MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinovac Biotech : China's COVID-19 vaccine output to hit 3 billion by year-end - official

04/10/2021 | 04:45am EDT
CHENGDU, China, April 10 (Reuters) - China's will likely have produced 3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year, a National Health Commission official said on Saturday.

Zheng Zhongwei, who also heads a team coordinating the country's COVID-19 vaccine development projects, made the comment during an industry event in the city of Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province.

"In the second half of this year, we are fully capable of meeting our own demand," Zheng said.

Though manufacturers are rapidly expanding production capacity, it is unclear if output has risen as fast. Production tripled from Feb. 1 through late March to 5 million doses a day, the government said its most recent update.

Leading vaccine manufacturer Sinovac Biotech said this month it had doubled its annual production capacity to 2 billion doses after completing its third production facility.

The China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) also has a combined annual production capacity of at least 1.1 billion for two separate vaccines. The company has said it aims to raise capacity to 3 billion but has not specified a timeframe.

Sinopharm said on Friday that it will be able to supply 100 million COVID-19 vaccines a month starting from April. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu and David Stanway; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 246 M - -
Net income 2019 44,9 M - -
Net cash 2019 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 640 M 640 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 45,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Qiang Gao Vice President-Research & Development
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.0.00%640
CSL LIMITED-6.09%92 442
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-0.78%58 020
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.28.12%46 282
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-7.63%45 185
BIOGEN INC.8.52%40 480
