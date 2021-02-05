Log in
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinovac Biotech : says COVID-19 vaccine effective in preventing hospitalization, death

02/05/2021 | 04:54pm EST
Feb 5 (Reuters) - China's Sinovac Biotech on Friday said late-stage trial data of its COVID-19 vaccine from Brazil and Turkey showed the inoculation prevented hospitalization and death in COVID-19 patients, but had a much lower efficacy overall.

The 12,396-person trial found the CoronaVac vaccine was 100% effective for hospitalized, severe and fatal cases, 83.7% effective at stopping cases that require medical treatment and 50.65% for all cases, according to a statement. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander, editing by Peter Henderson and Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -1.26% 7.04427 Delayed Quote.-3.93%
Income Statement Evolution
