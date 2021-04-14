Log in
SINQIA S.A.

(SQIA3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04/13
22.39 BRL   -1.19%
Sinqia S A : Institutional Presentation - April/2021

04/14/2021 | 10:29am EDT
Institutional Presentation

April 2021

SINQIA S.A. (B3: SQIA3)

is a leading provider of financial technology in Brazil!

#1 in Brazil

19

for financial software¹

acquisitions made

27%

230+

of CAGR²

acquisitions mapped

90%

R$ 194 Mn

of recurrence³

cash to fund acquisitions

(1) 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings | (2) Net revenues (2004 to 2020) | (3) Net revenues (4Q20) | (4) Considering the last 3 acquisitions

2

We operate in a sophisticated financial sector…

500+1

3,000+2

150,000,000+

Tech companies

Financial institutions and fintechs

Individuals and enterprises

Application

Financial

software

products

R$ 4.6 Bn /

year

(1) ABES (2020) | (2) BCB (2020)

3

…providing a unique portfolio of products…

Overview

Main modules

banks

funds

pension

consortium

The first full banking

A reliable software for

An end-to-end

An end-to-end

software in Brazil

fund administration

software for pension

software for cons.

funds

administrators

Core banking

Administration

Asset mgmt.

Group mgmt.

Investments

Controllership

Liabilities mgmt.

Service channels

Credit

Custody

Service channels

ERP modules

Payments

Distribution

ERP modules

Regulatory modules

Foreign exchange

Regulatory modules

Regulatory modules

  • Service channels
  • Regulatory modules

digital

outsourcing

The most complete

Highly adaptable to

Highly responsive to

in Brazil

business needs

regulatory changes

4

…to hundreds of financial institutions…

Flagship clients # of clients

banks

funds

pension

consortium

90+

90+

130+

60+

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

digital

outsourcing

Large base

Premium names

High level of loyalty

500+ clients

including fintechs

~30+ years

* Multi-vertical clients, proving that a one-stop-shop portfolio enables several cross sell opportunities

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sinqia SA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 14:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 270 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
Net income 2021 25,1 M 4,41 M 4,41 M
Net cash 2021 307 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 63,1x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 1 577 M 276 M 277 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,70x
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart SINQIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sinqia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINQIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 30,00 BRL
Last Close Price 22,39 BRL
Spread / Highest target 60,8%
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernardo Francisco Pereira Gomes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thiago Almeida Ribeiro da Rocha Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rodrigo Heilberg Chairman
Antonio Luciano De Camargo Filho Chief Operating Officer & Director
Claudio Almeida Prado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINQIA S.A.-4.72%276
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.6.14%93 255
ADYEN N.V.4.46%72 192
WORLDLINE-6.01%24 795
STONECO LTD.-18.74%21 052
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED216.28%19 625
