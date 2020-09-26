Log in
Sinovac Biotech : Coronavac™, SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell), ...

09/26/2020
September 23, 2020 08:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time

BEIJING--Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVA) ('Sinovac' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, announced today that the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Sinovac Life Sciences (Sinovac LS), or 'CoronaVac', was approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for clinical trial in adolescents and children in August 10th, 2020.

This randomized, double-blinded, and placebo-controlled phase I/II clinical trial among adolescents and children between the ages of 3-17 years old was approved by the Ethics Committee of the Hebei Provincial CDC on September 11, 2020, with the trial expected to commence soon. In this clinical trial, low dosage (300SU/dose) and medium dosage (600SU/dose) with two-dose immunization scheduled at 28-day intervals will be adapted. Sinovac has accelerated its vaccine development against the rapid spread of the coronavirus, so as to maximize the safety and health of citizens in China and other select countries around the world.

In recent months, the Company's Phase I/II clinical trials of CoronaVac in adults (18 to 59 years old) and elderly volunteers (60 years old and above) were conducted in Jiangsu and Hebei Provinces on April 16thand May 22nd, respectively. The vaccine candidate appeared to be well tolerated for different dosage and no serious vaccine-related adverse events were reported. Both seroconversion rates in adults and elderly volunteers were above 90%, indicating favorable safety and immunogenicity of CoronaVac.

About Sinovac

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. is a China-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases. Sinovac's product portfolio includes vaccines against enterovirus71 (EV71), hepatitis A and B, seasonal influenza, Quadrivalent Influenza vaccine ('QIV'), H5N1 pandemic influenza (avian flu), H1N1 influenza (swine flu), varicella vaccine and mumps. Healive, the hepatitis A vaccine manufactured by the Company, has passed the assessment under WHO prequalification procedures in 2017. The EV71 vaccine, an innovative vaccine developed by Sinovac against hand foot and mouth disease caused by EV71, was commercialized in China in 2016. In 2009, Sinovac was the first company worldwide to receive approval for its H1N1 influenza vaccine, which it has supplied to the Chinese Government's vaccination campaign and stockpiling program. The Company is also the only supplier of the H5N1 pandemic influenza vaccine to the government stockpiling program. The Company is developing a number of new products including a Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine, pneumococcal polysaccharides vaccine, and a SARS-CoV-2 (commonly referred to as COVID-19) vaccine. Sinovac primarily sells its vaccines in China, while also exploring growth opportunities in international markets. The Company is registering its products in over 30 countries outside of China. For more information please see the Company's website at www.sinovac.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the 'safe harbor' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'will,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'future,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates' and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. In particular, the outcome of any litigation is uncertain, and the Company cannot predict the potential results of the litigation it filed or that could be filed against it by others. Additionally, the triggering of a shareholder rights plan is nearly unprecedented, and the Company cannot predict the impact on the Company or its stock price should its rights plan have been triggered.

Contacts

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
Helen Yang
Tel: +86-10-8279-9871
Fax: +86-10-6296-6910
Email: ir@sinovac.com

ICR Inc.
Bill Zima
U.S.: 1-646-308-1707
Email: william.zima@icrinc.com

Disclaimer

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 03:19:00 UTC
