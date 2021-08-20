Sinqia S A : Assembleia

Ficam os acionistas da Sinqia S.A. (B3: SQIA3) ("Companhia") convocados para a Assembleia Geral Extraordinária da Companhia ("AGE") a ser realizada, em 2ª convocação, em 30/08/2021, às 11:00h, de modo exclusivamente digital, para deliberar sobre proposta de aumento do limite da autorização para aumento do capital social mediante deliberação do conselho de administração, independentemente de reforma estatutária, para até R$ 3.000.000.000,00 (três bilhões de reais), com a consequente alteração do caput do Art. 5º do Estatuto Social da Companhia, conforme detalhado na Proposta da Administração.
Informações Gerais
Materiais de Suporte: Encontram-se à disposição dos acionistas, nos websites ri.sinqia.com.br,www.cvm.gov.bre www.b3.com.br, a Proposta da Administração e demais informações exigidas pela LSA e pela Instrução CVM nº 481/09 ("ICVM 481").
Participação: Visando à segurança dos acionistas diante da pandemia causada pelo novo coronavírus (COVID-19) e das consequentes medidas de distanciamento social recomendadas pelas autoridades sanitárias, a AGE será realizada de modo exclusivamente digital, por meio da plataforma Zoom.
Os acionistas que desejarem participar da AGE, por meio da plataforma Zoom ("Sistema Eletrônico"), deverão enviar uma solicitação para o e-mailri@sinqia.com.br, com antecedência mínima de 48 horas úteis, ou seja, até às 11:00h (horário de Brasília) do dia 28/08/2021, acompanhada de: (a) documento de identidade; (b) comprovante de titularidade de ações escriturais expedido pela instituição financeira depositária e, se for o caso, (c) instrumentos de mandato para representação do acionista por procurador, outorgado nos termos do §1º do Art. 126 da Lei nº 6.404/76 ("LSA"), sem necessidade de reconhecimento de firma.
No caso de pessoas jurídicas ou fundos de investimento, a documentação comprobatória da sua adequada representação também deverá ser apresentada, como contrato social ou estatuto social consolidado e atualizado, ata de eleição de seus administradores e regulamento do fundo consolidado e atualizado, conforme o caso.
Uma vez recebida a solicitação e verificada a documentação fornecida, a Companhia responderá ao respectivo e-mail com as instruções para acesso do acionista à AGE pelo Sistema Eletrônico. Caso o acionista não receba tal e-mail até às 08:00h do dia 30/08/2021, deverá entrar em contato com a Companhia para suporte, em até 1 hora antes do horário de início da AGE, pelo telefone (11) 3478-4845.
Conforme previsto na regulamentação em vigor, aquele que não realizar o seu cadastro dentro do prazo acima mencionado, acompanhado da documentação solicitada, não terá acesso ao Sistema Eletrônico na data da AGE.
O acionista que participar por meio do Sistema Eletrônico será considerado presente na AGE e assinante da respectiva ata e poderá exercer seu respectivo direito a voto, nos termos do Art. 21-V, da ICVM nº 481. Ressalta-se que apenas será considerado presente à AGE o acionista, ou seu representante, que realizar o seu cadastro com antecedência e acessar o Sistema Eletrônico na data da AGE, na forma e prazo previstos neste Edital.
Ao realizar o cadastro prévio, os acionistas, ou seus representantes habilitados, comprometem-se a: (i) utilizar os dados de acesso ao Sistema Eletrônico recebidos única e exclusivamente para a participação e voto a distância durante a AGE; (ii) não transferir ou divulgar, no todo ou em parte, os dados de acesso a qualquer terceiro, acionista ou não, reconhecendo ser estes de uso individual e intransferível; e (iii) não gravar ou reproduzir, no todo ou em parte, nem tampouco transferir, a qualquer terceiro, acionista ou não, o conteúdo ou qualquer informação transmitida por meio digital durante a realização da AGE.
O Sistema Eletrônico disponibilizado pela Companhia atende aos requisitos previstos no Art. 21-C, § 1º, da ICVM nº 481, quais sejam: (a) a possibilidade de manifestação e de acesso simultâneo a documentos apresentados durante a AGE que não tenham sido disponibilizados anteriormente; (b) a gravação integral da AGE; e (c) a possibilidade de comunicação entre acionistas. Os acionistas presentes, ou seus representantes, autorizam, desde já, que a Companhia utilize quaisquer informações constantes da gravação da AGE para (a) registro da possibilidade de manifestação e visualização dos documentos apresentados durante a AGE; (b) registro da autenticidade e segurança das comunicações durante a AGE;
registro da presença e de voto proferido; (d) cumprimento de ordem legal de autoridades competentes; e (e) defesa da Companhia, seus administradores e terceiros contratados, em qualquer esfera judicial, arbitral, regulatória ou administrativa. Por fim, a Companhia informa que a AGE será integralmente gravada, na forma da regulamentação aplicável.
São Paulo, 20 de agosto de 2021.
Rodrigo Heilberg
Presidente do Conselho de Administração
Sinqia S.A. (B3: SQIA3) ("Company") invites its shareholders to the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to be held, on 2nd call, on August 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. (BST - Brasilia Standard Time), exclusively in digital form, when shareholders will be called to deliberate on the proposal for increasing of the authorized capital limit to capital stock increase pursuant to Board of Directors' approval, regardless of statutory reform, up to R$ 3,000,000,000.00 (three billion Brazilian Reais), with the consequent amendment to Article 5th of the Company's Bylaws, as detailed on the Management Proposal.
General Information
Support Materials: Copy of documents related to the matters of the agenda are available to shareholders at ri.sinqia.com.br/en/,www.cvm.gov.brand www.b3.com.br, in compliance with the Law 6.404/76 ("Corporation Law") and CVM Instruction 481/09 ("ICVM 481").
Participation: Aiming at the safety of shareholders given the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19), and the consequent social distancing measures recommended by the sanitary authorities, the EGM will be held exclusively online,through the Zoom platform.
Shareholders wishing to participate in the EGM, through the Zoom platform, must send a request to the email ri@sinqia.com.br, at least 48 hours in advance, that is until 11 a.m. (BST - Brasilia Standard Time) of August 28, 2021 accompanied by the following documents: (a) identification document; (b) proof of its shares, issued by the depositary financial institution and, if applicable, (c) power of attorney to represent a shareholder by proxy voting, granted under the terms of § 1º of Article 126 of the Corporation Law, without required notarization.
In the case of legal entities or investment funds, supporting documentation evidencing their adequate representation must also be presented, such as consolidated and restated articles of association or bylaws, minutes of the election of their officers, and consolidated and restated fund regulations.
Once the request has been received and the documentation provided has been verified, the Company will respond to the respective e-mail with the instructions for digital access of the shareholder to the EGM through Zoom, enabling the shareholder to exercise its respective voting rights and will be considered present and a subscriber to the minutes, in the form of Article 21-V of ICVM 481. If the shareholder does not receive such email by 8 a.m. of the date of the EGM, i.e. August 30, 2021, the shareholder must contact the Company for support, with at least 1 hour before the EGM start time, by calling the following phone number: +55 (11) 3478-4845.
According to the current regulation, those who do not complete the registration in due time, accompanied by the requested documentation, will not have access to the electronic system on the EGM date.
The shareholder that participates through electronic system will be considered as present in the EGM and signer of the respective minute and will be able to exercise their right to vote, under the terms of Article 21-V of ICVM 481. We reinforce that will only be considered as present in the EGM the shareholder, or representative, that completes its registration in due time and access the electronic system on the EGM date, in the terms of this Call Notice.
By completing the prior registration, the shareholders or qualified representatives, commit to: (i) use the electronic system access data received only and exclusively for the participation and remote voting during the EGM, (ii) not transfer or disclose the access data to any third party, shareholder or not, recognizing this as for personal and non-transferable use, and (iii) not record, reproduce or transfer, to any third party, shareholder or not, the content or any information transmitted remotely during the EGM.
The electronic system made available by the Company attends the set requirements of Article 21-C, § 1º, of ICVM 481 being: (a) the possibility of manifestation and simultaneous access to documents presented during the EGM that have not been made available previously; (b) the recording of the EGM, and (c) the possibility of communication between shareholders. The present shareholders, or its representatives, authorize previously, that the Company use any information recorded during the EGM to (a) register the possibility of manifestation and visualization of the documents presented during the EGM; (b) register the authenticity and security of the communication during the EGM; (c) register the presence of issued vote;
compliance of legal order from the competent authorities; and (e) the defense of the Company, its executives and third party, in any judicial, arbitral, regulatory or administrative sphere. To conclude, the Company informs that the EGM will be fully recorded, under the terms of the applicable laws.