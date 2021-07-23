Sinovac Biotech : China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile

SANTIAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Chilean authorities said on
Friday that China's Sinovac had begun evaluating potential sites
for the construction of a vaccine plant in Chile that could
begin producing doses of the Chinese shot as early as the first
half of 2022.
Chile, a global leader in vaccinating its citizens against
the coronavirus, has leaned heavily on the Sinovac vaccine in
its fast-paced mass vaccination program. The Andean nation also
helped spearhead clinical trials of the shot late last year.
A delegation of executives from Sinovac this week
visited potential sites for the factory near the capital
Santiago and in Chile's northern desert.
"This is an investment that could be made very
quickly and that would make the plant ... operational in the
first quarter next year," Economy Minister Lucas Palacios told
reporters following a site visit near Antofagasta.
Palacios said the plant could produce as many as 50 million
vaccine doses annually and in addition to its CoronaVac COVID-19
shot, it could produce vaccines for hepatitis B or influenza.
Sinovac is expected to announce its final investment
decision for the plant, which would supply vaccines in Chile and
regionally, in the coming weeks.
