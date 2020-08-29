Sinovac's coronavirus vaccine candidate approved for emergency use in China-source

BEIJING, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd's
coronavirus vaccine candidate CoronaVac was approved for
emergency use as part of a programme in China to vaccinate
high-risk groups such as medical staff, a person familiar with
the matter said.
China National Biotec Group (CNBG), a unit of state-owned
pharmaceutical giant China National Pharmaceutical Group
(Sinopharm), also said it had obtained emergency use approval
for a coronavirus vaccine candidate in social media platform
WeChat last Sunday.
CNBG, which has two vaccine candidates in phase 3 clinical
trials, did not say which of its vaccines had been cleared for
emergency use.
China has been giving experimental coronavirus vaccines to
high-risk groups since July, and a health official told state
media in an interview aired last week that authorities could
consider modestly expanding the emergency use programme to try
to prevent possible outbreaks during the autumn and winter.
State media Xinhua reported late on Friday that two vaccine
candidates were approved in June for the emergency use program
launched in July, without identifying the specific products.
Officially, China has given little details on which vaccine
candidates have been given to high-risk people under the
emergency use programme and how many people have been
vaccinated.
In June, prior to the emergency use programme, employees at
state firms travelling overseas were allowed to take one of the
two vaccines being developed by CNBG, state media Global Times
reported. China's military had also approved the use of CanSino
Biologics' vaccine candidate.
Seven vaccines against the coronavirus are in final trial
stages around the world, and four of them are from China.
But no vaccine has yet passed the final stage of trials
proving it is safe and effective - conditions usually required
to be met to get regulatory approval for mass use. COVID-19 has
killed over 800,000 people worldwide.
