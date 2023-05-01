Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVA   AGP8696W1045

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2019-02-22 pm EST
6.470 USD   -0.31%
06:33aSinovac Biotech : Supplemental Submission Pursuant to Item 16I(a) of Form 20-F - Form 6-K
PU
06:02aSINOVAC Reports Unaudited Second Half of 2022 Financial Results and Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
04/10Supply Vaccines to Eliminate Human Diseases
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sinovac Biotech : Supplemental Submission Pursuant to Item 16I(a) of Form 20-F - Form 6-K

05/01/2023 | 06:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Supplemental Submission Pursuant to Item 16I(a) of Form 20-F

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (the "Company") is submitting via EDGAR the following information as required under Item 16I(a) of Form 20-F in relation to the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "HFCAA").

In May 2022, the Company was conclusively identified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as a Commission-Identified Issuer pursuant to the HFCAA because it filed an annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on April 29, 2022 with an audit report issued by Grant Thornton, a registered public accounting firm retained by the Company for the preparation of the audit report on the Company's financial statements included therein. Grant Thornton is a registered public accounting firm headquartered in mainland China, a jurisdiction where the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (the "PCAOB") determined that it was unable to inspect or investigate completely registered public accounting firms headquartered there, including Grant Thornton, until December 2022 when the PCAOB vacated its previous determination.

In response to Item 16I(a) of Form 20-F, the Company believes that the following information establishes that it is not owned or controlled by a governmental entity in mainland China.

To the Company's knowledge based on the public EDGAR filings made by its shareholders, no shareholder, other than SAIF Partners IV, Weidong Yin, Prime Success, L.P., Vivo Capital, CDH Utopia Limited and 1Globe Capital LLC, owned more than 5% of the Company's outstanding shares, as of March 31, 2023. Before reflecting the issuance of Exchange Shares as defined in the annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 of the Company filed with the SEC on April 28, 2023 ("2022 Annual Report"), SAIF Partners IV held 15.03% of the Company's outstanding common shares and voting power; Weidong Yin held 8.87% of the Company's outstanding common shares and voting power; Prime Success, L.P. held 8.23% of the Company's outstanding common shares and voting power; Vivo Capital held 8.23% of the Company's outstanding common shares and voting power; CDH Utopia Limited held 8.37% of the Company's outstanding common shares and voting power; and 1Globe Capital LLC held 4.67% of the Company's outstanding common shares and voting power. If after reflecting the issuance of Exchange Shares, SAIF Partners IV would hold 18.89% of the Company's outstanding common shares and voting power; Weidong Yin would hold 11.01% of the Company's outstanding common shares and voting power; Prime Success, L.P. would hold 10.34% of the Company's outstanding common shares and voting power; Vivo Capital would hold 10.34% of the Company's outstanding common shares and voting power; CDH Utopia Limited would hold 5.26% of the Company's outstanding common shares and voting power; and 1Globe Capital LLC would hold 2.94% of the Company's outstanding common shares and voting power.

Please refer to "Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees-E. Share Ownership" of the Company's 2022 Annual Report for more details.

Based on the above, the Company is not owned or controlled by a governmental entity in mainland China.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 10:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
06:33aSinovac Biotech : Supplemental Submission Pursuant to Item 16I(a) of Form 20-F - Form 6-K
PU
06:02aSINOVAC Reports Unaudited Second Half of 2022 Financial Results and Files 2022 Annual R..
BU
04/10Supply Vaccines to Eliminate Human Diseases
AQ
02/22Sinovac Amends Shareholder Rights Plan
BU
02/22Supply Vaccines to Eliminate Human Diseases
AQ
02/09SINOVAC's Hepatitis A Vaccine Healive Approved in Kyrgyzstan
AQ
02/08Supply Vaccines to Eliminate Human Diseases
AQ
02/06SINOVAC Provides Vaccines to Step Up Preventative Healthcare for Children in Turkey
AQ
02/06Supply Vaccines to Eliminate Human Diseases
AQ
01/31China mRNA vaccine development jumps into high gear
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 375 M - -
Net income 2021 8 467 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 642 M 642 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,65x
Nbr of Employees 4 281
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang CFO & Vice President-Business Development
Qiang Gao Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.0.00%642
CSL LIMITED4.46%95 818
BIOGEN INC.9.86%44 035
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.63%41 542
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-22.39%25 025
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-8.00%18 830
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer