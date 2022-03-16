Sinovac COVID vaccine 38% effective in young kids - Chilean study

March 16 (Reuters) - China-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd's
COVID-19 vaccine was 38.2% effective in preventing
infections during the Omicron wave in children aged three to
five years, a study in Chile showed.
The study, published https://bit.ly/3thGaFv on Tuesday, has
not yet been peer reviewed.
The findings are in contrast to earlier studies that showed
the vaccine, CoronaVac, was 74.5% effective in preventing
infections in children aged 6 to 16 years, when Delta was the
dominant variant.
Countries are increasingly recommending booster doses in the
face of the circulating Omicron variant, which the World Health
Organization has said can bypass some protection imparted by
vaccines. Most vaccines are still effective against severe
infections.
Sinovac's vaccine was 64.6% effective in preventing
hospitalizations and 69% effective in preventing COVID-19
related ICU admissions, the Chilean study also showed.
A study by New York State researchers in February showed
that Pfizer Inc's vaccine quickly lost most of its
ability to prevent infections in children aged 5 to 11 during an
Omicron-led wave.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)