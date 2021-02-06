Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinovac Biotech Ltd.    SVA   AGP8696W1045

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinovac Biotech : Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine for the elderly

02/06/2021 | 09:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in the elderly, a letter from the food and drug agency shows, potentially changing the country's strategy which has prioritised its working population first.

That strategy was partially due to limited data on the vaccine's safety for the elderly, authorities have said.

The food and drug agency (BPOM) said in a letter seen by Reuters that it had authorised the use of Sinovac's CoronaVac for the elderly "taking into account the emergency situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the limited information on the benefits and safety of that vaccine".

It was sent to Sinovac's Indonesian partner, state-owned Bio Farma.

Wiku Adisasmito, spokesman for the country's COVID-19 task force, confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

Bio Farma confirmed receiving the letter, though did not provide further details.

A rollout of Sinovac's vaccine in Indonesia last month involved 3 million doses and was aimed at medical workers and public servants.

Government data shows nearly 800,000 have received their first shot, but authorities said they are set to produce 25 million more by the end of March.

Indonesia, which has suffered more than 31,000 deaths from COVID-19, aims to vaccinate more than 180 million people, or roughly two-thirds of its population of 270 million, within a year.

Several countries such as the United States and Britain that have already begun vaccinations are giving priority to elderly people who are more vulnerable to the respiratory disease.

Indonesia's health ministry declined to comment, though it has said the elderly are set to receive the vaccine by April.

China's Sinovac said on Saturday that CoronaVac had been approved for use by the general public by China's medical products regulator.

A Phase I and II trial in China showed the vaccine could safely trigger immune response for older participants but Sinovac cautioned that data for the protection rate among people aged 60 and above was "limited".

"When the relevant institutions ...use this vaccine, the necessity of inoculating this product should be evaluated in consideration of the health status and exposure risk of this age group," it said.

Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia, said that "if we want to stem the number of hospitalisations, we should chase immunisation for the elderly." (Additional reporting by Maikel Jefriando, Fathin Ungku; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
03:26aSINOVAC BIOTECH : Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine for the elderly
RE
03:07aPfizer applies to register COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil
RE
02/05China approves Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for general public use
RE
02/05SINOVAC BIOTECH : China approves Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for general pu..
RE
02/05Sinovac says COVID-19 vaccine effective in preventing hospitalization, death
RE
02/05SINOVAC BIOTECH : says COVID-19 vaccine effective in preventing hospitalization,..
RE
02/05Brazil drugmaker seeks contract, regulatory OK for Russian vaccine next week
RE
02/05Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 Vaccine Offers 51% Efficacy in Phase 3 Trials; Files..
MT
02/05SINOVAC BIOTECH : Announces Phase III Results of Its COVID-19 Vaccine
BU
02/05Brazil drugmaker eyes contract, regulatory OK for Russian vaccine next week
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 246 M - -
Net income 2019 44,9 M - -
Net cash 2019 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 640 M 640 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Qiang Gao Vice President-Research & Development
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.0.00%640
CSL LIMITED-2.42%96 229
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.32.49%48 486
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-1.69%48 043
BIOGEN INC.8.26%40 792
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-0.42%33 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ