Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinovac Biotech Ltd.    SVA   AGP8696W1045

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

(SVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sinovac says its COVID-19 vaccine more effective with longer dosing interval

01/18/2021 | 07:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's Sinovac Biotech said on Monday that a clinical trial in Brazil showed its COVID-19 vaccine was almost 20 percentage points more effective in a small sub-group of patients who received their two doses longer apart.

The protection rate for 1,394 participants who received doses of either CoronaVac or placebo three weeks apart was nearly 70%, a Sinovac spokesman said.

Brazilian researchers announced last week that the vaccine's overall efficacy was 50.4% based on results from more than 9,000 volunteers, most of whom received doses 14 days apart, as outlined in the trial protocol.

The spokesman said a small number of participants received their second shot late due to a various reasons, without elaborating.

The dosing interval for COVID-19 vaccines has become a hot topic of debate among scientists, regulators and governments.

UK regulators have said a COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University is more effective when there is a longer gap between doses than initially envisaged.

Britain has also decided to allow a longer gap between doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech , even though the companies say they only have efficacy data for a shorter period between shots.

The Sinovac spokesman cautioned the robustness of the data from the sub-group was weaker than the 50% result, which is based on the combined data of those receiving doses two or three weeks apart.

While Sinovac's researchers had said early stage trials showed a four-week interval induced the stronger antibody response than two weeks, this is the first time the company has released efficacy data from a Phase III trial with dosing patterns that differ from its trial protocol.

Sinovac has yet to release global results of its Phase III trials, but its COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use in several countries, including Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo. Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.74% 7649 Delayed Quote.3.66%
BIONTECH SE -4.02% 101.59 Delayed Quote.24.62%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.08% 6.3741 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
PFIZER INC. -0.14% 36.7 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.-6.77%
All news about SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
07:21aSinovac says its COVID-19 vaccine more effective with longer dosing interval
RE
06:47aASTRAZENECA : Brazil to begin vaccination campaign on Monday afternoon
RE
05:39aSINOVAC BIOTECH : Brazil to begin vaccination campaign on Monday afternoon
RE
01/17ASTRAZENECA : Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shot..
RE
01/17ASTRAZENECA : Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZenec..
RE
01/16SINOVAC BIOTECH : Indonesia reports record daily increase in COVID-19 cases
RE
01/15SINOVAC BIOTECH : Brazil airlifts emergency oxygen into pandemic-struck state, v..
RE
01/14WRAPUP 1-China steals march on West in developing nations' vaccine rollout
RE
01/14Philippines approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use
RE
01/13SINOVAC BIOTECH : Philippines approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 246 M - -
Net income 2019 44,9 M - -
Net cash 2019 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 640 M 640 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Dong Yin Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & MD
Nan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Qiang Gao Vice President-Research & Development
Yuk Lam Lo Independent Director
Jian Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.-6.77%640
CSL LIMITED-5.62%93 853
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-2.66%48 243
BIOGEN INC.12.65%42 447
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.-2.71%35 533
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.29%34 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ