UK's vaccine task force head says vaccinating all of UK 'not going to happen' -FT

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain's vaccine task force chair, Kate
Bingham, said that vaccinating everyone in the country for the
coronavirus was 'not going to happen', telling the Financial
Times that they need to vaccinate only those at risk.
"There's going to be no vaccination of people under 18. It's
an adult-only vaccine, for people over 50, focusing on health
workers and care home workers and the vulnerable", Bingham said
in an interview with the newspaper https://on.ft.com/33suPFq.
Bingham's comments follow that of Prime Minister Boris
Johnson who on Sunday said he expected the next few months of
the COVID-19 pandemic to be bumpy, but that things would look
radically different in the spring.
"People keep talking about time to vaccinate the whole
population, but that is misguided," she said to the FT, adding
that vaccinating healthy people, who are much less likely to
have severe outcomes from COVID-19, "could cause them some freak
harm".
Britain suffered Europe's worst death toll from the virus
with the current total standing at over 42,300.
The Times, citing government scientists, reported last week
that a mass roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain could be
finished in as little as three months, adding that health
officials estimate that every adult could receive a dose of the
vaccine within six months.
Bingham said the government was aiming to vaccinate about 30
million people, compared with a UK population of about 67
million, if a successful vaccine against COVID-19 was found,
according to the FT.
(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney and Daniel Wallis)