Sintana Energy : May 31, 2021Sintana Energy Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

May 31, 2021

TORONTO, ONTARIO - May 31, 2021 - Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI) ('Sintana' or the 'Company') reports results for its First Quarter of fiscal 2020, ended March 31, 2021 ('three months')

ABOUT SINTANA ENERGY:

The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in the Magdalena Basin, Colombia. The Company's exploration strategy is to acquire, explore, develop and produce superior quality assets with significant reserve potential.

The Company's private participation interests in Colombia, held by Patriot Energy Sucursal Colombia ('Patriot'), wholly owned by Sintana include 100% of the conventional and 30% of the unconventional resource in the 43,158 acre VMM-37 Block which is located in the Middle Magdalena Basin. These interests are subject to all applicable regulatory and government approvals, including those of Colombia's National Hydrocarbon Agency (the ANH).

Corporate Contact:

Sean J. Austin

Vice President

Tel: 713.825.9591