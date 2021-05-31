Log in
SINTANA ENERGY INC.

(SEI)
Sintana Energy : May 31, 2021Sintana Energy Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

05/31/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
May 31, 2021

TORONTO, ONTARIO - May 31, 2021 - Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI) ('Sintana' or the 'Company') reports results for its First Quarter of fiscal 2020, ended March 31, 2021 ('three months')

The Quarterly Reports can be viewed and downloaded by clicking the links below

ABOUT SINTANA ENERGY:

The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in the Magdalena Basin, Colombia. The Company's exploration strategy is to acquire, explore, develop and produce superior quality assets with significant reserve potential.

The Company's private participation interests in Colombia, held by Patriot Energy Sucursal Colombia ('Patriot'), wholly owned by Sintana include 100% of the conventional and 30% of the unconventional resource in the 43,158 acre VMM-37 Block which is located in the Middle Magdalena Basin. These interests are subject to all applicable regulatory and government approvals, including those of Colombia's National Hydrocarbon Agency (the ANH).

For additional information or to sign-up to receive periodic updates about Sintana's Colombia projects, and ongoing corporate activities click here

Corporate Contact:

Sean J. Austin
Vice President
Tel: 713.825.9591

Disclaimer

Sintana Energy Inc. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 21:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,75 M -1,45 M -1,45 M
Net cash 2020 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,9 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas Glenn Manner Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Cherry President & Chief Operating Officer
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
Keith D. Spickelmier Executive Chairman
Bruno C. Maruzzo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINTANA ENERGY INC.57.89%16
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.38%75 217
CNOOC LIMITED17.41%48 898
EOG RESOURCES, INC.61.10%46 887
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED36.81%41 018
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY33.63%37 127