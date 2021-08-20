Sinqia S A : Assembleia

SINQIA S.A.

A Publicly Traded Company with Authorized Capital

CNPJ nº 04.065.791/0001-99

NIRE 35.300.190.785

2nd CALL NOTICE TO

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Sinqia S.A. (B3: SQIA3) ("Company") invites its shareholders to the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to be held, on 2nd call, on August 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. (BST - Brasilia Standard Time), exclusively in digital form, when shareholders will be called to deliberate on the proposal for increasing of the authorized capital limit to capital stock increase pursuant to Board of Directors' approval, regardless of statutory reform, up to R$ 3,000,000,000.00 (three billion Brazilian Reais), with the consequent amendment to Article 5th of the Company's Bylaws, as detailed on the Management Proposal.

General Information

Support Materials: Copy of documents related to the matters of the agenda are available to shareholders at ri.sinqia.com.br/en/, www.cvm.gov.brand www.b3.com.br, in compliance with the Law 6.404/76 ("Corporation Law") and CVM Instruction 481/09 ("ICVM 481").

Participation: Aiming at the safety of shareholders given the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19), and the consequent social distancing measures recommended by the sanitary authorities, the EGM will be held exclusively online, through the Zoom platform.

Shareholders wishing to participate in the EGM, through the Zoom platform, must send a request to the email ri@sinqia.com.br, at least 48 hours in advance, that is until 11 a.m. (BST - Brasilia Standard Time) of August 28, 2021 accompanied by the following documents: (a) identification document; (b) proof of its shares, issued by the depositary financial institution and, if applicable, (c) power of attorney to represent a shareholder by proxy voting, granted under the terms of § 1º of Article 126 of the Corporation Law, without required notarization.

In the case of legal entities or investment funds, supporting documentation evidencing their adequate representation must also be presented, such as consolidated and restated articles of association or bylaws, minutes of the election of their officers, and consolidated and restated fund regulations.

Once the request has been received and the documentation provided has been verified, the Company will respond to the respective e-mail with the instructions for digital access of the shareholder to the EGM through Zoom, enabling the shareholder to exercise its respective voting rights and will be considered present and a subscriber to the minutes, in the form of Article 21-V of ICVM 481. If the shareholder does not receive such email by 8 a.m. of the date of the EGM, i.e. August 30, 2021, the shareholder must contact the Company for support, with at least 1 hour before the EGM start time, by calling the following phone number: +55 (11) 3478-4845.