Sinovac Biotech : Brazilians protest mandatory COVID-19 immunization, Chinese vaccine

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - More than 300 Brazilians
gathered on São Paulo's main commercial thoroughfare on Sunday
to protest state Governor João Doria's support for mandatory
COVID-19 immunization and testing the potential vaccine
developed by China's Sinovac.
Doria has previously spoken in favor of making immunizations
mandatory, once vaccines are available, sparking a spat with
President Jair Bolsonaro who vows it will be voluntary. The
Supreme Court's chief justice has said the court will ultimately
decide on the issue.
A number of vaccines are obligatory in Brazil, including for
example Hepatitis B which is given to newborns. Brazil has had
great success with large vaccination campaigns in the past,
eradicating polio in the 1980s for example.
In São Paulo, the Sinovac vaccine is being tested as part of
phase III clinical trials with support from the Doria
government.
Brazil's federal health ministry announced last month it
would buy 46 million doses of the vaccine, contingent on
regulatory approval, in a deal supported by state governors. But
a day later right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro said that Brazil
would not buy the vaccine.
Bolsonaro has bashed China intermittently since the campaign
trail in 2018, over the Asian countries growing investments and
influence in Brazil.
The protestors in São Paulo rallied in support of Bolsonaro,
with one demonstrator holding a sign saying "We are not guinea
pigs" and another in a mask that said "no vaccine." Many of the
tightly packed protestors did not wear masks.
"We're against the authoritarian Chinese ambassador João
Doria, who would now make the vaccine compulsory against our
wishes," protestor Andre Petros said.
"This doesn't happen anywhere in the world, not even in
China."
Brazil has the third-worst outbreak of coronavirus globally,
with 5.5 million cases, after the United States and India,
according to a Reuters tally.
(Reporting by Amanda Perobelli and Pablo Garcia, writing by
Jake Spring; editing by Diane Craft)