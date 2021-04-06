Sinovac Biotech : WHO does not back vaccination passports for now - spokeswoman

GENEVA, April 6 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization
does not back requiring vaccination passports for travel due to
uncertainty over whether inoculation prevents transmission of
the virus, as well as equity concerns, a spokeswoman said on
Tuesday.
"We as WHO are saying at this stage we would not like to see
the vaccination passport as a requirement for entry or exit
because we are not certain at this stage that the vaccine
prevents transmission," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said.
"There are all those other questions, apart from the
question of discrimination against the people who are not able
to have the vaccine for one reason or another," she told a U.N.
news briefing.
The WHO now expects to review China's COVID-19 vaccines
Sinopharm and Sinovac for possible emergency use listing
around the end of April, Harris said.
"It's not coming as quickly as we had hoped because we need
more data," she said, declining to provide more information,
citing confidentiality.
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appealed
last month to countries with excess vaccine supplies to donate
10 million doses urgently to the COVAX facility which it runs
with the GAVI vaccine alliance. Export restrictions by India
left the vaccine-sharing programme short of supplies of
AstraZeneca's vaccine made by the Serum Institute of
India.
Harris said she had no update on any countries stepping
forward, adding: "We are very much looking for more vaccine".
