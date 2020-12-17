Sinovac Biotech : Brazil central bank eyes risks to vaccine rollout in GDP, inflation outlook

BRASILIA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Questions about the rollout and
acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines in Brazil are adding uncertainty
to economic forecasts, Central Bank President Roberto Campos
Neto said on Thursday while discussing the bank's quarterly
inflation report.
Brazil's government faces sharp questions about how soon it
will begin a national immunization program, as new cases rise
again in the world's second-deadliest outbreak.
The health minister said on Thursday that Pfizer's
efforts to get emergency approval for its vaccine had hit a
regulatory snag.
"We have to wait a little to see the result of what's being
done, how the logistical part of the vaccination advances and,
furthermore, what will be the reaction of the population once
the vaccination is underway," Campos Neto told journalists.
President Jair Bolsonaro, one of the world's most prominent
COVID-19 skeptics, has said he will not take any vaccine,
stoking resistance to vaccines in a country that once served as
a model of national immunization efforts.
Nearly a quarter of Brazilians now say they are unwilling to
take any COVID-19 vaccine, up from just 9% in August. Half would
refuse the shot developed by China's Sinovac Biotech —
one of the two vaccines to be produced in Brazil.
The central bank said in its quarterly inflation report that
a speedy vaccination campaign could unlock repressed demand,
restore confidence in the economy and push up prices faster than
in the bank's base scenario.
On the other hand, the bank's analysts calculated that a
more drawn out pandemic would weigh on growth and knock a full
percentage point off inflation next year, lowering it to 2.4%.
"If there were a delay to vaccination resulting in lower
mobility because the number of cases is higher, obviously that
will have an impact on economic activity," Campos Neto said.
"Today nothing suggests that that will happen."
