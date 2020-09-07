Log in
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
Sinovac Biotech : WHO says working with China on requirements for COVID vaccine approval

09/07/2020 | 11:29am EDT

GENEVA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is working with China on requirements for international approval of any Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said on Monday.

"WHO's office in China and WHO headquarters has been working with the regulatory authorities in China," assistant director-general Mariangela Simao told a briefing in Geneva. "We are in direct contact, we have been sharing information and the requirements for international approval of vaccines."

The chief executive of Sinovac Biotech Ltd said on Sunday about 90% of the Chinese firm's employees and their families have taken an experimental vaccine it has developed under the country's emergency use programme.

The extent of inoculations under the emergency programme, which China launched in July but has released few details about, points to how actively it is using experimental vaccines in the hopes of protecting essential workers against a potential COVID-19 resurgence, even as trials are still under way. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge; Editing by Alex Richardson)

