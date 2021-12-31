Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVA   AGP8696W1045

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinovac COVID-19 shot with Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron - study

12/31/2021 | 06:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Sinovac's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine followed by a booster Pfizer-BioNTech shot showed a lower immune response against the Omicron variant compared with other strains, according to a study by researchers.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed yet, was conducted by researchers from Yale University, the Dominican Republic's Ministry of Health and other institutions.

The Sinovac two-dose regimen along with the Pfizer shot produced an antibody response similar to a two-dose mRNA vaccine, according to the study. Antibody levels against Omicron were 6.3-fold lower when compared with the ancestral variant and 2.7-fold lower when compared with Delta.

Akiko Iwasaki, one of the authors of the study, said https://twitter.com/VirusesImmunity/status/1476549105270808578 on Twitter that CoronaVac recipients may need two additional booster doses to achieve protective levels needed against Omicron.

The two-dose Sinovac vaccine alone did not show any detectable neutralization against Omicron, according to the study that analysed plasma samples from 101 participants in the Dominican Republic.

A study from Hong Kong last week said that even three doses of the Sinovac vaccine did not produce enough antibody response against Omicron and that it had to be boosted by a Pfizer-BioNTech shot to achieve "protective levels."

Sinovac's CoronaVac and state-owned Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV vaccine are the two most-used vaccines in China and the leading COVID-19 shots exported by the country. Hong Kong has been using the Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. (Reporting by Jose Joseph and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 6.73% 256.81 Delayed Quote.215.03%
PFIZER, INC. 1.42% 58.4 Delayed Quote.58.65%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
06:41aSinovac COVID-19 shot with Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron - study
RE
12/30Sinovac Biotech Swings to H1 Profit Amid Sales Boost
MT
12/30SINOVAC BIOTECH : Reports Unaudited First Half of 2021 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
12/30SINOVAC Reports Unaudited First Half of 2021 Financial Results
BU
12/16Refugees lack COVID shots because drugmakers fear lawsuits - documents
RE
12/10SINOVAC BIOTECH : Antigua Court of Appeal Rules in Favor of SINOVAC, Upholds 2018 Judgment..
PU
12/09Antigua Court of Appeal Rules in Favor of SINOVAC, Upholds 2018 Judgment
BU
12/08Omicron is a wake-up call for COVID-19 vaccine developers
RE
12/07SINOVAC BIOTECH : Beijing Settled Litigation of Its Business License and Seals - Form 6-K
PU
12/03Sinovac Biotech Settles Court Case Related to Business License
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 511 M - -
Net income 2020 110 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 642 M 642 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 959
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang CFO & Vice President-Business Development
Qiang Gao Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.0.00%642
CSL LIMITED3.29%101 636
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.9.32%50 214
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-12.45%48 771
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.-1.98%35 254