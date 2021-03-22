Sinovac Biotech : COVID SCIENCE-UK variant can cause serious heart problem in pets; Sinovac vaccine appears safe in children

March 22 (Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of
the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and
efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the
illness caused by the virus.
UK variant can make pets very sick
The coronavirus variant first identified in the UK, known as
B.1.1.7, has been linked to severe cases of heart disease in
pets who appear to have caught the infections from their humans,
veterinarians near London report. The original strain of the
virus did not appear to cause serious illness in pets. But
between mid-December and February, mirroring the emergence and
spread of B.1.1.7, the vets noticed a sudden surge of cats and
dogs with myocarditis, a serious inflammation of the heart. In a
paper posted on Thursday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review, they
describe 11 animals who suddenly became critically ill. Two cats
and one dog immediately tested positive for B.1.1.7; another two
cats and one dog later tested positive for antibodies. Many
owners of these affected pets had a recent history of confirmed
COVID-19. Myocarditis in pets remains rare, and in all of these
cases it appears that the infections were passed from people to
pets, and not vice versa, said coauthor Dr. Luca Ferasin of The
Ralph Veterinary Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. "Our cats
and dogs made a remarkable clinical improvement after a few days
in intensive care," he said. People concerned about their pets'
health should contact their veterinarian, he added. (https://bit.ly/3tJrNHo)
COVID-19 vaccine from China appears safe in children
Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine appears to be
safe and able to trigger immune responses among children and
adolescents ages 3 to 17, the company said on Monday. The data
from early and mid-stage trials involving 500 participants
compared medium and low dosages of vaccine to a placebo. Most
adverse reactions were mild, Zeng Gang, a researcher with the
company, told an academic conference in Beijing. The antibody
levels triggered by Sinovac's CoronaVac were higher than those
seen in adults in earlier clinical trials of the shot, Zeng
said. CoronaVac's effectiveness in adults has been lower
compared to data from trials of other available vaccines. The
company is also testing a third booster shot for adults in a
China-based clinical trial, with participants given a third dose
around eight months after receiving the second. The preliminary
data in children have not yet been formally released. (https://reut.rs/3lGZeHS)
Lockdowns linked with "substantial" weight gain
Substantial weight gain is a clinically relevant effect of
the coronavirus lockdowns, a new study suggests. Researchers
from the Health eHeart Study tracked 269 adults from 37 U.S.
states and the District of Columbia who volunteered to report
weight measurements from their Bluetooth-connected smart scales.
Roughly half were men, 77% were white, and the average age was
52. After shelter-in-place regulations took effect, participants
"steadily" gained weight, regardless of their health status or
where they lived, according to a report published on Monday in
JAMA Network Open. On average, they gained 0.27 kg (9.52 oz)
every 10 days, or about 0.7 kg (1.54 pounds) per month. The
investigators acknowledged that people who own
Bluetooth-connected scales may not be representative of the
general population. "It is important to recognize the unintended
health consequences sheltering-in-place can have on a population
level," they said. "The ... data demonstrate a need to identify
concurrent strategies to mitigate weight gain, such as
encouraging healthy diets and exploring ways to enhance physical
activity, as local governments consider new constraints in
response to SARS-CoV-2 and potential future pandemics." (https://bit.ly/3tIR2th)
Stroke rate under 1% among U.S. COVID-19 patients
During the first nine months of the coronavirus pandemic in
the United States, fewer than 1% of hospitalized patients with
COVID-19 suffered strokes related to blood clots in brain
arteries, new research shows. Among 21,073 patients hospitalized
from March through November, 160 experienced ischemic strokes,
for an overall risk of about 0.75%, according to research
presented by Dr. Saate Shakil of the University of Washington in
Seattle on Friday at the American Stroke Association
International Stroke Conference. The data, collected by the
American Heart Association, showed that those who suffered
strokes were older, more often male, and more likely to have
medical conditions known to raise the risk for stroke. Racial
disparities were also evident, with non-Hispanic Black patients
at higher risk than Hispanic and non-Hispanic white patients.
Early in the pandemic, the rate of ischemic stroke in COVID-19
patients had been higher, with reported rates ranging from 0.9%
to 2.0%, Shakil noted, and many younger COVID-19 patients were
affected. As a result, the World Health Organization, the U.S.
National Institutes of Health, and other top health
organizations issued guidelines calling for routine use of blood
thinners to prevent clots and strokes in adults hospitalized for
COVID-19.
