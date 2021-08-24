Sinovac Biotech : COVID-19 booster shots should follow after China inoculates more -state media

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - COVID-19 booster shots should
become available in China after the country vaccinates more
people to provide broader protection against the disease, a
senior executive at a Sinopharm unit responsible for developing
COVID-19 vaccines told state media.
While the World Health Organization has said current data
does not indicate booster shots are needed, several countries
have approved them amid resurgent infections and concerns of
waning vaccine protection over time, especially against the more
infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Zhang Yuntao, vice president at Sinopharm unit China
National Biotec Group (CNBG), said that it is proper to make
booster shots available in China after "all people who should be
vaccinated are vaccinated," according to an interview with the
Global Times published late on Monday.
He said the priority for booster shots should be given to
people older than 60 who showed weaker immune responses to
vaccines compared with younger people in clinical trials.
Employees at restaurants and those working in aviation and
delivery industries should also be prioritised, he said.
China has fully vaccinated around 55% of its population as
of Aug. 12, using several locally developed shots including
two-dose vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech.
The two companies said studies have showed that injecting a
third dose led to a significant increase in antibodies, which
faded over time after a two-course regimen.
A lab study showed antibodies triggered by the Sinovac shot
declined below a key threshold from around six months after a
second dose for most recipients.
