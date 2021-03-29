Sinqia S A : AGM of 04.29.2021 - Remote Voting Form

Last update: 03/29/2021

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

In order for this Form to be considered valid, the shareholder that opts for remote voting or its legal representative must (i) fill out all fields and (ii) sign all pages of this Form.

In face of the pandemic caused by COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and the Government of the State of São Paulo have been orienting towards quarantine and avoid agglomerations. Thus, aiming at the safety of its shareholders, the Company recommends the use of the Remote Voting Form (BVD) for participation in the AGM hereby called up. In order to facilitate this procedure, we suggest the BVD to be sent to service providers able to collect and transmit instructions for filling in the BVD, which is, the agent of custody or Banco Bradesco. Without prejudice, if you prefer to send it to the Company, please send the scanned BVD to the emailri@sinqia.com.brwith the subject "BVD AGM 2021".

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

For this Form to be considered delivered, the shareholder who opts for remote voting must adopt one of the following sending alternatives: (1) Send to the Company: the shareholder must send this Form exclusively in a digitized file, to the e-mailri@sinqia.com.brwith the subject "BVD AGM 2021" - physical copies sent to the Companys headquarters will not be accepted - accompanied by the documents required by the Company, up to 4 days before the AGM, that is, until 04/26/2021 including; (2) Deliver to Bookkeeper: The shareholder must send the instructions for filling this Form to the bookkeeper of the Companys shares (Banco Bradesco SA), whether or not the shares are deposited in a central depositary, subject to the established procedures and documents required by the bookkeeper, up to 7 days before the AGM, that is, until 04/23/2021 including. (3) Deliver to custodian: The shareholder must send the instructions for filling this Form to the custodian of its shares, observing the established procedures and the documents required by the respective custodian, up to 7 days before the AGM, that is, until 04/23/2021 including. Instructions for filling this Form received after those dates, for all alternatives will be disregarded.

The required documents are: (i) digital document of this Form filled according to the guidelines in the table above; and (ii) copy of the following documents: (a) Personal: Identity with photo of the shareholder or his legal representative; (b) Legal Entity: document of the item "a", consolidated and updated Social Contract or Bylaws and document proving the powers of representation; (c) Investments Fund: documents of items "a" and "b", consolidated and updated fund rules and documents of the fund manager and/or administrator, observing the voting policy. No notarization will be required. Documents that are in a foreign language must be translated to Portuguese, without need for sworn translation, notarization or consularization. Also, documents in foreign language which are in English are dismissed of translation.

Pursuant to Article 21-U of CVM Instruction 481, the Company will notify the shareholder, within 3 days of receiving the documents, whether or not they are enough for the vote to be considered valid.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Electronic:ri@sinqia.com.br(Subject: "BVD AGM 2021")

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number Banco Bradesco S.A. - Departamento de Ações e Custodia

Address: Cidade de Deus, Prédio Amarelo, 2nd floor, Vila Yara, Zip Code 06029-900, Osasco/SP, Brazil

E-mail:dac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.br- Telephone: 0800 701 1616

The shareholder may send the remote voting instructions by delivering the Form in one of the agencies of Banco Bradesco S.A. with certified copies of the identification documents: a) individual: identity and proof of Residence issued less than 90 days; b) legal entity / investment funds: bylaws / social contract / regulation, documents proving representation and identity of the representative; and c) shareholders with tax domicile abroad: in addition, documents proving the origin of the resources will be required in accordance with CMN Resolution No. 4,373 or Law 4,131 / 62 and other related legislation.

1. To take the management's accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the financial statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2020, accompanied by the Management Report and

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM) Simple Resolution

Independent Auditors Report [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 2. To decide on the allocation of the net income for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2020, which will include the distribution of dividends and the proposed budget for the fiscal year of 2021 [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Question 3. To request the adoption of the multiple vote process for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141 of Law 6,404/76? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Election of the board of directors by single group of candidates Chapa única Antonio Luciano de Camargo Filho Bernardo Francisco Pereira Gomes Claudio Almeida Prado (Independente) Edson Marqueto Rigonatti (Independente) João Carlos Bolonha (Independente) Roberto Dagnoni (Independente) Rodrigo Heilberg (Independente) 4. Indication of all the names that make up the slate (The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election they deal with these fields occur) - Chapa única [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 5. If one of the candidates that make up the chosen slate ceases to be part of it, can the votes corresponding to his / her shares continue to be cast on the chosen slate? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 6. In case of adoption of the multiple vote process, the votes corresponding to your shares should be distributed in equal percentages to the members of the ticket you chose? [If the shareholder chooses to abstain and the election occurs by the multiple voting process, his vote must be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.] [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 7. Visualization of all candidates that make up the slate to indicate the% (percentage) of votes to be attributed Antonio Luciano de Camargo Filho [ ] %

Bernardo Francisco Pereira Gomes [ ] %Claudio Almeida Prado (Independente) [ Edson Marqueto Rigonatti (Independente) [ ] % ] % João Carlos Bolonha (Independente) [ ] % Roberto Dagnoni (Independente) [ ] % Rodrigo Heilberg (Independente) [ ] %

Simple Question 8. Do you wish to request the separate election of a member of the board of directors, pursuant to art. 141, § 4, I, of the Corporations Law? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 9. To establish the annual global compensation of the managers for the fiscal year ending on December 31st, 2021. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Question 10. To request the installation of the Fiscal Council, pursuant to Article 161 of Law 6,404/76? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Question 11. Will the voting instructions included in this Form be considered in the 2nd Call for Annual General Meeting? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________