passed the assessment under WHO prequalification procedures in 2017. The EV71 vaccine, an innovative vaccine developed by SINOVAC against hand foot and mouth disease caused by EV71, was commercialized in China in 2016. In 2009, SINOVAC was the first company worldwide to receive approval for its H1N1 influenza vaccine, which it has supplied to the Chinese Government's vaccination campaign and stockpiling program. The Company is also the only supplier of the H5N1 pandemic influenza vaccine to the government stockpiling program. The Company is developing several new products including a Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine and combined vaccines. SINOVAC primarily sells its vaccines in China, while also exploring growth opportunities in international markets. The Company is seeking market authorization of its products in over 30 countries outside of China. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.sinovac.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. In particular, the outcome of any litigation is uncertain, and the Company cannot predict the potential results of the litigation it filed or filed against it by others. Additionally, the triggering of a shareholder rights plan is nearly unprecedented, and the Company cannot predict the impact on the Company or its stock price as a result of the trigger of the rights plan.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
08:31aSinovac Amends Shareholder Rights Plan
BU
07:10aEU countries agree to admit travellers vaccinated with WHO-approved shots
RE
02/07South African regulator approves Sinopharm COVID vaccine
RE
02/06Hong Kong's zero-COVID strategy under pressure as cases soar
RE
01/05Zhejiang Jinyi Shengshi Bioengineering Co., Ltd. announced that it has received $31.4 m..
CI
01/04WHO sees more evidence that Omicron causes milder symptoms
RE
2021Sinovac COVID-19 shot with Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron - study
RE
2021Sinovac Biotech Swings to H1 Profit Amid Sales Boost
MT
2021SINOVAC BIOTECH : Reports Unaudited First Half of 2021 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
2021SINOVAC Reports Unaudited First Half of 2021 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 511 M - -
Net income 2020 110 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 642 M 642 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 959
Free-Float 24,1%
Chart SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang CFO & Vice President-Business Development
Qiang Gao Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.0.00%642
CSL LIMITED-9.35%91 521
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-15.06%42 561
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-32.52%33 735
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.0.81%31 724