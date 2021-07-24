Sinovac Biotech : Indonesia prepares more ICU units, waits to see if COVID curbs will be extended

JAKARTA, July 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia is preparing more
intensive care units after logging several days of record-high
COVID-19 deaths last week, while the country waits to see
whether the government will extend or loosen tough restrictions
due to expire on Sunday.
Buckling under a Delta variant-driven wave of the virus,
Indonesia has become Asia's COVID-19 epicentre with hospitals
deluged, particularly on the densely populated island of Java.
"Deaths have risen due to a number of factors: full
hospitals, patients admitted with low saturation, or dying
unmonitored in self-isolation," Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan
said in a statement late on Saturday.
Luhut, who oversees the COVID response on the islands of
Java and Bali, said ICU capacities would be added in areas that
have reported the highest fatalities.
Bali, famous for its tourist beaches and temples, has been
grappling with oxygen shortages.
Indonesia last week reported record-high deaths on four
separate days, the last of which was Friday's 1,566 fatalities,
bringing cumulative deaths to more than 82,000. Total case
infections have climbed to over 3.1 million, though health
experts say both deaths and case numbers have been undercounted.
Just under 7% of its population of 270 million has been
fully vaccinated, with Southeast Asia's largest country
primarily reliant on shots produced by China's Sinovac Biotech
.
The debate over whether to loosen restrictions has pitted
health experts, who say it is premature to ease curbs during a
surge of infections, against employer groups that have warned of
mass layoffs unless the curbs are relaxed.
The government is due to hold a news conference later on
Sunday but has not set a time.
