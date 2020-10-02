Sinovac Biotech : Sao Paulo state in Brazil asks approval to use Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The government of Sao Paulo
state in Brazil has asked health regulator Anvisa to register
for use the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by China's
Sinovac Biotech Ltd, governor Joao Doria said on Friday,
a major step in what could be one of the first vaccination
programs in the Americas.
Doria has said he plans to begin inoculating the population
of Sao Paulo with the Sinovac vaccine by mid-December, one of
the world's most aggressive timelines outside China and Russia.
Before he is able to do so, he requires approval from
Anvisa. Shortly after Doria's statement, the regulator confirmed
it had received the first tranche of data related to the Sinovac
vaccine.
Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state, is one of the sites
of Phase III clinical trials for the Sinovac vaccine conducted
by the state's Butantan Institute, a leading biomedical research
center.
On Wednesday, Sao Paulo signed a $90 million contract on
Wednesday to receive 46 million doses of the potential vaccine
from Sinovac.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer
and Gram Slattery, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)