MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinovac Biotech Ltd.    SVA

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinovac Biotech : Brazil's Sao Paulo says ingredients for 8.6 million vaccine doses to arrive on Wednesday

01/31/2021 | 10:11am EST
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Sao Paulo state is expecting to receive on Wednesday ingredients from Sinovac Biotech Ltd that will allow local production of 8.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the state government said in a statement on Sunday.

The ingredients are in Beijing's airport, in China, awaiting discharge and will be used by Sao Paulo's state-funded Butantan Institute, which has a partnership with Sinovac to produce the vaccines in Brazil. (Reporting by Eduardo Simões, writing by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 246 M - -
Net income 2019 44,9 M - -
Net cash 2019 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 640 M 640 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 34,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Qiang Gao Vice President-Research & Development
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.-6.77%640
CSL LIMITED-4.05%94 660
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.00%47 028
BIOGEN INC.15.42%43 488
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.6.81%39 314
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.67%33 556
