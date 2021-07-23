Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVA   AGP8696W1045

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinovac Biotech : China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile

07/23/2021 | 03:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTIAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Chilean authorities said on Friday that China's Sinovac had begun evaluating potential sites for the construction of a vaccine plant in Chile that could begin producing doses of the Chinese shot as early as the first half of 2022.

Chile, a global leader in vaccinating its citizens against the coronavirus, has leaned heavily on the Sinovac vaccine in its fast-paced mass vaccination program. The Andean nation also helped spearhead clinical trials of the shot late last year.

A delegation of executives from Sinovac this week visited potential sites for the factory near the capital Santiago and in Chile's northern desert.

"This is an investment that could be made very quickly and that would make the plant ... operational in the first quarter next year," Economy Minister Lucas Palacios told reporters following a site visit near Antofagasta.

Palacios said the plant could produce as many as 50 million vaccine doses annually and in addition to its CoronaVac COVID-19 shot, it could produce vaccines for hepatitis B or influenza.

Sinovac is expected to announce its final investment decision for the plant, which would supply vaccines in Chile and regionally, in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood, editing by Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
03:48pSINOVAC BIOTECH : China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile
RE
07/20SINOVAC BIOTECH : Receives Approval on Sabin Strain Based Inactivated Polio Vacc..
PU
07/20SINOVAC BIOTECH : CoronaVac Used on Child Population in China, Good Antibody Lev..
PU
07/20SINOVAC Biotech Ltd. Announces Use of CoronaVac, its COVID-19 Vaccine on Chil..
CI
07/19SINOVAC BIOTECH : Polio Vaccine Gets China's Medical Regulator OK
MT
07/19SINOVAC BIOTECH : Receives Approval on Sabin Strain Based Inactivated Polio Vacc..
BU
07/19SINOVAC Receives Approval on Sabin Strain Based Inactivated Polio Vaccine to ..
CI
07/16Thai hospital tycoon sticks to guns on vaccine claims
RE
07/16REFILE-Sinovac's vaccine finds supporters in Singapore despite effectiveness ..
RE
07/15SINOVAC BIOTECH : Chilean Sinovac trial leaders recommend third dose of COVID-19..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 511 M - -
Net income 2020 110 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 642 M 642 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 959
Free-Float 33,1%
Chart SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang CFO & Vice President-Business Development
Qiang Gao Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.0.00%642
CSL LIMITED3.64%98 617
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.26.17%77 747
BIOGEN INC.31.90%52 383
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.8.11%49 830
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.15.68%44 549