Sinovac Biotech : Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine for the elderly

JAKARTA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved Sinovac
Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in the elderly, a
letter from the food and drug agency shows, potentially changing
the country's strategy which has prioritised its working
population first.
That strategy was partially due to limited data on the
vaccine's safety for the elderly, authorities have said.
The food and drug agency (BPOM) said in a letter seen by
Reuters that it had authorised the use of Sinovac's CoronaVac
for the elderly "taking into account the emergency situation of
the COVID-19 pandemic and the limited information on the
benefits and safety of that vaccine".
It was sent to Sinovac's Indonesian partner, state-owned Bio
Farma.
Wiku Adisasmito, spokesman for the country's COVID-19 task
force, confirmed the authenticity of the letter.
Bio Farma confirmed receiving the letter, though did not
provide further details.
A rollout of Sinovac's vaccine in Indonesia last month
involved 3 million doses and was aimed at medical workers and
public servants.
Government data shows nearly 800,000 have received their
first shot, but authorities said they are set to produce 25
million more by the end of March.
Indonesia, which has suffered more than 31,000 deaths from
COVID-19, aims to vaccinate more than 180 million people, or
roughly two-thirds of its population of 270 million, within a
year.
Several countries such as the United States and Britain that
have already begun vaccinations are giving priority to elderly
people who are more vulnerable to the respiratory disease.
Indonesia's health ministry declined to comment, though it
has said the elderly are set to receive the vaccine by April.
China's Sinovac said on Saturday that CoronaVac had been
approved for use by the general public by China's medical
products regulator.
A Phase I and II trial in China showed the vaccine could
safely trigger immune response for older participants but
Sinovac cautioned that data for the protection rate among people
aged 60 and above was "limited".
"When the relevant institutions ...use this vaccine, the
necessity of inoculating this product should be evaluated in
consideration of the health status and exposure risk of this age
group," it said.
Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of
Indonesia, said that "if we want to stem the number of
hospitalisations, we should chase immunisation for the elderly."
