Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinovac Biotech Ltd.    SVA   AGP8696W1045

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinovac Biotech : Brazilians protest mandatory COVID-19 immunization, Chinese vaccine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 05:16pm EST

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - More than 300 Brazilians gathered on São Paulo's main commercial thoroughfare on Sunday to protest state Governor João Doria's support for mandatory COVID-19 immunization and testing the potential vaccine developed by China's Sinovac.

Doria has previously spoken in favor of making immunizations mandatory, once vaccines are available, sparking a spat with President Jair Bolsonaro who vows it will be voluntary. The Supreme Court's chief justice has said the court will ultimately decide on the issue.

A number of vaccines are obligatory in Brazil, including for example Hepatitis B which is given to newborns. Brazil has had great success with large vaccination campaigns in the past, eradicating polio in the 1980s for example.

In São Paulo, the Sinovac vaccine is being tested as part of phase III clinical trials with support from the Doria government.

Brazil's federal health ministry announced last month it would buy 46 million doses of the vaccine, contingent on regulatory approval, in a deal supported by state governors. But a day later right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro said that Brazil would not buy the vaccine.

Bolsonaro has bashed China intermittently since the campaign trail in 2018, over the Asian countries growing investments and influence in Brazil.

The protestors in São Paulo rallied in support of Bolsonaro, with one demonstrator holding a sign saying "We are not guinea pigs" and another in a mask that said "no vaccine." Many of the tightly packed protestors did not wear masks.

"We're against the authoritarian Chinese ambassador João Doria, who would now make the vaccine compulsory against our wishes," protestor Andre Petros said.

"This doesn't happen anywhere in the world, not even in China."

Brazil has the third-worst outbreak of coronavirus globally, with 5.5 million cases, after the United States and India, according to a Reuters tally.

(Reporting by Amanda Perobelli and Pablo Garcia, writing by Jake Spring; editing by Diane Craft)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
05:16pSINOVAC BIOTECH : Brazilians protest mandatory COVID-19 immunization, Chinese va..
RE
10/30SINOVAC BIOTECH : Brazil will buy China COVID-19 vaccine, VP Mourão says, contra..
RE
10/23SINOVAC BIOTECH : Brazil health authority OKs import of 6 mln doses of Sinovac c..
RE
10/21AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial Brazil volunteer dies, trial to continue
RE
10/21Brazil's Bolsonaro rejects plan to buy China's Sinovac vaccine; health minist..
RE
10/20China's Sinovac vaccine to be included in Brazil's immunization program, gove..
RE
10/20China's Sinovac vaccine to be included in Brazil's immunization program, gove..
RE
10/19China's Sinovac vaccine is safe, Brazil institute says
RE
10/19Brazil's Butantan says tests show vaccine by China's Sinovac is safe
RE
10/15China's Sinopharm offers experimental COVID-19 vaccines to students - WSJ
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 246 M - -
Net income 2019 44,9 M - -
Net cash 2019 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 640 M 640 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Qiang Gao Vice President-Research & Development
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.0.00%640
CSL LIMITED4.28%92 076
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.57.51%39 728
BIOGEN INC.-15.05%38 789
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.222.55%38 310
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.119.56%38 001
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group