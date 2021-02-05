Sinovac Biotech : says COVID-19 vaccine effective in preventing hospitalization, death

Feb 5 (Reuters) - China's Sinovac Biotech on Friday
said late-stage trial data of its COVID-19 vaccine from Brazil
and Turkey showed the inoculation prevented hospitalization and
death in COVID-19 patients, but had a much lower efficacy
overall.
The 12,396-person trial found the CoronaVac vaccine was 100%
effective for hospitalized, severe and fatal cases, 83.7%
effective at stopping cases that require medical treatment and
50.65% for all cases, according to a statement.
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander, editing by Peter Henderson and
Sonya Hepinstall)