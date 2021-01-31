Log in
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
  Report
Sinovac Biotech : Clarification Statement

01/31/2021 | 01:12am EST
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. ('Sinovac') today learned of an English-language statement that was purportedly made in the name of Sinovac. This fraudulent statement ('Fraudulent Statement') was in no way made or authorized by Sinovac, nor does it reflect the views of Sinovac. The Fraudulent Statement was sent to certain media outlets in Brazil on 30 January 2020, disguised as a valid statement from Sinovac. A number of media have reported about the Fraudulent Statement.

With regard to this, we hereby clarify that:

(i) Abernathy MacGregor is the sole media relation consultant engaged by Sinovac or authorized to communicate or issue statements on its behalf. Sinovac has never authorized or engaged any other company or individual to carry out any public relations activities on behalf of Sinovac.

(ii) Sinovac has never made or issued or engaged any individual or organization to make or issue the Fraudulent Statement.

Sinovac believes that the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic requires unity and a coordinated response. All of the companies and organizations committed to fighting the pandemic are contributing partners, not competitors.

We oppose any malicious degrading for defamation. Sinovac wishes to condemn the fraudulent behaviors involved with the Fraudulent Statement and the sentiments therein, and reserves all rights to take actions to seek remedies and pursue liabilities against those who have made and published the Fraudulent Statement.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

2021.01.31

Disclaimer

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2021 06:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 246 M - -
Net income 2019 44,9 M - -
Net cash 2019 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 640 M 640 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Qiang Gao Vice President-Research & Development
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.-6.77%640
CSL LIMITED-4.05%94 660
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.00%47 028
BIOGEN INC.15.42%43 488
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.6.81%39 314
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.86%33 556
