Sinovac Biotech : Singapore seeks COVID-19 vaccination for all adults by August

SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Singapore is expecting to
administer at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to its
entire adult population by early August, authorities said on
Tuesday, after a decision to widen the gap between doses to
inoculate more people faster.
Close to two million of Singapore's 5.7 million people have
received at least one dose, according to official data as of
Monday. About 1.4 million recipients have completed the full
two-dose regimen, authorities said.
"Lengthening the interval to between six to eight weeks will
enable us to cover more people with the first dose of the
vaccine more quickly, who will then have some protection," the
health ministry said.
The same approach has been used elsewhere, including
Britain, France and Germany. Singapore's current gap is three to
four weeks.
The move comes as the country tackles a recent increase in
infections, after months with relatively few community cases. It
last week tightened restrictions on social activities and urged
people and companies to work from home.
Singapore on Tuesday also authorised the use of the vaccine
developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for those
aged 12 to 15 years, to extend protection to more groups.
The health ministry said data showed the vaccine for younger
people "demonstrated high efficacy consistent with that observed
in the adult population," adding its safety profile was also
consistent with that of the adult population.
Singapore expects to complete its vaccination programme this
year, provided that supplies arrived as scheduled.
The city-state has been using the Pfizer-BioNTech and
Moderna vaccines and has taken delivery of 200,000
doses of the vaccine of China's Sinovac, which has yet
to be granted emergency use authorisation.
