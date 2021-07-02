Sinovac Biotech : Indonesian police block streets on first day of tougher COVID-19 curbs

JAKARTA, July 3 (Reuters) - Indonesian police threw up road
blocks and more than 400 checkpoints on the islands of Java and
Bali to ensure hundreds of millions of people stayed home on
Saturday, the first day of stricter curbs on movement to limit
the spread of COVID-19.
As it battles one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, the
world's fourth most populous nation has seen record new
infections on eight of the past 12 days, with Friday bringing
25,830 cases and a high of 539 deaths.
"We are setting up (patrols) in 21 locations where typically
there are crowds," Istiono, the head of national traffic police,
who goes by one name, told a news conference late on Friday.
"Where there are street stalls and cafes, we will close
those streets, maybe from around 6 p.m. until 4 a.m."
Saturday's more stringent curbs, from tighter travel checks
to a ban on restaurant dining and outdoor sports and the closure
of non-essential workplaces, will run until July 20, but could
be extended, if needed, to bring daily infections below 10,000.
More than 21,000 police officers as well as military will
fan out across Indonesia's most populous island of Java and the
tourist resort island of Bali to ensure compliance with the new
curbs, a police spokesman said.
At the road blocks and checkpoints on the islands, police
will conduct random tests and enforce curfews.
Vaccinated travellers with a negative swab test will be
permitted to make long-distance journeys, however.
The highly infectious Delta variant first identified in
India, where it caused a spike in infections, is spreading in
Indonesia and pushing hospitals across Java to the brink.
Indonesia is set to receive vaccines donated by foreign
countries to help speed its vaccination drive, which has covered
just 7.6% of a target of 181.5 million people by January.
Until now, it has relied mainly on a vaccine from China's
Sinovac Biotech.
Indonesia's tally of infections stands at 2.2 million, with
a death toll of more than 59,500.
