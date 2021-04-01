Log in
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
News 


Sinovac Biotech : China Sinovac says it reached two billion doses annual capacity for COVID-19 vaccine

04/01/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
Mass vaccination program in Tirana

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Sinovac Biotech said on Friday its third production plant for its COVID-19 vaccine was ready and had started manufacturing procedures for bulk vaccine ingredient, doubling its annual capacity to 2 billion doses.

A Sinovac spokesman said the third facility, in Beijing, had started cultivating cells where the coronavirus would be grown, a procedure that could take a relatively long time.

Sinovac did not say when it will actually produce 2 billion doses of the vaccine.

More than 200 million doses of Sinovac's vaccine named CoronaVac have been delivered globally, up from 160 million doses announced on March 22.

The firm said it estimated over 100 million doses have been administered worldwide.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 246 M - -
Net income 2019 44,9 M - -
Net cash 2019 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 640 M 640 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Qiang Gao Vice President-Research & Development
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.0.00%640
CSL LIMITED-7.13%91 672
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.2.24%52 716
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-9.56%43 891
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.18.85%42 118
BIOGEN INC.14.25%42 046
