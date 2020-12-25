Sinovac Biotech : CoronaVac efficacy at 50-90% in Brazilian trial, says Sao Paulo official

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - The CoronaVac COVID-19
vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd showed
efficacy between 50% and 90% in Brazilian trials, Sao Paulo's
state health secretary said after concerns were raised by a
failure to provide data on Wednesday.
Results of trials in Brazil are known exclusively by Sao
Paulo state's Butantan Institute biomedical research center,
which has an agreement with Sinovac to produce the vaccine, said
health secretary Jean Gorinchteyn.
First trials showed efficacy above 50%, the minimum required
by Brazilian health regulator Anvisa, and below 90%, Gorinchteyn
said in an interview with CBN radio aired late on Thursday.
At Sinovac's request, Sao Paulo's health department hasn't
received the Chinese drugmaker's full trial results, he said,
adding that the company will review the data before announcing
final results.
On Wednesday Butantan had declined to specify the efficacy
rate from a trial with 13,000 volunteers, citing its contractual
obligations with Sinovac, raising questions about transparency.
The CoronaVac vaccine showed 91.25% efficacy in Turkey,
according to an announcement on Thursday of interim data from a
late-stage trial in the country.
