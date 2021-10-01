Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    SVA   AGP8696W1045

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
Summary 
Summary

Sinovac Biotech : Malaysia approves Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 17

10/01/2021 | 12:13am EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia has given conditional approval for a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac to be used on young people aged between 12 and 17, its health ministry said on Friday.

Teenagers younger than 18 began receiving COVID-19 doses last month, after vaccinations of more than 80% of adults were completed in one of Southeast Asia's fastest vaccine rollouts that has covered 62% of a population of 32 million.

In a statement, the health ministry said Malaysia's drugs regulator advised priority for Sinovac's product among teenagers without co-morbidities or allergy problems, or otherwise deemed unsuitable for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

In July, Malaysia said it would stop https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysia-stop-using-sinovac-vaccine-after-supply-ends-minister-2021-07-15 giving the Sinovac shot when supplies ran out, as it had enough of other vaccines for the national campaign.

Malaysia has continued to receive additional shipments, however. This week, the foreign ministry said China had agreed to donate a million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, following a donation of 500,000 in July. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 511 M - -
Net income 2020 110 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 642 M 642 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 959
Free-Float 33,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang CFO & Vice President-Business Development
Qiang Gao Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.0.00%642
CSL LIMITED3.61%94 005
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.23.05%68 523
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.5.81%48 746
BIOGEN INC.16.62%42 558
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336