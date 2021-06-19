Sinovac Biotech : BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP

June 19 (Reuters) - People who are vaccinated against
COVID-19 with BioNTech's vaccine were found to have
"substantially higher" levels of antibodies than those who
received Sinovac's jab, the South China Morning Post reported https://bit.ly/3iX7S5t
on Saturday, citing a Hong Kong study.
Some who received the Sinovac vaccine might need a third
booster shot as well, the newspaper said, citing lead researcher
Professor Benjamin Cowling, an epidemiologist with the
University of Hong Kong (HKU).
The government-commissioned study was conducted by HKU's
school of public health and involved tracking the antibody
responses of 1,000 people who received either vaccine, the
report added.
Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia warned that more
than 350 medical workers have caught COVID-19 despite being
vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been hospitalised,
raising concerns about its efficacy against more infectious
variants of the virus.
Earlier in June, Uruguay released real-world data on the
impact of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine among its
population that showed it was over 90% effective in preventing
intensive care admissions and deaths.
The Uruguay government also studied the effectiveness of the
Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine among 162,047 health workers and
people over 80 years old, and said the shot was 94% effective at
preventing intensive care unit admissions and deaths, and
reduced infections by 78%.
