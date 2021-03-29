Sinqia S A : AGM/EGM of 04.29.2021 - Call Notice

CALL NOTICE

Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of April 29th, 2021 at 11 a.m. (BST - Brasilia Standard Time)

SINQIA S.A.

A Publicly Traded Company with Authorized Capital

CNPJ nº 04.065.791/0001-99

NIRE 35.300.190.785

CALL NOTICE TO

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS

Sinqia S.A. (B3: SQIA3) ("Company") invites its shareholders to the Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings to be held, on 1st call, cumulatively, on April 29th, 2021 at 11 a.m. (BST - Brasilia Standard Time), exclusively in digital form, under the terms of CVM Instruction 622/20 ("ICVM 622"), when shareholders will be called to deliberate the following agenda ("AGM/EGM"):

For the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"):

1. To take the management accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the financial statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2020, accompanied by the Management Report and the Independent Auditors' Report;

2. To decide on the allocation of the net income for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2020, which will include the distribution of dividends and the proposed budget for the fiscal year of 2021;

3.

To reelect the Board of Directors' members; and

4. To establish the annual global compensation of the managers for the fiscal year of 2021.

For the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM"):

5. Ratify, pursuant to Article 256 of Brazilian Corporations Law (Law No. 6.404/76)

("LSA"), the acquisition, by the Company, (i) of 6,000 quotas, representing 60% of the total corporate capital of HOMIE DO BRASIL INFORMÁTICA LTDA., limited liability company enrolled with the taxpayer registry (CNPJ/ME) under No. 07.914.074/0001-82 ("Homie"), as well as the execution of a stock option agreement with the purpose to regulate the future acquisition, by the Company, of the remaining quotas of the corporate capital of Homie; and (ii) of 100,000 shares representing 100% of the total voting corporate capital of SIMPLY SISTEMAS S.A., privately held corporation enrolled with the taxpayer registry (CNPJ/ME) under No. 05.376.168/0001-10, and of 10,000 shares representing 100% of the total voting corporate capital of DENDRON TECNOLOGIA S.A., privately held corporation enrolled with the taxpayer registry (CNPJ/ME) under No. 22.368.402/0001-86.

General Information

Documents available to shareholders: The Management Proposal (Portuguese only) has been released through the Empresas.Net System on the present date and is available at the websites ri.sinqia.com.br, www.cvm.gov.br and www.b3.com.br,in compliance with the LSA and CVM Instruction 481/09 ("ICVM 481").

Election of the Board of Directors' members and adoption of multiple voting: In compliance with Article 4 of ICVM 481 and the CVM Instruction 165/91, the Company

informs that the minimum percentage in voting capital required to request the adoption of the multiple vote for the election of the Board of Directors members is 5%, observed the legal term of 48 hours beforehand the AGM/EGM for such the exercise of such right, in accordance with § 1º of Article 141 of the LSA.

Participation: Given the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Health and the Government of the State of São Paulo have been advising that social distance should be respected and that agglomerations should be avoided.

Thus, aiming at the safety of the Company's shareholders, the AGM/EGM will be held exclusively online, in accordance with ICVM 622, through the Zoom platform.

Shareholders wishing to participate in the AGM/EGM, through the Zoom platform, must send a request to the emailri@sinqia.com.br, at least 48 hours in advance, that is until 11 a.m. (BST - Brasilia Standard Time) of April 27th, 2021 accompanied by the following documents: (a) identification document; (b) proof of its shares, issued by the depositary financial institution and, if applicable, (c) power of attorney to represent a shareholder by proxy voting, granted under the terms of § 1º of Article 126 of the LSA, without required notarization.

In the case of legal entities or investment funds, supporting documentation must also be presented to prove their adequate representation, such as consolidated and updated articles of association or bylaws, minutes of the election of their administrators, and consolidated and updated fund regulations.

Once the request has been received and the documentation provided has been verified, the Company will respond to the respective e-mail with the instructions for digital access of the shareholder to the AGM/EGM through Zoom, enabling the shareholder to exercise its respective voting rights and will be considered present and a subscriber to the minutes, in the form of Article 21-V of ICVM 481. If the shareholder does not receive such email by 8 a.m. of the date of the AGM/EGM, i.e. April 29th, 2021, the shareholder must contact the Company for support, with at least 1 hour before the AGM/EGM start time, by calling the following phone number: +55 (11) 3478-4845.

Remote Voting: In order to facilitate and encourage the participation of the Company's shareholders, it will adopt the remote voting system, established by CVM Instruction 561/15, as amended, allowing the delivery of the Remote Voting Form (i) directly to the Company, (ii) through the Company's bookkeeper (Banco Bradesco S.A.) or (iii) through the respective agent of custody of the shareholder, according to guidelines and deadlines contained in item 12.2 of the Reference Form and in the Management Proposal released on this date.

São Paulo, March 29th, 2021.

Rodrigo Heilberg

Chairman of the Board of Directors