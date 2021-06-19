Sinovac Biotech : Singapore sees early rush for Sinovac vaccine

SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - Offering Sinovac Biotech
COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time
since Friday, several private clinics reported overwhelming
demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available
rival vaccines having far higher efficacy.
Singapore has vaccinated almost half its 5.7 million
population with at least one dose of the vaccines from
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both
have shown efficacy rates of well over 90% against symptomatic
disease in clinical trials, compared with Sinovac's 51%.
Earlier this week, officials in neighbouring Indonesia
warned that more than 350 medical workers have caught COVID-19
despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been
hospitalised, raising concerns about its efficacy against more
infectious variants.
Evidence from other countries showed people who had taken
the Sinovac vaccine were still getting infected, Kenneth Mak,
Singapore's director of medical services, said on Friday.
"There is a significant risk of vaccine breakthrough," he said,
referring to the report on Indonesian healthcare workers.
A number of the people rushing for the Sinovac shot on the
first day of its availability in Singapore were Chinese
nationals, who felt it would make it easier to travel home
without going through quarantine.
Singapore allowed the usage of the Sinovac vaccine by
private healthcare institutions under a special access route,
following an emergency use approval by the World Health
Organization (WHO) earlier this month. Singapore said it is
awaiting critical data from Sinovac before including it in the
national vaccination programme.
Meantime, authorities have selected 24 private clinics to
administer its current stock of 200,000 doses. The clinics are
charging between S$10-25 ($7.5-$18.6 ) per dose.
"We have about 2,400 bookings, so that stretches from right
now until end of July," Louis Tan, CEO at StarMed Specialist
Centre, said on Saturday. He said many of those who made the
Sinovac bookings tend to be in their 40s and above.
Wee Healthfirst, another approved clinic, put a notice at
its entrance on Friday, saying it had stopped reservations for
the vaccine until next Thursday, citing "overwhelming demand". A
receptionist said about 1,000 people had registered there.
Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases doctor at Rophi
Clinic, also said he had been "overwhelmed" by people wanting
the Sinovac shot.
Tang Guang Yu, a 49-year-old engineer, was among the Chinese
nationals resident in Singapore who waited for the Sinovac shot
rather than take a foreign-made vaccine that he thought might
not be recognised by authorities back home.
"No one wants to be quarantined for a month, I don't have so
many days of leave," Tang told Reuters as he queued outside a
clinic.
Travellers to China may have to be quarantined at a facility
and at home for up to a month depending on their destination
city, regardless of vaccination status, according to the Chinese
government website.
Other people said they have more confidence in the Sinovac
vaccine since it is based on conventional technology, while
those developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna use a
newly developed messenger RNA platform.
"The mRNA technology has been around for 30 years, but it
has never been injected into human until recently due to
COVID-19 emergency, how safe it is?" asked Singaporean Chua
Kwang Hwee, 62, as he lined up outside a clinic to enquire about
getting the Sinovac shot.
Singapore's health ministry says persons with a history of
allergic reaction or anaphylaxis to mRNA COVID-19 vaccine or its
components as well as severely immunocompromised individuals
should not receive the mRNA-based vaccines.
Sinovac vaccine uses an inactivated or killed virus that
cannot replicate in human cells to trigger an immune response.
In recent weeks, several social media messages have popped
up saying inactivated virus COVID-19 vaccines, like Sinovac's,
provide superior protection against variants than mRNA vaccines.
Other messages on platforms have said the mRNA vaccines are less
safe.
Authorities have rejected these claims, saying they are safe
and highly effective.
