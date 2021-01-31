Sinovac Biotech : Clarification Statement

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. ('Sinovac') today learned of an English-language statement that was purportedly made in the name of Sinovac. This fraudulent statement ('Fraudulent Statement') was in no way made or authorized by Sinovac, nor does it reflect the views of Sinovac. The Fraudulent Statement was sent to certain media outlets in Brazil on 30 January 2020, disguised as a valid statement from Sinovac. A number of media have reported about the Fraudulent Statement.

With regard to this, we hereby clarify that:

(i) Abernathy MacGregor is the sole media relation consultant engaged by Sinovac or authorized to communicate or issue statements on its behalf. Sinovac has never authorized or engaged any other company or individual to carry out any public relations activities on behalf of Sinovac.

(ii) Sinovac has never made or issued or engaged any individual or organization to make or issue the Fraudulent Statement.

Sinovac believes that the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic requires unity and a coordinated response. All of the companies and organizations committed to fighting the pandemic are contributing partners, not competitors.

We oppose any malicious degrading for defamation. Sinovac wishes to condemn the fraudulent behaviors involved with the Fraudulent Statement and the sentiments therein, and reserves all rights to take actions to seek remedies and pursue liabilities against those who have made and published the Fraudulent Statement.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

2021.01.31