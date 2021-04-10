Sinovac Biotech : China's COVID-19 vaccine output to hit 3 billion by year-end - official

CHENGDU, China, April 10 (Reuters) - China's will likely
have produced 3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of
the year, a National Health Commission official said on
Saturday.
Zheng Zhongwei, who also heads a team coordinating the
country's COVID-19 vaccine development projects, made the
comment during an industry event in the city of Chengdu in
southwestern China's Sichuan province.
"In the second half of this year, we are fully capable of
meeting our own demand," Zheng said.
Though manufacturers are rapidly expanding production
capacity, it is unclear if output has risen as fast. Production
tripled from Feb. 1 through late March to 5 million doses a day,
the government said its most recent update.
Leading vaccine manufacturer Sinovac Biotech said
this month it had doubled its annual production capacity to 2
billion doses after completing its third production facility.
The China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) also has
a combined annual production capacity of at least 1.1 billion
for two separate vaccines. The company has said it aims to raise
capacity to 3 billion but has not specified a timeframe.
Sinopharm said on Friday that it will be able to supply 100
million COVID-19 vaccines a month starting from April.
