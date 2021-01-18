Sinovac says its COVID-19 vaccine more effective with longer dosing interval

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's Sinovac Biotech
said on Monday that a clinical trial in Brazil showed its
COVID-19 vaccine was almost 20 percentage points more effective
in a small sub-group of patients who received their two doses
longer apart.
The protection rate for 1,394 participants who received
doses of either CoronaVac or placebo three weeks apart was
nearly 70%, a Sinovac spokesman said.
Brazilian researchers announced last week that the vaccine's
overall efficacy was 50.4% based on results from more than 9,000
volunteers, most of whom received doses 14 days apart, as
outlined in the trial protocol.
The spokesman said a small number of participants received
their second shot late due to a various reasons, without
elaborating.
The dosing interval for COVID-19 vaccines has become a hot
topic of debate among scientists, regulators and governments.
UK regulators have said a COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca
and Oxford University is more effective when there is a
longer gap between doses than initially envisaged.
Britain has also decided to allow a longer gap between doses
of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech
, even though the companies say they only have
efficacy data for a shorter period between shots.
The Sinovac spokesman cautioned the robustness of the data
from the sub-group was weaker than the 50% result, which is
based on the combined data of those receiving doses two or three
weeks apart.
While Sinovac's researchers had said early stage trials
showed a four-week interval induced the stronger antibody
response than two weeks, this is the first time the company has
released efficacy data from a Phase III trial with dosing
patterns that differ from its trial protocol.
Sinovac has yet to release global results of its Phase III
trials, but its COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency
use in several countries, including Brazil, Indonesia and
Turkey.
