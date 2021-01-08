Log in
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/05
23.21 BRL   -0.85%
08:40aSINQIA S A : Apresentação Institucional - Janeiro/2021 (Inglês)
PU
08:40aSINQIA S A : Institutional Presentation - January/2021
PU
2020SINQIA S A : 3Q20 - Call Transcript
PU
Sinqia S A : Institutional Presentation - January/2021

01/08/2021 | 08:40am EST
Morgan Stanley

Virtual 13th Annual Latin America Executive Conference

January 2021

SINQIA S.A. (B3: SQIA3)

is a leading provider of financial technology in Brazil!

#1 in Brazil

17

for financial software¹

acquisitions made

27%

230+

of CAGR²

acquisitions mapped

89%

R$ 340 Mn

of recurrence³

cash to fund acquisitions

(1) 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings | (2) Net revenues (2004 to 2019) | (3) Net revenues (3Q20)

2

We operate in a sophisticated financial sector…

500+1

3,000+2

150,000,000+

Tech companies

Financial institutions and fintechs

Individuals and enterprises

Application

Financial

software

products

R$ 4.6 Bn /

year

(1) ABES (2020) | (2) BCB (2020)

3

…providing a unique portfolio of products…

Overview

Main modules

banks

funds

pension

consortium

The first full banking

A reliable software for

An end-to-end

An end-to-end

software in Brazil

fund administration

software for pension

software for cons.

funds

administrators

Core banking

Administration

Asset mgmt.

Group mgmt.

Investments

Controllership

Liabilities mgmt.

Service channels

Credit

Custody

Service channels

ERP modules

Payments

Distribution

ERP modules

Regulatory modules

Foreign exchange

Regulatory modules

Regulatory modules

  • Service channels
  • Regulatory modules

outsourcing

The most complete

Highly adaptable to

Highly responsive to

in Brazil

business needs

regulatory changes

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sinqia SA published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 13:39:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 211 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
Net income 2020 20,6 M 3,83 M 3,83 M
Net cash 2020 328 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 73,9x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 1 509 M 280 M 280 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,61x
EV / Sales 2021 4,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 26,50 BRL
Last Close Price 21,43 BRL
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernardo Francisco Pereira Gomes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Heilberg Chairman
Antonio Luciano De Camargo Filho Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thiago Almeida Ribeiro da Rocha Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Claudio Almeida Prado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINQIA S.A.-1.23%280
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-4.02%84 246
ADYEN N.V.-10.00%63 750
WORLDLINE-2.48%26 411
STONECO LTD.-4.40%24 769
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.1.58%18 713
