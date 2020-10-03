Log in
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/22 04:00:00 pm
6.47 USD   -0.31%
Sinovac Biotech : Sao Paulo state in Brazil asks approval to use Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

10/03/2020 | 02:32am EDT

The government of Sao Paulo state in Brazil has asked health regulator Anvisa to register for use the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, governor Joao Doria said on Friday, a major step in what could be one of the first vaccination programs in the Americas.

Doria has said he plans to begin inoculating the population of Sao Paulo with the Sinovac vaccine by mid-December, one of the world's most aggressive timelines outside China and Russia.

Before he is able to do so, he requires approval from Anvisa. Shortly after Doria's statement, the regulator confirmed it had received the first tranche of data related to the Sinovac vaccine.

Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state, is one of the sites of Phase III clinical trials for the Sinovac vaccine conducted by the state's Butantan Institute, a leading biomedical research center.

On Wednesday, Sao Paulo signed a $90 million contract on Wednesday to receive 46 million doses of the potential vaccine from Sinovac.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Gram Slattery, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 246 M - -
Net income 2019 44,9 M - -
Net cash 2019 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 640 M 640 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 50,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Qiang Gao Vice President-Research & Development
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.-6.77%640
CSL LIMITED3.23%92 795
BIOGEN INC.-6.43%43 954
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.59.35%39 163
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.91.18%33 053
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.180.53%32 824
