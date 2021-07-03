Sinovac Biotech : Indonesia expects COVID-19 cases to rise despite stricter curbs

* Country has seen record new cases in eight of past 12 days
* Police put up road blocks, check points
* Health ministry issues new regulation capping drug prices
JAKARTA, July 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia expects COVID-19
infections to keep rising for up to two weeks before curbs
introduced on Saturday on more than 100 million people begin to
reduce cases, a government minister said.
As it battles one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, the
world's fourth-most populous nation has seen record new
infections on eight of the past 12 days, with Friday bringing
25,830 cases and a record 539 deaths.
Saturday's curbs on Java and Bali islands - from tighter
travel checks to a ban on restaurant dining and outdoor sports
and the closure of non-essential workplaces - are to run until
July 20, but could be extended, if needed, to bring daily
infections below 10,000.
"In the next 10 days, in my opinion maybe two weeks, cases
can continue to rise" as infections before the curbs took place
are now in incubation period, said Luhut Pandjaitan, a senior
minister overseeing the government's COVID-19 response.
"This two weeks is a critical time for us," he said.
Police threw up road blocks and more than 400 checkpoints
across Java, the archipelago's most populous island, and the
resort island of Bali to ensure people stay at home, with more
than 21,000 officers deployed to enforce the curbs and aid
random coronavirus testing.
Vaccinated travellers with a negative swab test will be
permitted to make long-distance journeys, however.
Traffic and commuter lines in the capital Jakarta in western
Java were much lighter than usual on Saturday, but some
residents still flouted the curbs to jog and ride their
bicycles, even though the main road was blocked.
Jakarta resident Clement, 45, who was strolling the street
with his wife, told Reuters he disagreed with the curbs, even
though he has lost a friend to the respiratory disease.
"We know it's dangerous, but at least if we want to go to
the mall, or somewhere, we should just show our vaccine
(certificate) and maybe an antigen (test result)," he said.
The highly infectious Delta variant, first identified in
India where it caused a spike in infections, is spreading in
Indonesia and pushing hospitals across Java to the brink.
With medical facilities near capacity, demand has surged for
oxygen and drugs for many people isolating at home, driving
retail prices up in pharmacies and online marketplaces.
The health ministry has capped prices of drugs such as
Favipiravir, Remdesivir and Ivermectin, Health Minister Budi
Gunadi Sadikin said.
Authorities are also trying to speed their vaccination drive
in the areas with the worst outbreak. Its inoculation campaign
has covered just 7.6% of the 181.5 million people targeted for
shots by next January.
Jakarta this weekend launched mass vaccination at a football
stadium for children aged 12 to 17, aiming to inject more than
20,000.
Indonesia is set to receive vaccines donated by foreign
countries. Until now, it has relied mainly on a vaccine from
China's Sinovac Biotech.
Indonesia's tally of infections stands at 2.2 million, with
a death toll of more than 59,500.
(Reporting by Yuddy Cahya Budiman and Tabita Diela; Additional
reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez and William Mallard)