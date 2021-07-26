Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVA   AGP8696W1045

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinovac Biotech : Antibodies from Sinovac's COVID-19 shot fade after about 6 months, booster helps - study

07/26/2021 | 10:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - Antibodies triggered by Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine decline below a key threshold from around six months after a second dose for most recipients, although a third shot could have a strong boosting effect, according to a lab study.

Chinese researchers reported the findings from a study of blood samples from healthy adults aged between 18-59 in a paper published on Sunday, which has not been peer reviewed.

For participants receiving two doses, two or four weeks apart, only 16.9% and 35.2% respectively still had a level of neutralising antibodies above the threshold six months after the second dose, the paper said.

Those readings was based on data from two cohorts involving more than 50 participants each, while the study gave third doses to a total of 540 participants.

When participants in some cohorts were given a third dose, about six months after the second, neutralising antibody levels after a further 28 days had increased around 3-5 fold from the levels seen four weeks after the second dose, the study showed.

The study was conducted by researchers at disease control authorities in Jiangsu province, Sinovac, and other Chinese institutions.

Researchers cautioned the study did not test the antibodies' effect against more transmissible variants, and that further research was needed to assess antibody duration after a third shot. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
10:25aSINOVAC BIOTECH : Antibodies from Sinovac's COVID-19 shot fade after about 6 mon..
RE
07/24SINOVAC BIOTECH : Indonesia prepares more ICU units, waits to see if COVID curbs..
RE
07/23SINOVAC BIOTECH : China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile
RE
07/20SINOVAC BIOTECH : Receives Approval on Sabin Strain Based Inactivated Polio Vacc..
PU
07/20SINOVAC BIOTECH : CoronaVac Used on Child Population in China, Good Antibody Lev..
PU
07/20SINOVAC Biotech Ltd. Announces Use of CoronaVac, its COVID-19 Vaccine on Chil..
CI
07/19SINOVAC BIOTECH : Polio Vaccine Gets China's Medical Regulator OK
MT
07/19SINOVAC BIOTECH : Receives Approval on Sabin Strain Based Inactivated Polio Vacc..
BU
07/19SINOVAC Receives Approval on Sabin Strain Based Inactivated Polio Vaccine to ..
CI
07/16Thai hospital tycoon sticks to guns on vaccine claims
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 511 M - -
Net income 2020 110 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 642 M 642 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 959
Free-Float 33,1%
Chart SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang CFO & Vice President-Business Development
Qiang Gao Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.0.00%642
CSL LIMITED3.64%98 617
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.26.17%77 747
BIOGEN INC.32.89%52 383
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.8.11%49 830
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.15.68%44 549