Sinovac Biotech : Brazil's Sao Paulo says ingredients for 8.6 million vaccine doses to arrive on Wednesday

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Sao Paulo state
is expecting to receive on Wednesday ingredients from Sinovac
Biotech Ltd that will allow local production of 8.6
million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the state government said in
a statement on Sunday.
The ingredients are in Beijing's airport, in China, awaiting
discharge and will be used by Sao Paulo's state-funded Butantan
Institute, which has a partnership with Sinovac to produce the
vaccines in Brazil.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simões, writing by Sabrina Valle; Editing
by Lisa Shumaker)