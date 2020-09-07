Sinovac Biotech : WHO says working with China on requirements for COVID vaccine approval

GENEVA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is
working with China on requirements for international approval of
any Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said on Monday.
"WHO's office in China and WHO headquarters has been working
with the regulatory authorities in China," assistant
director-general Mariangela Simao told a briefing in Geneva. "We
are in direct contact, we have been sharing information and the
requirements for international approval of vaccines."
The chief executive of Sinovac Biotech Ltd said on
Sunday about 90% of the Chinese firm's employees and their
families have taken an experimental vaccine it has developed
under the country's emergency use programme.
The extent of inoculations under the emergency programme,
which China launched in July but has released few details about,
points to how actively it is using experimental vaccines in the
hopes of protecting essential workers against a potential
COVID-19 resurgence, even as trials are still under way.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge; Editing by Alex
Richardson)