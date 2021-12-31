Sinovac COVID-19 shot with Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron - study

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Sinovac's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine
followed by a booster Pfizer-BioNTech shot showed a lower immune
response against the Omicron variant compared with other
strains, according to a study by researchers.
The study, which has not been peer-reviewed yet, was
conducted by researchers from Yale University, the Dominican
Republic's Ministry of Health and other institutions.
The Sinovac two-dose regimen along with the Pfizer
shot produced an antibody response similar to a two-dose
mRNA vaccine, according to the study. Antibody levels against
Omicron were 6.3-fold lower when compared with the ancestral
variant and 2.7-fold lower when compared with Delta.
Akiko Iwasaki, one of the authors of the study, said https://twitter.com/VirusesImmunity/status/1476549105270808578
on Twitter that CoronaVac recipients may need two additional
booster doses to achieve protective levels needed against
Omicron.
The two-dose Sinovac vaccine alone did not show any
detectable neutralization against Omicron, according to the
study that analysed plasma samples from 101 participants in the
Dominican Republic.
A study from Hong Kong last week said that even three doses
of the Sinovac vaccine did not produce enough antibody response
against Omicron and that it had to be boosted by a
Pfizer-BioNTech shot to achieve "protective levels."
Sinovac's CoronaVac and state-owned Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV
vaccine are the two most-used vaccines in China and the leading
COVID-19 shots exported by the country. Hong Kong has been using
the Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
(Reporting by Jose Joseph and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru;
Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)