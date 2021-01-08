Sinqia S A : Apresentação Institucional - Janeiro/2021 (Inglês)

Morgan Stanley
Virtual 13th Annual Latin America Executive Conference
January 2021
SINQIA S.A. (B3: SQIA3)
is a leading provider of financial technology in Brazil!
#1 in Brazil
17
for financial software¹
acquisitions made
27%
230+
of CAGR²
acquisitions mapped
89%
R$ 340 Mn
of recurrence³
cash to fund acquisitions
(1) 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings | (2) Net revenues (2004 to 2019) | (3) Net revenues (3Q20)
2
We operate in a sophisticated financial sector…
500+1
3,000+2
150,000,000+
Tech companies
Financial institutions and fintechs
Individuals and enterprises
Application
Financial
software
products
R$ 4.6 Bn /
year
(1) ABES (2020) | (2) BCB (2020)
3
…providing a unique portfolio of products…
Overview
Main modules
banks
funds
pension
consortium
The first full banking
A reliable software for
An end-to-end
software in Brazil
fund administration
software for pension
software for cons.
administrators
•
Core banking
Administration
Asset mgmt.
Group mgmt.
Investments
Controllership
Liabilities mgmt.
Service channels
Credit
Custody
ERP modules
Payments
Distribution
Regulatory modules
Foreign exchange
outsourcing
The most complete
Highly adaptable to
Highly responsive to
in Brazil
business needs
regulatory changes
4
