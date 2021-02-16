Sinovac Biotech : Hong Kong advisory panel approves China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

HONG KONG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong government
advisory panel on COVID-19 vaccines said on Tuesday it would
recommend China's Sinovac vaccine for emergency use, a move that
brings it a step closer to being formally greenlighted in the
Asian financial hub.
Hong Kong's government said in early February that it was
exempting Chinese drug maker Sinovac from publishing results of
its third phase clinical trials in medical journals due to the
"urgency" for vaccination.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine – the first approved by Hong
Kong's Health department - was required to have published
results in a medical journal before being examined by the
advisory panel.
The city's Health Secretary Sophia Chan has the final
decision on whether to approve the Sinovac vaccine.
