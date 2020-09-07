Sinovac Biotech : China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine candidate appears safe, slightly weaker in elderly

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd
said on Monday its coronavirus vaccine candidate
appeared to be safe for older people, according to preliminary
results from an early to mid-stage trial, while the immune
responses triggered by the vaccine were slightly weaker than
younger adults.
Health officials have been concerned about whether
experimental vaccines could safely protect the elderly, whose
immune systems usually react less robustly to vaccines, against
the virus that has led to nearly 890,000 deaths worldwide.
Sinovac's candidate CoronaVac did not cause severe side
effects in a combined Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials launched in May
involving 421 participants aged at least 60, Liu Peicheng,
Sinovac's media representative, told Reuters. The complete
results have not been published and were not made available to
Reuters.
Four of the world's eight vaccines that are in the third
phase of trials are from China.
For three groups of participants who respectively took two
shots of low, medium and high-dose CoronaVac, over 90% of them
experienced significant increase in antibody levels, while the
levels were slightly lower than those seen in younger subjects
but in line with expectation, Liu said in a statement.
CoronaVac, being tested in Brazil and Indonesia in the
final-stage human trials to evaluate whether it is effective and
safe enough to obtain regulatory approvals for mass use, has
already been given to tens of thousands of people, including
about 90% of Sinovac employees and their families, as part of
China's emergency inoculation scheme to protect people facing
high infection risk.
The potential vaccine could remain stable for up to three
years in storage, Liu said, which might offer Sinovac some
advantage in vaccine distribution to regions where cold-chain
storage is not an option.
Such estimation is extrapolated from the fact that vaccines
readings stayed within acceptable ranges for 42 days at 25
Celsius (77 Fahrenheit), 28 days at 37C (98.6 F), and five
months for 2-8C (35.6-46.4 F), Liu said, without disclosing
complete data.
