SINTERCAST AB (PUBL)

SINTERCAST AB (PUBL)

(SINT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 10/30 07:59:58 am
120 SEK   +1.18%
08:05aSINTERCAST : ABG Review 30 October 2020
PU
10/28SINTERCAST RESULTS : Third Quarter 2020
PU
10/28SINTERCAST : Results July-September 2020
AQ
SinterCast : ABG Review 30 October 2020

10/30/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Equity Research - DateProd

SinterCast

Interesting times ahead despite COVID

  • Still significant COVID-19 impact, improvement in Q4
  • We lower EBIT by -19% for '20e, and -3%'21e-'22e
  • 20x EV/EBIT '21e on 9% adj. EBIT CAGR '19-'22e

A continued sequential improvement, stabilising in Q4

Shutdowns continued to have an impact on SinterCast in Q3'20, as seen by the 38% revenue decline (ABGSCe -34%) and 19% EBIT margins (ABGSCe 14%, 47% in Q3'19). However, the sequential trend was positive, as annualised engine equivalents grew from 1.6m in Q2 to 2.8m in Q3 (c. 85% of FY'19 levels). We expect the recovery to continue into Q4 and forecast engine equivalents to reach 3.0m (7% q-o-q,-3%y-o-y). Sampling cup deliveries declined 41%, to 32,900 (+17% vs. ABGSCe), primarily related to the lower production volumes. Looking ahead, the company intends to book the installation revenues related to FAW and Scania in Q4. We forecast total equipment revenues of SEK 16m for FY'20 (12m in FY'19). Operating cash flow was SEK -3m, resulting in a SEK 46m cash position as of the end of Q3'20. As announced earlier, SinterCast intends to pay out its reinstated dividend of SEK 3.5 per share later in November (SEK 25m). In addition, the company maintained its outlook that record installation revenues will be achieved in 2020 and that production starts at FAW and Scania remain on track for 2021.

Estimate changes from lower volumes

We lower our EBIT estimates for FY'20 due to lower volumes of engine equivalents (from 2.8m to 2.6m) and sampling cups as well as slightly higher costs. We lower EBIT by 3% for '21e-'22e due to slightly lower revenues and raised opex assumptions because of growth initiatives. Still, we expect SinterCast to continue to win new customers and production lines, and we forecast 9% sales and EBIT CAGRs for '19- '22e.

Stock is trading at 20x EV/EBIT '21e

On our estimates, SinterCast is trading at 20x EV/EBIT '21e on 3-6% lease adj. FCF yields and 3-8% dividend yields for '20e-'22e. Given the company's history of paying out 100% of net profit, our dividend discount model with an applied cost of equity between 8-13% yields a fair value range of SEK 110-206 per share.

Analyst(s): Ofelia Aspemyr

Karl Bokvist

SEKm

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

Sales

88

117

95

122

151

EBITDA

32

43

26

44

61

EBITDA margin (%)

36.0

37.2

27.0

35.6

40.7

EBIT adj

29

45

22

40

58

EBIT adj margin (%)

33.5

38.6

23.0

32.6

38.3

Pretax profit

29

40

23

40

58

EPS rep

4.61

6.80

3.52

6.26

8.95

EPS adj

4.61

7.49

3.52

6.26

8.95

Sales growth (%)

33.7

32.8

-18.2

28.4

23.1

EPS growth (%)

75.8

47.4

-48.3

77.8

43.0

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data

Reason: Post-results comment

Company sponsored research

Not rated

Estimate changes (%)

2020e

2021e

2022e

Sales

-9.5%

-3.7%

-1.5%

EBIT (rep)

-19.2%

-2.6%

-3.3%

EPS (rep)

-17.0%

-2.3%

-1.8%

Source: ABG Sundal Collier

Share price (SEK)

30/10/2020

118.6

Fair value range (per share)

110-206

Capital Goods, Sweden

SINT.ST/SINT SS

MCap (SEKm)

841

MCap (EURm)

81

Net debt (EURm)

-3

No. of shares (m)

7.1

Free float (%)

88

Av. daily volume (k)

19

Next event

Q4 report: 10 Feb

Performance

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

Dec 17 Feb 18

Jun 18 Aug 18

Dec 18

Aug 19

Oct 19 Dec 19 Feb 20

Aug 20 Oct 20

Oct 17

Apr 18

Oct 18

Feb 19

Apr 19

Jun 19

Apr 20

Jun 20

SinterCast

OMX STH PI

1m

3m

12m

Absolute (%)

-12.4

-18.9

-8.1

OMX STH PI (%)

-83.7

-82.4

-81.8

Source: FactSet

2020e

2021e

2022e

P/E (x)

33.7

19.0

13.3

P/E adj (x)

33.7

19.0

13.3

P/BVPS (x)

7.52

6.41

5.59

EV/EBITDA (x)

31.5

18.4

13.0

EV/EBIT adj (x)

36.9

20.1

13.8

EV/sales (x)

8.50

6.55

5.27

ROE adj (%)

22.3

36.5

45.1

Dividend yield (%)

3.0

5.3

7.5

FCF yield (%)

3.1

4.1

6.3

Lease adj. FCF yld (%)

3.0

4.0

6.1

Net IB debt/EBITDA

-1.2

-0.9

-0.8

Lease adj. ND/EBITDA

-1.4

-1.0

-0.8

Please refer to important disclosures at the end of this report

This research product is commissioned and paid for by the company covered in this report. As such, this report is deemed to

SinterCast

Company description

SinterCast is a leading supplier of online process control technology and know-how for the reliable high-volume production of Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI). The material is stronger than traditional iron, which enables downsizing, increased thermal and mechanical loading, and increased engine performance. The technology is primarily used in diesel engines for larger passenger vehicles such as SUVs and pick-ups as well as commercial vehicles and offroad equipment.

Risks

Automotive demand, and more specifically demand for larger passenger vehicles such as SUVs and pick-up trucks with diesel engines. Regulation relating to fossil fuels and diesel in particular poses risks to the business model.

Annual sales and adj. EBIT margin

Quarterly sales and adj. EBIT margin

160

45.0

40

140

40.0

35

120

35.0

30

30.0

100

25

25.0

80

20

20.0

60

15

15.0

40

10.0

10

20

5.0

5

0

0.0

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

Sales (LHS)

Adj EBIT margin % (RHS)

50.0

45.0

40.0

35.0

30.0

25.0

20.0

15.0

10.0

5.0

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

0.0

Q4'20e

Sales (LHS)

Adj EBIT margin % (RHS)

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data

EPS estimate changes, 2020e, SEK

8.5

8.0

7.5

7.0

6.5

6.0

5.5

5.0

4.5

4.0

3.5

19

19

19

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

Oct

-

Nov

-

Dec

-

Jan

-

Feb

-

Mar

-

Apr

-

May

-

Jun

-

Jul

-

Aug

-

Sep

-

Oct

-

ABGSC

FactSet Consensus Mean

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, FactSet

EPS estimate changes, 2021e, SEK

9.0

8.5

8.0

7.5

7.0

6.5

6.0

19

19

19

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

Oct

-

Nov

-

Dec

-

Jan

-

Feb

-

Mar

-

Apr

-

May

-

Jun

-

Jul

-

Aug

-

Sep

-

Oct

-

ABGSC

FactSet Consensus Mean

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, FactSet

Net debt and ND/EBITDA adj.

12month forward-looking P/E

0

0.0

28.0

-10

-0.5

26.0

-1.0

24.0

-20

-1.5

22.0

-30

-2.0

20.0

-2.5

18.0

-40

-3.0

16.0

-50

-3.5

14.0

-4.0

12.0

-60

-4.5

2020e

2021e

10.0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2022e

Oct-15

Oct-16

Oct-17

Oct-18

Oct-19

Oct-20

Net debt (LHS)

ND/EBITDA (RHS)

P/E f12m

5y avg

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company dataSource: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data

30 October 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

2

SinterCast

Q3'20 outcome vs. expectations

Actual

Actual

ABGSCe

Dev

Dev

Deviation table

Q3'19

Q3'20e y-o-y

Q3'20e

%

SEKm

Revenue

30.8

19.2

-38%

20.2

-5%

-1.0

Gross profit

24.6

14.6

-41%

14.8

-1%

-0.2

Opex

-10.1

-11.0

9%

-11.9

-7%

0.9

EBIT

14.5

3.6

-75%

2.9

25%

0.7

PTP

14.2

3.7

-74%

2.9

28%

0.8

Net profit

14.2

3.7

-74%

2.9

28%

0.8

Growth and margins

Q3'19

Q3'20e

y-o-y

Q3'20e

%

SEKm

Revenue grow th

56%

-38%

-34%

-3%

EBIT grow th

142%

-75%

-80%

5%

Gross margin

80%

76%

-4%

73%

3%

EBIT margin

47%

19%

-28%

14%

4%

Sales split

Q3'19

Q3'20e

y-o-y

Q3'20e

%

SEKm

Equipment

2.4

0.3

-88%

0.0

n.a.

0.3

Series Production

28.2

18.8

-33%

20.0

-6%

-1.2

Engineering Service

0.2

0.1

-50%

0.2

-50%

-0.1

Total revenue

30.8

19.2

-38%

20.2

-5%

-1.0

Other metrics

Q3'19

Q3'20e y-o-y

Q3'20e

%

SEKm

Sampling cups

55,700

32,900

-41%

28,100

17%

Annualised engine eq. (mn)

3.50

2.80

-20%

2.80

0%

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Estimate changes 2020e-2022e

Estimate changes

Old

New

SEKm

%

SEKm

2020e

2021e

2022e

2020e

2021e

2022e

2020e

2021e

2022e

2020e

2021e

2022e

Revenue

105.3

127.0

153.0

95.3

122.3

150.6

-10.0

-4.7

-2.3

-9%

-4%

-2%

Gross profit

74.3

95.3

116.3

69.7

91.8

113.7

-4.6

-3.5

-2.5

-6%

-4%

-2%

Opex

-47.1

-54.4

-56.7

-47.8

-51.9

-56.1

-0.6

2.5

0.6

1%

-5%

-1%

EBIT

27.2

40.9

59.6

21.9

39.9

57.6

-5.2

-1.1

-1.9

-19%

-3%

-3%

PTP

28.1

40.9

59.6

22.9

39.9

57.6

-5.1

-1.1

-1.9

-18%

-3%

-3%

Net profit

30.1

45.4

64.6

24.9

44.4

63.4

-5.1

-1.1

-1.1

-17%

-2%

-2%

Growth and margins

2020e

2021e

2022e

2020e

2021e

2022e

2020e

2021e

2022e

2020e

2021e

2022e

Revenue grow th

-10%

21%

20%

-18%

28%

23%

-9%

8%

3%

EBIT grow th

-32%

51%

46%

-45%

82%

45%

-13%

31%

-1%

Gross margin

71%

75%

76%

73%

75%

76%

3%

0%

-1%

EBIT margin

26%

32%

39%

23%

33%

38%

-3%

0%

-1%

Sales split

2020e

2021e

2022e

2020e

2021e

2022e

2020e

2021e

2022e

2020e

2021e

2022e

Equipment

18.0

12.0

16.5

15.7

12.0

13.4

-2.3

0.0

-3.1

-13%

0%

-19%

Series Production

86.1

113.6

134.8

78.5

109.0

135.7

-7.6

-4.6

0.9

-9%

-4%

1%

Engineering Service

1.3

1.4

1.7

1.2

1.3

1.5

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

-8%

-8%

-8%

Total revenue

105.3

127.0

153.0

95.3

122.3

150.6

-10.0

-4.7

-2.3

-9%

-4%

-2%

Other metrics

2020e

2021e

2022e

2020e

2021e

2022e

2020e

2021e

2022e

2020e

2021e

2022e

Sampling cups

150,000

178,900

189,500

143,300

164,250

189,960

-6,700-14,650

460

-4%

-8%

0%

y-o-y

-21%

19%

6%

-24%

15%

16%

-4%

-5%

10%

Annualised engine eq. (mn)

2.76

3.75

4.50

2.58

3.62

4.50

-0.19

-0.13

0.00

-7%

-3%

0%

y-o-y

-16%

36%

20%

-21%

41%

24%

-6%

5%

4%

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

30 October 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

3

SinterCast

Assessing the impact of COVID-19

Heading into 2020, we forecast adj. EBIT to decline 51%, caused by lower production volumes in combination with continued investments in quality assurance. By comparison, adj. EBIT declined 33% in 2017 on a 13% revenue drop. However, the company is still in a stable financial position (SEK 46m in available liquidity as of September, and '20e FCF of SEK 26m). For Q4'20, we expect a 12% revenue increase, supported by overall recovering demand and inventory rebuild among customers. However, we forecast 3% lower engine equivalents and 5% lower sampling cup sales (y-o-y).

Peak-to-trough key figures

0%

2009

2012

2017

2020e

-10%

-4%

-1%

-6%

-20%

-12%

-13%

-18%

-19%

-30%

-21%

-40%

-33%

-50%

-60%

-51%

-70%

-80%

-90%

-100%

-91%

Engine Eqs y-o-y

Revenue y-o-y

Adj. EBIT y-o-y

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Revenue in previous downturns*

120%

100%

80%

60%

40%

20%

0% -20%-40%-60%

Q-4

Q-3

Q-2

Q-1

Q-0

Q+1 Q+2 Q+3

Q+4 Q+5

Q1'09-Q1'10

Q2'12-Q1'13

Q1'17-Q4'17

Q4'20e-

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data. *Q-0 being first quarter with negative y-o-y growth

Market leader in an emerging niche

SinterCast is a market-leading supplier of process control technology for production of CGI (Compacted Graphite Iron), a form of cast iron. The material offers at least 75% higher tensile strength, 45% higher stiffness and about double the fatigue strength of grey iron and aluminium. These characteristics make it ideal for engine production and the material is primarily used to produce engine blocks for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. This allows for improved performance and durability of the engine as well as lower fuel consumption. This is not just beneficial for the end-customer but also the manufacturer due to a reduction in material costs (less iron).

Hence, even though the automotive industry is characterised by price pressure throughout the supply chain, we believe that the SinterCast can add value in the form of 1) added product benefits, 2) reduced cost of production inefficiencies and

  1. improved tracking allows the company to maintain its value-added price model and mitigate price pressure. Typically, the total cost of SinterCast's product is 1-2% of the total production costs for the engine.

The company's process technology is deeply embedded in its customers' production, creating high barriers to entry ‒ once the technology is implemented it is hard to remove or replace. Therefore, we believe that the main risk for the company lies within its own product quality. To our understanding, this is an area of key importance to the company, with it investing significant resources to make sure that quality defects are virtually 0%. SinterCast's biggest customer is Tupy, which accounts for more than 50% of group sales, a figure that has grown over the years, illustrating SinterCast's ability to gain additional contracts with its current customers.

30 October 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

4

SinterCast

30 October 2020

The SinterCast process

The SinterCast process allows the foundry to control the quality of each cast. This is crucial since engines are expected to last a long time and not break or lose capacity. When the cast is poured into the mould, a SinterCast sample cup is filled with the current CGI pour and the SinterCast thermometer in the sample cup measures the current properties. It then sends data to the system, which interprets the data and determines whether the cast's properties are good enough. If good, the casting process can proceed. If bad, a wire-feeder can add magnesium to get the right properties - the process can then proceed without having to discard the casting.

It is also important to be able to track the specific casts in production to know where they have been and what properties they had. To this end, SinterCast has developed its own ladle tracking system with radio frequency identification (RFID), making it possible to track the cast while in production. If an error is detected by the system, the production is shut down immediately so no harm is caused to other casts. This makes it possible to track and backlog the right cast and its properties even years after it has left the factory.

The SinterCast process

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

New generations of process control systems

Since 1996, SinterCast has launched 4 generations of its process control system hardware: 1st generation in 1996, 2nd in 1998, 3rd in 2009 and its 4th and latest (System 4000) in 2019, thus implying a product life cycle of ~10 years. The system comes in three versions (Mini, "Main" and Plus), where customers are able to choose between the alternatives depending on the scale of production. The MiniSystem suits smaller-scale prototype or niche volumes, the main System for medium-sized foundries while the Plus System could apply for larger foundries such as the new Scania foundry in Sweden. Capacity varies between 15-20 ladles per hour. Between System 2000 and 3000 (1998 and 2009), SinterCast launched 61 minor software updates and patches (c. 1 new version every second month), indicating that it is a development-intensive operation. In conjunction with the launch of System 4000, SinterCast came with its next major software update, PCS 7.0 (PCS 6.0), with many updates and patches behind it.

ABG Sundal Collier

5

SinterCast

System generational updates every ~10 years

Generation Versions Feature improvements

Display and software

System Plus

Computing power

System 4000

Process control software (PCS) 7.0

System

Re-engineered ejection mechanism for sampling cups

Launched in 2019

Mini-System

Thermocouple holder, mounting and laser based positioning

Ethernet based communication

• Increased visibility and flexibility for signal lamp

• Updated internal hardware components

System Plus

New operating system

System 3000

Process control software (PCS) 6.0

System

Improved measuring technology

Launched in 2009

Mini-System

Touch display

• New sampling cups included in the technology package

Mini-System introduced for niche and prototype production

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

The business model

SinterCast sells or leases its Systems product line, and has recently launched its System 4000. The system is installed at the foundry and comes with a leased process control software that is required to use it. On average, the systems are leased for seven years, with the software licence paid annually. The company also sells sampling cups, which are non-reusable and required for every casting, along with a thermometer that is reusable up to 250 times. SinterCast is also paid a running production fee for each tonne of CGI casting, typically EUR 40-50. The System 3000 is fundamental for controlling the process, collecting, and interpreting data. The system can be configured to suit the layout or process flow of any foundry, making it possible to install anywhere. It is also possible to add different modules such as wire-feeders and a sampling module to increase capacity.

As the installed hardware system base grows, other revenue streams will also increase, such as software licences, sampling cups and running production fees per tonne of cast. SinterCast also offers so-calledmini-systems that offer similar capabilities (less features) but with higher mobility due to the system weighing less and being mounted with wheels. One important contributor to SinterCast's sales growth is increased production volumes in existing programmes at current customers, but the main contributor is adding new high-volume programmes. SinterCast has done this successfully in the last few years, producing bestselling engines for bestselling cars such as the Ford F-series and now the new Ram 6.7 litre in-line diesel engine.

The market & diesel outlook

SinterCast's main market is commercial vehicles such as trucks, and passenger vehicles in the upper segment such as SUVs, vans and pick-up trucks. Since CGI engines improve fuel efficiency and reduce weight, bigger cars benefit more from them. This is especially true as these cars, besides volume weight, often have many extra features compared to a small car - CGI therefore makes it possible to reduce weight while also having a strong engine. According to a survey by Citi, diesel penetration in medium and smaller cars will see a decline of 20-25% by 2025. Meanwhile, the upper segment will remain relatively unchanged. Furthermore, the trend is that cars are getting bigger on average, further increasing potential for SinterCast in the segment. In terms of fuel source, the fuel consumption increases

30 October 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

6

SinterCast

30 October 2020

less for a diesel engine compared to a petrol engine as a car's weight increases. The impact is biggest for heavier cars, the segment in which SinterCast operates. Therefore, the future of diesel engines within the segment should be more stable than for petrol engines. In the small-car segment, the future is more uncertain. The trend is that more companies are introducing CGI engines in their new models. This is because they are more efficient, which is essential in order to meet future CO2 emission standards. For instance, the world's most popular pick-up truck, the Ford F-series, has engines with SinterCast technology. Ford previously offered a petrol engine only but last year it started producing a CGI SinterCast diesel engine, reducing fuel consumption further and increasing torque.

Diesel fuel consumption more effective as weight increases

Source: SinterCast (data from AVL)

What about the threat from hybrids and electric vehicles? The electric vehicle trend is clear and its market share is growing rapidly, although from low levels. According to ISM, of total new car production in 2016 only 3 million were electrified cars or hybrids, compared to 19 million diesel cars. This might sound like bad news for combustion engines, but it could be seen as an opportunity, as the biggest growing segment is hybrids, which combine an electric and combustion engine. This means that casting of small and strong engines will still take place, perhaps even to a greater extent. As stated earlier, CGI offers the opportunity to cast small, strong, efficient and durable engines, making it ideal for hybrids.

Production strategy continues to drive growth

SinterCast's Five Waves strategy was originally introduced in 2002 and was intended to summarise the company's view on the overall market development for CGI volumes. As shown below, we note that the first wave concerning CGI material to V-Diesel engines for passenger vehicles in Europe has been fairly stable over time. However, the main growth drivers for SinterCast have been the successful adoption of CGI materials within Wave 2 (commercial vehicle engines) and Wave 4 (V-Diesel passenger vehicles engines outside of Europe). In addition, CGI material is now present across all five waves, as SinterCast has now started to produce 300,000-engine equivalent worth of CGI material to Wave 3 (in-line passenger vehicle diesel engines).

ABG Sundal Collier

7

SinterCast

SinterCast's Wave strategy development in annualised year-end production ('000 engine eq)

Annualised year-end production, thousand engine equivalents

Wave

Type

Customer(s)

Sintercast component(s)

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1

V-Diesel Passenger Vehicle

Audi, Ford, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati,

Cylinder blocks 2.7-4.4 litres

350

280

195

265

290

230

270

310

315

290

300

325

300

Engines in Europe

Porsche, Volksw agen

2

Commercial Vehicle Engines

DAF, Ford-Otosan, Hyundai, Jiangling

Cylinder blocks and heads

100

235

105

370

555

300

600

650

680

795

765

1050

1180

Worldw ide

Motors, MAN, Navistar, Scania

3.9-16.4 litres

3

In-Line Passenger Vehicle

Cummins turbodiesel in RAM Super Duty

Cummins 6.7 litre

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

500

Diesel Engines Worldw ide

4

V-Diesel Passenger Vehicle

Ford, Kia, Nissan, RAM

Cylinder blocks 2.7-6.7 litres

25

70

140

360

510

530

590

700

705

750

705

700

850

Engines Beyond Europe

5

Passenger Vehicle Petrol

Ford, Lincoln

Cylinder blocks 2.7-3.0 litres

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

250

250

240

240

325

Engines Worldw ide

Other

Automotive Non-Block & Head

Various OEMs+Tier-1, BorgWarner,

Exhaust manifolds,

0

0

100

155

155

90

80

85

85

40

62

110

65

Honeyw ell

turbocharger housings

Allen Diesels, Cameron Compression,

Agricultural, marine,

Other

Caterpillar, Cummins, Deutz, Doosan,

Industrial Pow er

locomotive, off-road and

50

40

10

50

40

50

55

60

85

45

120

140

115

Federal Mogul, GE, Jenbacher, MAN,

stationary pow er

MTU, Waukesha

525

625

550

1,200

1,550

1,200

1,595

1,805

2,120

2,170

2,192

2,565

3,335

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

For SinterCast, one of the main growth drivers for licensing revenue and sampling cup deliveries lies in the successful growth in installed systems. We note that over time the installed base of fully automated process control systems has been stable, whereas the growth driver has been an increased use of mini-systems.

Production development by category (annualised million engine equivalents)

4.00

3.34

3.50

3.00

2.57

2.50

1.81

2.12

2.17

2.19

0.85

2.00

1.55

1.60

1.20

1.20

0.70

0.50

1.50

0.75

0.71

0.63

0.51

0.59

0.70

0.71

1.00

0.53

0.55

0.36

0.53

1.05

1.18

0.56

0.60

0.65

0.68

0.80

0.77

0.50

0.37

0.30

0.35

0.28

0.20

0.31

0.32

0.29

0.30

0.33

0.30

0.00

0.27

0.29

0.23

0.27

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1. V-Diesels in Europe

2. Commercial Vehicles

3. In-Line Diesels

4. V-Diesels Beyond Europe

5. Petrol Engines

Automotive Non-Block & Head

Industrial Power

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

SinterCast's installed systems across 14 countries

60

52

57

5

50

44

44

45

4

39

39

40

40

33

23

26

20

20

20

30

16

16

17

13

20

10

23

20

23

23

24

24

24

25

26

0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Fully automated systems

Mini-systems

Tracking systems

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

If we revert to the company's production strategy, the key driver has been sales towards the passenger vehicle category, accounting for ~60% of production in 2019. Growth across these categories has been volatile in nature, and is dependent on how (and if) customers choose to start up new production lines using CGI material.

Production growth across categories

Production split by category

300%

100%

10%

6%

17%

13%

12%

8%

8%

8%

4%

8%

10%

5%

90%

20%

250%

80%

19%

37%

35%

200%

25%

32%

38%

36%

35%

38%

70%

19%

36%

41%

150%

31%

60%

100%

50%

50%

40%

71%

63%

30%

61%

60%

60%

59%

0%

56%

52%

52%

54%

56%

57%

49%

20%

-50%

10%

-100%

0%

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Other

Total

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Other

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

30 October 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

8

SinterCast

The final end-customers may be diverse but the initial sale of SinterCast products go toward a quite consolidated number of customers. Over time, the top-five customers have accounted for ~82% of sales; Tupy is the single largest customer (accounting for more than 70% of SinterCast's total sales). Thus, the regional exposure becomes dependent on the location of SinterCast's key customers. Unsurprisingly, the two main regions are Brazil (42%) and Mexico (30%), the locations where Tupy's two main foundries are located.

Sales exposure by customers

Sales exposure by country

100%

100%

90%

14%

16%

24%

26%

25%

21%

20%

18%

90%

80%

86%

84%

80%

82%

79%

80%

76%

6%

74%

75%

5%

70%

10%

8%

70%

6%

6%

7%

6%

60%

6%

15%

8%

14%

30%

60%

50%

12%

23%

25%

50%

40%

40%

30%

63%

49%

52%

47%

47%

30%

20%

40%

38%

42%

20%

10%

0%

10%

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

0%

#1 Tupy Brazil

#2 Tupy Mexico

#3

#4 and #5

Other customers

Top-five customers %

3%

11%

8%

3%

7%

10%

3%

11%

13%

23%

33%

26%

60%

52%

54%

43%

44%

38%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Brazil

Mexico

China

Sweden

Korea

USA

Germany

Other

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Asset-light business model with continuing high dividend potential

The key idea of obtaining licensing revenue in association with its installed systems, as well as a steady stream of high-margin income from the sale of sampling cups (consumables), has allowed SinterCast to achieve high EBIT margins over time. However, the key was to invest initially to win larger customer contracts. Now, the company has been able to capitalise on successful development in the production of engine equivalents and the sale of sampling cups.

Looking at the company's business model from a different perspective, the now 27 employees of SinterCast generated close to SEK 0.7m in R12m EBIT per employee in Q3'20. Between 2010 and 2019, sales per employee have increased by 6% annually, while EBIT/employee increased by 14% annually.

Scalable business model has allowed revenue to…resulting in a 14% CAGR in EBIT / employee

outgrow cost significantly…

since 2010

160

140

50%

40% 25

23

6

CAGR

120

100

30%

20%

20

21

21

21

19

20

19

17

17

16

5 '10-'19

4 7%

3

80

60

40

20

0

10% 15

0%

10

-10%

-20%5

-30%

0

-40%

12

13

13

13

12

2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Employee base (LHS)Sales / employee (SEKm, RHS) EBIT / employee (SEKm, RHS)

2 CAGR '10-'19

1 6%

0

-1 CAGR '10-'19

-214%

Revenue

Cost base

EBIT margin

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Since the company requires little incremental capital, both EBIT margins and return on capital have steadily increased over time. Turning to the balance sheet, the company has consistently maintained a net cash position, and resorted to capital

30 October 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

9

SinterCast

injection from shareholders rather than taking up new debt. Looking ahead, we believe that SinterCast is in little need of further capital injections and should instead focus on how to direct cash into its profitable operations or repatriate it to shareholders. Again, since the business requires low amounts of incremental capital, we expect the payout ratio to remain at least 100%.

History of net cash, return on capital has been above 30% in recent years

Expect DPS to equal EPS, implying high DPS growth

60

150%

10.0

200%

50

100%

8.0

150%

6.0

100%

40

50%

4.0

50%

30

0%

2.0

0%

20

-50%

0.0

-50%

-2.0

-100%

10

-100%

-4.0

-150%

0

-150%

-6.0

-200%

Net cash

ROE

ROIC

ROCE

EPS

DPS

Payout ratio

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Share price in line with EPS trajectory

SinterCast's share price has been strong until the impending earnings weakness during 2020, which also seems understandable given that EPS has shown strong growth up until YE'19. Looking ahead, we forecast a 48% EPS decline 2020, but a 10% EPS CAGR '19-'22e. On our estimates, the stock is now trading at a forward- looking 12-month EV/EBIT of 37x, above its historical valuation of 26x.

Share price and SinterCast's R12m EPS (SEK) EV/EBIT f12m vs. historical valuation

250

3.5

9

50

7

45

200

5

40

3

35

150

1

30

25

100

-1

20

-3

15

50

119

-5

10

-7

5

0

Jul-01

Jan-03

Jul-04

Jan-06

Jul-07

Jan-09

Jul-10

Jan-12

Jul-13

Jan-15

Jul-16

Jan-18

Jul-19

-9

0

Oct-00

Apr-02

Oct-03

Apr-05

Oct-06

Apr-08

Oct-09

Apr-11

Oct-12

Apr-14

Oct-15

Apr-17

Oct-18

Apr-20

Share price (LHS)

EPS R12m (RHS)

100%

37

80%

60%

26

40%

20%

0%

-20%

-40%

Sep-11

Jan-12

May-12

Sep-12

Jan-13

May-13

Sep-13

Jan-14May-14Sep-14Jan-15May-15

Sep-15

Jan-16

May-16

Sep-16Jan-17May-17Sep-17

Jan-18

May-18

Sep-18

Jan-19May-19Sep-19

Jan-20

May-20Sep-20

-60%

% vs. average

EV/EBIT

Average

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Trading below peers on EV/EBIT, on similar growth

To begin with, SinterCast has no direct competitor within its field. However, we argue that the company's license-based model and selling of consumables resembles companies within the medtech and technological space. If we compare SinterCast to a collection of companies within that peer group, we find that the company is trading below peers on an EV/EBIT basis while indexed sales/EBIT growth has been similar. When it comes to profitability, both SinterCast's EBIT margins and ROCE are above those of peers.

30 October 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

10

SinterCast

Indexed sales/EBIT growth vs. peers

EBIT margin and ROCE vs. peers

600

569

45

565

40

500

35

400

30

290 25

300

276

20

200

15

100

10

5

0

0

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

SinterCast sales growth

Peer sales growth

SinterCast EBIT margin

Peer EBIT margin

SinterCast EBIT growth

Peer EBIT growth

SinterCast ROCE

Peer ROCE

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Peer overview

Mcap

EV/Sales

EV/EBIT

P/E

ROCE (%)

DY (%)

Valuation

SEKm

2020e

2021e

2022e

2020e

2021e

2022e

2020e

2021e

2022e

2020e

2021e

2022e

2020e

Biotage

9,715

8.63

7.98

7.01

50.4

40.2

35.0

56.1

54.9

48.1

14.5

17.2

18.7

1.2

Boule Diagnostics*

951

2.23

1.95

1.74

26.0

13.9

10.9

-53.2

19.0

14.2

10.0

17.5

20.0

1.4

Cellavision

6,578

13.29

10.74

9.19

54.8

37.8

30.3

71.4

49.5

40.3

19.3

24.0

25.6

0.6

CTT Systems*

1,333

6.46

4.54

3.27

29.8

15.4

9.4

40.3

21.1

13.1

16.7

29.8

40.7

1.7

HMS Netw orks

9,317

6.67

5.49

4.76

35.8

28.8

24.6

46.9

39.4

34.1

16.3

18.2

19.0

0.4

IAR Systems

1,732

4.43

3.88

3.59

19.6

15.1

14.7

26.4

20.4

19.7

11.5

14.0

13.7

1.8

MIPS

10,615

29.25

20.08

15.91

69.0

42.4

33.6

89.4

55.3

44.3

39.7

51.2

50.9

0.8

Vitrolife*

23,338

18.37

15.28

14.07

70.0

45.5

41.0

92.0

61.3

56.0

16.6

22.7

22.0

0.5

Average

11.17

8.74

7.44

44.4

29.9

24.9

46.2

40.1

33.7

18.1

24.3

26.3

1.0

Median

7.65

6.74

5.89

43.1

33.3

27.5

51.5

44.5

37.2

16.5

20.5

21.0

1.0

SinterCast*

882

8.93

6.89

5.55

38.8

21.1

14.5

35.4

19.9

13.9

19.2

32.1

40.1

2.8

vs. average

-20%

-21%

-25%

-13%

-29%

-42%

-23%

-50%

-59%

1.1

7.7

13.8

1.8

vs. median

17%

2%

-6%

-10%

-36%

-47%

-31%

-55%

-63%

2.7

11.6

19.1

1.8

Mcap

Gross margin (%)

EBIT margin (%)

Sales CAGR (%)

EBIT CAGR (%)

ND/EBITDA

Performance

SEKm

2020e

2021e

2022e

2020e

2021e

2022e

'14-'19'16-'19

'19-'22e

'14-'19'16-'19

'19-'22e

2020e

Biotage

9,715

63.4

64.4

64.1

17.1

19.8

20.0

17.6

18.1

6.6

38.9

33.0

7.5

-0.9

Boule Diagnostics*

951

44.6

46.5

47.5

8.6

14.0

16.0

10.2

7.9

3.8

21.4

14.2

8.3

0.5

Cellavision

6,578

67.0

68.7

69.2

24.2

28.4

30.3

16.3

20.3

13.6

25.2

21.1

16.0

-0.1

CTT Systems*

1,333

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

21.7

29.4

34.9

12.7

12.2

2.1

84.4

33.1

3.3

-0.4

HMS Netw orks

9,317

62.2

64.0

62.1

18.6

19.1

19.3

20.8

16.8

8.3

24.5

18.5

11.8

0.7

IAR Systems

1,732

96.5

97.1

97.3

22.6

25.7

24.4

9.7

7.3

6.0

15.3

4.0

2.9

0.0

MIPS

10,615

73.1

72.5

71.9

42.4

47.4

47.4

78.5

45.7

32.3

-252.7

74.4

35.5

-1.5

Vitrolife*

23,338

60.6

64.1

64.3

26.2

33.6

34.3

23.7

20.0

1.8

27.8

25.2

3.2

-1.7

Average

66.8

68.2

68.1

22.7

27.2

28.3

23.7

18.6

9.3

-1.9

27.9

11.1

-0.4

Median

63.4

64.4

64.3

22.1

27.1

27.4

16.9

17.5

6.3

24.8

23.1

7.9

-0.3

SinterCast*

882

73.1

75.0

75.5

23.0

32.6

38.3

16.4

15.6

8.9

31.5

15.0

12.9

-1.2

vs. average

6.4

6.8

7.4

0.3

5.4

9.9

-7.3

-2.9

-0.4

33.4

-13.0

1.8

-0.7

vs. median

9.7

10.6

11.2

0.9

5.5

10.9

-0.5

-1.9

2.7

6.7

-8.2

4.9

-0.9

*ABGSC / Introduce estimates

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, FactSet

30 October 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

11

SinterCast

Long-term valuation potential from high dividend payouts

If we take a long-term view on SinterCast, we believe that a valuation approach is to look at the company's long-term dividend payout potential. Dividends have accounted for at least 100% of net profit. For valuation purposes, we assume dividends to equal net profit and DPS growth to occur in three stages. In stage 1, we use our current estimates for '20e-'22e. In stage 2, we assume a long-term constant growth rate during 10 years and the terminal period to occur afterwards (stage 3). In our example below, we assume a 6% DPS CAGR '23-'32e (34% in '10-'19, and

25% in '14-'19) and a terminal growth rate of 2.5%. We believe the suitable cost of equity is ultimately the decision of the investor, but if we assume 6% DPS CAGR and a cost of equity between 8% and 13%, we arrive at a value range of SEK 110- 206.

DPS valuation scenario overview

DPS valuation

Stage 1

Stage 2

Terminal

(SEK)

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

2023e

2024e

2025e

2026e

2027e

2028e

2029e

2030e

2031e

2032e

2033e

DPS

2.8

5.0

3.5

3.5

6.3

8.9

9.5

10.1

10.7

11.3

12.0

12.7

13.5

14.3

15.1

16.0

16.4

y-o-y

-31%

82%

-30%

1%

78%

43%

6%

6%

6%

6%

6%

6%

6%

6%

6%

6%

2.5%

Payout ratio

105%

108%

51%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Share price

65

81

195

119

119

119

Div yield

4%

6%

2%

3%

5%

8%

Cost of equity

8%

9%

10%

11%

13%

Value per share (SEK)

Stage 2 DPS growth (2023e-2032e)

NPV (Stage 1)

16

15

15

15

14

252

3%

4%

5%

6%

7%

8%

9%

10%

11%

NPV (Stage 2)

81

77

73

70

64

9.0%

144

153

164

175

187

200

214

229

245

NPV (Terminal)

110

82

63

50

32

9.5%

134

143

152

163

173

185

198

211

226

Value per share

206

175

152

135

110

10.0%

126

134

143

152

162

173

184

196

210

Current SP

119

119

119

119

119

Cost of

10.5%

119

126

134

143

152

162

172

183

196

%

74%

47%

28%

13%

-7%

equity

11.0%

113

120

127

135

143

152

162

172

183

11.5%

107

114

120

127

135

143

152

162

172

12.0%

102

108

114

121

128

136

144

153

162

12.5%

98

103

109

115

122

129

137

145

154

13.0%

94

99

104

110

116

123

130

138

146

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Historical P/E and dividend yields

Historical P/E and dividend yields

80

8%

40%

37%

70

68

8%

7%

35%

31%31%

60

6%

6%

30%

50

5%

5%

25%

24%

44

5%

21%

40

4%

4%

20%

18%

4%

29

34

16%

30

25

3%

15%

13%

13%

3%

24

22

13%

20

18

3%

19

2%

10%

10%

9%

10%

13

2%

2%

10

1%

5%

0

0%

0%

2013

2014

2015 2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e 2021e

2022e

'04-'19

'10-'19

'14-'19

'19-'22e

P/E

Dividend yield

Sales EBIT

Net profit DPS

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Sales and profitability over time

Expect 100% payout ratio to remain

200

50%

70

250%

180

40%

60

160

151

30%

50

200%

40

140

122

20%

120

117

30

150%

10%

20

100

95

88

75

0%

10

100%

80

72

55

66

-10%

0

60

49

46

52

-10

50%

40

39

-20%

23

25

-20

17

18

20

-30%

20

9

-30

0%

0

-40%

Net profit

FCF

Paid dividend

Revenue

EBIT margin

ROCE

% of FCF paid in divi

FCF conversion

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

30 October 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

12

SinterCast

Actual gross margin vs. ABGSCe model

Margin and ROCE

90%

15%

90%

60%

80%

10%

80%

40%

70%

70%

20%

60%

5%

60%

0%

50%

0%

50%

-20%

40%

40%

30%

-5%

30%

-40%

20%

20%

-60%

-10%

10%

10%

-80%

0%

-15%

0%

-100%

Diff

Gross margin, actual

Gross margin, predicted

Gross margin (LHS)

EBIT margin (RHS)

ROCE (RHS)

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Clear historical relationship between productions of annualized engine equivalents…

4.00

250,000

3.50

3.00

200,000

2.50

150,000

2.00

1.50

100,000

1.00

50,000

0.50

0.00

0

…and the sale of sampling cups (consumables)

5.00

250,000

4.50

4.50

4.00

3.62

200,000

3.50

3.28

3.00

2.50

2.58

150,000

2.50

2.08

2.13

2.10

2.00

1.76

100,000

1.501.41 1.35 1.50

1.04

1.00

0.55

50,000

0.50

0.00

0

Annualised engine equivalents, mn (LHS)

Sampling cups, R12m (RHS)

Ann. Engine Eqs, mn (LHS)

Sampling cups (RHS)

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

Quarterly overview

Quarterly overview

Q1'17

Q2'17

Q3'17

Q4'17

Q1'18

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20e

Revenue

13.9

17.2

16.7

17.8

16.6

26.8

19.7

24.6

22.9

33.5

30.8

29.3

24.6

18.7

19.2

32.8

Gross profit

10.8

13.4

12.7

13.7

13.2

20.9

15.8

19.0

18.4

25.4

24.6

20.6

17.6

12.9

14.6

24.6

SG&A

-6.8

-6.4

-5.8

-6.0

-6.5

-7.2

-6.8

-8.3

-7.8

-9.1

-8.4

-10.9

-8.9

-7.3

-7.5

-10.2

R&D

-1.0

-1.9

-2.1

-2.3

-2.3

-3.0

-2.1

-2.9

-2.2

-2.7

-3.0

-4.1

-3.3

-2.3

-3.2

-4.5

Other opex

-0.2

-0.3

-0.1

0.0

0.5

0.3

-0.9

-0.3

0.5

-0.7

1.3

-1.8

2.5

-2.5

-0.3

-0.3

EBIT

2.8

4.8

4.7

5.4

4.9

11.0

6.0

7.5

8.9

12.9

14.5

3.8

7.9

0.8

3.6

9.6

Net financials

0.2

-0.2

0.0

0.0

-0.8

-0.6

1.0

0.4

-0.6

0.3

-0.3

0.4

-1.3

2.2

0.1

0.0

PTP

3.0

4.6

4.7

5.4

4.1

10.4

7.0

7.9

8.3

13.2

14.2

4.2

6.6

3.0

3.7

9.6

Taxes

0.0

0.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

1.0

0.0

2.3

0.0

0.9

0.0

7.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

2.0

Net profit

3.0

5.5

4.7

5.4

4.1

11.4

7.0

10.2

8.3

14.1

14.2

11.6

6.6

3.0

3.7

11.6

Growth and margins

Q1'17

Q2'17

Q3'17

Q4'17

Q1'18

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20e

Revenue grow th

-14%

-6%

-30%

3%

19%

56%

18%

38%

38%

25%

56%

19%

7%

-44%

-38%

12%

EBIT grow th

-39%

-11%

-58%

13%

75%

129%

28%

39%

82%

17%

142%

-49%

-11%

-94%

-75%

154%

Gross margin

78%

78%

76%

77%

80%

78%

80%

77%

80%

76%

80%

70%

72%

69%

76%

75%

EBIT margin

20%

28%

28%

30%

30%

41%

30%

30%

39%

39%

47%

13%

32%

4%

19%

29%

Sales split

Q1'17

Q2'17

Q3'17

Q4'17

Q1'18

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20e

Equipment

0.2

1.2

1.5

0.8

0.1

2.3

0.5

1.7

0.5

6.6

2.4

2.4

0.4

6.1

0.3

8.9

Series Production

13.6

15.8

14.7

16.6

16.5

23.8

18.7

22.3

22.2

26.7

28.2

25.2

23.8

12.5

18.8

23.4

Engineering Service

0.1

0.2

0.5

0.4

0.0

0.7

0.5

0.6

0.2

0.2

0.2

1.7

0.5

0.1

0.1

0.5

Total revenue

13.9

17.2

16.7

17.8

16.6

26.8

19.7

24.6

22.9

33.5

30.8

29.3

24.7

18.7

19.2

32.8

Other metrics

Q1'17

Q2'17

Q3'17

Q4'17

Q1'18

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20e

Sampling cups

28,700

32,900

40,600

42,400

32,500

68,800

42,800

53,800

36,800

49,400

55,700

47,900

45,100

19,800

32,900

45,500

y-o-y

-20%

-30%

-20%

21%

13%

109%

5%

27%

13%

-28%

30%

-11%

23%

-60%

-41%

-5%

Annualised engine eq. (mn)

2.00

2.20

2.00

2.20

2.50

2.70

2.30

2.60

3.10

3.40

3.50

3.10

2.90

1.60

2.80

3.00

y-o-y

-5%

0%

0%

0%

25%

23%

15%

18%

24%

26%

52%

19%

-6%

-53%

-20%

-3%

Working capital / sales R12m

13%

17%

25%

21%

16%

24%

20%

24%

24%

29%

25%

22%

21%

18%

Net debt/cash

-49

-22

-22

-30

-37

-20

-29

-33

-36

-25

-41

-30

-39

-45

ND/EBITDA

-2.0

-0.9

-1.2

-1.6

-1.7

-0.7

-1.0

-1.0

-1.0

-0.7

-0.9

-0.7

-0.9

-1.4

Equity ratio

90%

88%

90%

91%

89%

88%

91%

90%

86%

88%

90%

88%

86%

85%

FCF conversion (lease adj.)

95%

85%

81%

71%

83%

68%

95%

68%

59%

65%

68%

74%

81%

110%

ROCE

25%

30%

20%

19%

21%

33%

32%

32%

33%

37%

42%

38%

34%

23%

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

30 October 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

13

Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)

SinterCast

Annual overview

Annual overview

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

Revenue

24.8

20.0

39.4

49.0

45.9

51.9

54.5

72.4

75.4

65.6

87.7

116.5

95.3

122.3

150.6

Gross profit

15.4

13.0

29.2

34.8

32.2

37.3

40.8

55.4

58.8

50.6

68.9

89.0

69.7

91.8

113.7

SG&A

-17.5

-15.3

-16.8

-21.0

-26.2

-24.6

-24.7

-26.4

-25.0

-25.0

-28.8

-36.2

-33.9

-36.9

-38.3

R&D

-3.9

-3.9

-4.5

-4.4

-5.5

-5.8

-6.5

-7.6

-7.9

-7.3

-10.3

-12.0

-13.3

-14.0

-16.8

Other opex

0.3

-0.1

-0.7

2.2

0.5

0.4

0.6

-1.1

0.5

-0.6

-0.4

-0.7

-0.6

-1.0

-1.0

EBIT

-5.7

-6.3

7.2

11.6

1.0

7.3

10.2

20.3

26.4

17.7

29.4

40.1

21.9

39.9

57.6

Net financials

0.3

1.8

1.4

-0.5

1.0

0.2

1.3

4.6

-0.6

0.0

0.0

-0.2

1.0

0.0

0.0

PTP

-5.4

-4.5

8.6

11.1

2.0

7.5

11.5

24.9

25.8

17.7

29.4

39.9

22.9

39.9

57.6

Taxes

18.5

2.7

8.0

3.4

-5.7

0.6

0.9

0.8

1.0

0.9

3.3

8.3

2.0

4.5

5.8

Net profit

13.1

-1.8

16.6

14.5

-3.7

8.1

12.4

25.7

26.8

18.6

32.7

48.2

24.9

44.4

63.4

EPS

2.4

-0.3

2.5

2.1

-0.5

1.2

1.7

3.6

3.8

2.6

4.6

6.8

3.5

6.3

8.9

DPS

0.5

1.0

1.0

1.2

2.2

3.5

4.0

2.8

5.0

3.5

3.5

6.3

8.9

Growth and margins

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

Revenue grow th

9%

-19%

97%

24%

-6%

13%

5%

33%

4%

-13%

34%

33%

-18%

28%

23%

EBIT grow th

12%

11%

-214%

61%

-91%

630%

40%

99%

30%

-33%

66%

36%

-45%

82%

45%

Gross margin

62%

65%

74%

71%

70%

72%

75%

77%

78%

77%

79%

76%

73%

75%

76%

EBIT margin

-23%

-32%

18%

24%

2%

14%

19%

28%

35%

27%

34%

34%

23%

33%

38%

Sales split

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

Equipment

5.8

2.6

6.8

7.9

9.0

10.1

4.9

7.7

7.1

3.7

4.6

11.9

15.7

12.0

13.4

Series Production

17.1

15.6

30.9

39.0

35.8

44.1

47.8

63.6

66.4

60.7

81.3

102.3

78.5

109.0

135.7

Engineering Service

1.9

1.8

1.7

2.0

1.0

1.5

1.8

1.1

1.8

1.2

1.8

2.3

1.2

1.3

1.5

Total revenue

24.8

20.0

39.4

48.9

45.8

55.7

54.5

72.4

75.3

65.6

87.7

116.5

95.4

122.3

150.6

Other metrics

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

Sampling cups

57,600

54,600

102,650

138,200

102,400

118,500

133,000

153,000

168,800

144,600

197,900

189,800

143,300

164,250

189,960

y-o-y

-5%

88%

35%

-26%

16%

12%

15%

10%

-14%

37%

-4%

-24%

15%

16%

Annualised engine eq. (mn)

0.55

1.04

1.41

1.35

1.50

1.76

2.08

2.13

2.10

2.50

3.28

2.58

3.62

4.50

y-o-y

-12%

89%

36%

-4%

11%

18%

18%

2%

-1%

19%

31%

-21%

41%

24%

Working capital / sales

11%

5%

29%

20%

24%

9%

18%

13%

16%

21%

24%

22%

23%

24%

24%

Net debt/cash

-9

-25

-37

-48

-35

-48

-45

-48

-45

-30

-33

-30

-30

-39

-46

ND/EBITDA

2.0

5.2

-4.7

-3.7

-17.7

-5.9

-4.1

-2.3

-1.7

-1.6

-1.0

-0.7

-1.2

-0.9

-0.7

Equity ratio

84%

85%

89%

93%

94%

89%

91%

88%

89%

91%

90%

88%

89%

89%

88%

FCF conversion (lease adj.)

-56%

306%

15%

97%

8%

170%

44%

73%

82%

71%

68%

74%

100%

75%

81%

ROCE

-21%

-15%

11%

13%

1%

9%

12%

22%

28%

19%

32%

38%

19%

32%

40%

Payout ratio

20%

48%

-189%

104%

126%

97%

106%

105%

108%

51%

100%

100%

100%

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data

30 October 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

14

Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)

SinterCast

ESG profile

Risks and opportunities

SinterCast is a market-leading supplier of process control technology for production of CGI (Compacted Graphite Iron), a form of cast iron that is primarily used in the production of vehicle engines. The material offers higher tensile strength, stiffness and fatigue strength of grey iron and aluminium. This enables smaller-volume engines with higher efficiency (because the engines are lighter, the vehicles have lower emissions as less energy is required to transport them). The producer of the engine (the foundry) is also likely to reduce its production energy costs as the volumes of the engines are smaller, which lowers both electricity consumption and emissions. SinterCast's technologies also enable the foundry to test every batch of liquid iron to ensure that it has the right properties before the castings are produced. This enables savings in terms of energy, costs and the environment.

Company ESG activities

SinterCast has both a direct and an indirect impact on the environment. In the foundry, the improved efficiency of the SinterCast CGI technology reduces energy consumption, lowers CO2 emissions, and reduces the demand for raw materials. On the road, CGI enables the use of more efficient downsized engines, improving fuel economy and reducing CO2 emissions. Potential risks for SinterCast are the future for combustion engines and the timing of OEM decisions, in addition to emissions legislation, which is both a risk and an opportunity.

Social and governance data

2016

2017

2018

Women in workforce %

19

19

19

Women in management %

0

0

0

Women in board %

14

21

15

CEO salary, SEKm p.a.

3.8

3.6

4

Employee turnover %

Employee absence %

Person responsible for sustainability:

Steve

Dawson

Senior management:

Yes

Key issues*

ABGSC weight

Environment

80%

Carbon emissions

Pollution and waste

Toxic emissions and waste

Social

10%

Product safety and quality

Chemical safety

Product liability

Governance

10%

Business ethics

Corporate behaviour

Corporate governance

Previous ESG incidents

None

Exposure to ESG Trends

Energy efficiency, Reduced fuel consumption

*based on the MSCI framework but not using all the parameters.

30 October 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

15

Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)

SinterCast

Income Statement (SEKm)

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020e

Sales

23

34

31

29

25

19

19

33

COGS

-5

-8

-6

-9

-7

-6

-5

-8

Gross profit

18

25

25

21

18

13

15

25

Other operating items

-9

-12

-9

-16

-9

-11

-10

-14

EBITDA

10

13

16

5

9

2

5

11

Depreciation and amortisation

-1

-0

-1

-1

-1

-1

-1

-1

EBITA

9

13

15

4

8

1

4

10

EO items

0

0

0

-5

0

0

0

0

Impairment and PPA amortisation

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

EBIT

9

13

15

4

8

1

4

10

Net financial items

-1

0

-0

0

-1

2

0

0

Pretax profit

8

13

14

4

7

3

4

10

Tax

0

1

0

7

0

0

0

2

Net profit

8

14

14

12

7

3

4

12

Minority interest

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Net profit discontinued

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Net profit to shareholders

8

14

14

12

7

3

4

12

EPS

1.17

1.99

2.00

1.64

0.93

0.42

0.52

1.64

EPS Adj

1.17

1.99

2.00

2.33

0.93

0.42

0.52

1.64

Total extraordinary items after tax

0

0

0

-5

0

0

0

0

Tax rate (%)

0

6.8

0

176.2

0

0

0

20.7

Gross margin (%)

80.3

75.8

79.9

70.3

71.5

69.0

76.0

75.0

EBITDA margin (%)

41.5

39.7

51.6

15.7

35.4

9.6

24.0

32.4

EBITA margin (%)

38.9

38.5

47.1

13.0

32.1

4.3

18.8

29.4

EBIT margin (%)

38.9

38.5

47.1

13.0

32.1

4.3

18.8

29.4

Pretax margin (%)

36.2

39.4

46.1

14.3

26.8

16.0

19.3

29.4

Net margin (%)

36.2

42.1

46.1

39.6

26.8

16.0

19.3

35.5

Growth rates Y/Y

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020e

Sales growth (%)

38.0

25.0

56.3

19.1

7.4

-44.2

-37.7

12.0

EBITDA growth (%)

72.7

15.7

148.4

-42.5

-8.4

-86.5

-71.1

131.3

EBIT growth (%)

81.6

17.3

141.7

-49.3

-11.2

-93.8

-75.2

153.7

Net profit growth (%)

102.4

23.7

102.9

13.7

-20.5

-78.7

-73.9

0.3

EPS growth (%)

102.4

23.7

102.9

13.7

-20.5

-78.7

-73.9

0.3

Adj earnings numbers

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020e

EBITDA Adj

10

13

16

10

9

2

5

11

EBITDA Adj margin (%)

41.5

39.7

51.6

32.4

35.4

9.6

24.0

32.4

EBITA Adj

9

13

15

9

8

1

4

10

EBITA Adj margin (%)

38.9

38.5

47.1

29.7

32.1

4.3

18.8

29.4

EBIT Adj

9

13

15

9

8

1

4

10

EBIT Adj margin (%)

38.9

38.5

47.1

29.7

32.1

4.3

18.8

29.4

Pretax profit Adj

8

13

14

9

7

3

4

10

Net profit Adj

8

14

14

17

7

3

4

12

Net profit to shareholders Adj

8

14

14

17

7

3

4

12

Net Adj margin (%)

36.2

42.1

46.1

56.3

26.8

16.0

19.3

35.5

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data

30 October 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

16

Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)

SinterCast

Income Statement (SEKm)

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

Sales

52

55

72

75

66

88

117

95

122

151

COGS

-15

-14

-17

-17

-15

-19

-28

-26

-31

-37

Gross profit

37

41

55

59

51

69

89

70

92

114

Other operating items

-29

-30

-34

-31

-31

-37

-46

-44

-48

-52

EBITDA

8

11

21

27

19

32

43

26

44

61

Depreciation and amortisation

-1

-1

-1

-1

-2

-2

-3

-4

-4

-4

Of which leasing depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

0

-1

-1

-1

-1

EBITA

7

10

20

26

18

29

40

22

40

58

EO items

0

0

0

0

0

0

-5

0

0

0

Impairment and PPA amortisation

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

EBIT

7

10

20

26

18

29

40

22

40

58

Net financial items

0

1

5

-1

0

0

-0

1

0

0

Pretax profit

8

12

25

26

18

29

40

23

40

58

Tax

1

1

1

1

1

3

8

2

5

6

Net profit

8

12

26

27

19

33

48

25

44

63

Minority interest

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Net profit discontinued

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Net profit to shareholders

8

12

26

27

19

33

48

25

44

63

EPS

1.15

1.75

3.62

3.78

2.62

4.61

6.80

3.52

6.26

8.95

EPS Adj

1.15

1.75

3.62

3.78

2.62

4.61

7.49

3.52

6.26

8.95

Total extraordinary items after tax

0

0

0

0

0

0

-5

0

0

0

Leasing payments

0

0

0

0

0

0

-1

-1

-1

-1

Tax rate (%)

8.0

7.8

3.2

3.9

5.1

11.2

20.8

8.7

11.3

10.1

Gross margin (%)

71.9

74.9

76.5

78.0

77.1

78.6

76.4

73.1

75.0

75.5

EBITDA margin (%)

15.6

20.2

29.1

36.3

29.3

36.0

37.2

27.0

35.6

40.7

EBITA margin (%)

14.1

18.7

28.0

35.0

27.0

33.5

34.4

23.0

32.6

38.3

EBIT margin (%)

14.1

18.7

28.0

35.0

27.0

33.5

34.4

23.0

32.6

38.3

Pretax margin (%)

14.5

21.1

34.4

34.2

27.0

33.5

34.2

24.1

32.6

38.3

Net margin (%)

15.6

22.8

35.5

35.5

28.4

37.3

41.4

26.2

36.3

42.1

Growth rates Y/Y

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

Sales growth (%)

13.1

5.0

32.8

4.1

-13.0

33.7

32.8

-18.2

28.4

23.1

EBITDA growth (%)

305.0

35.8

91.8

29.9

-29.9

64.6

37.0

-40.6

69.0

41.0

EBIT growth (%)

630.0

39.7

99.0

30.0

-33.0

66.1

36.4

-45.3

81.7

44.6

Net profit growth (%)

318.9

53.1

107.3

4.3

-30.6

75.8

47.4

-48.3

77.8

43.0

EPS growth (%)

317.6

51.3

107.3

4.3

-30.5

75.8

47.4

-48.3

77.8

43.0

Profitability

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

ROE (%)

10.0

14.3

28.3

28.4

20.5

35.4

45.7

22.3

36.5

45.1

ROE Adj (%)

10.0

14.3

28.3

28.4

20.5

35.4

50.4

22.3

36.5

45.1

ROCE (%)

9.0

11.8

22.4

27.9

19.5

31.8

37.5

19.2

32.1

40.1

ROCE Adj(%)

9.0

11.8

22.4

27.9

19.5

31.8

42.1

19.2

32.1

40.1

ROIC (%)

19.9

27.4

47.2

57.3

35.2

53.9

65.8

29.4

51.2

64.7

ROIC Adj (%)

19.9

27.4

47.2

57.3

35.2

53.9

73.9

29.4

51.2

64.7

Adj earnings numbers

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

EBITDA Adj

8

11

21

27

19

32

48

26

44

61

EBITDA Adj margin (%)

15.6

20.2

29.1

36.3

29.3

36.0

41.4

27.0

35.6

40.7

EBITDA lease Adj

8

11

21

27

19

32

47

24

42

60

EBITDA lease Adj margin (%)

15.6

20.2

29.1

36.3

29.3

36.0

40.5

25.5

34.4

39.8

EBITA Adj

7

10

20

26

18

29

45

22

40

58

EBITA Adj margin (%)

14.1

18.7

28.0

35.0

27.0

33.5

38.6

23.0

32.6

38.3

EBIT Adj

7

10

20

26

18

29

45

22

40

58

EBIT Adj margin (%)

14.1

18.7

28.0

35.0

27.0

33.5

38.6

23.0

32.6

38.3

Pretax profit Adj

8

12

25

26

18

29

45

23

40

58

Net profit Adj

8

12

26

27

19

33

53

25

44

63

Net profit to shareholders Adj

8

12

26

27

19

33

53

25

44

63

Net Adj margin (%)

15.6

22.8

35.5

35.5

28.4

37.3

45.6

26.2

36.3

42.1

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data

30 October 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

17

Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)

SinterCast

Cash Flow Statement (SEKm)

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

EBITDA

8

11

21

27

19

32

43

26

44

61

Net financial items

0

1

5

-1

0

0

-0

1

0

0

Paid tax

0

-0

-0

0

-0

0

0

0

0

0

Non-cash items

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Cash flow before change in WC

8

12

26

27

19

32

43

27

44

61

Change in WC

6

-6

-5

-1

-2

-7

-5

4

-7

-7

Operating cash flow

14

7

20

25

17

25

38

31

36

55

CAPEX tangible fixed assets

-0

-0

-0

-1

-0

-1

-1

-1

-0

-1

CAPEX intangible fixed assets

-0

-1

-2

-2

-3

-2

-1

-3

-1

-1

Acquisitions and disposals

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

14

5

19

22

13

22

37

26

35

53

Dividend paid

-7

-9

-16

-25

-28

-19

-35

-25

-25

-44

Share issues and buybacks

6

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Lease liability amortisation

0

0

0

0

0

0

-1

-1

-1

-1

Other non cash items

0

0

-0

0

0

-0

-3

0

0

0

Balance Sheet (SEKm)

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

Goodwill

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other intangible assets

2

2

4

5

8

8

7

8

7

6

Tangible fixed assets

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

Right-of-use asset

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

3

4

4

Total other fixed assets

29

30

30

32

33

36

45

47

51

57

Fixed assets

32

34

36

39

42

46

56

60

63

68

Inventories

4

4

4

4

4

7

8

8

11

14

Receivables

11

15

18

19

18

25

31

25

32

39

Other current assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Cash and liquid assets

48

45

48

45

30

33

33

33

42

49

Total assets

95

97

106

108

95

110

128

125

148

170

Shareholders equity

85

88

93

96

86

99

112

112

131

150

Minority

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total equity

85

88

93

96

86

99

112

112

131

150

Long-term debt

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Pension debt

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Convertible debt

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Leasing liability

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

3

3

3

Total other long-term liabilities

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Short-term debt

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Accounts payable

10

8

13

12

9

11

13

11

14

17

Other current liabilities

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total liabilities and equity

95

97

106

108

95

110

128

125

148

170

Net IB debt

-48

-45

-48

-45

-31

-33

-31

-31

-39

-46

Net IB debt excl. pension debt

-48

-45

-48

-45

-31

-33

-31

-31

-39

-46

Net IB debt excl. leasing

-48

-45

-48

-45

-31

-33

-33

-33

-42

-49

Capital invested

37

44

45

51

55

66

81

81

92

104

Working capital

5

10

10

12

14

21

26

22

29

36

EV breakdown

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

Market cap. diluted (m)

554

540

627

580

461

573

1,383

841

841

841

Net IB debt Adj

-48

-45

-48

-45

-31

-33

-31

-31

-39

-46

Market value of minority

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Reversal of shares and participations

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Reversal of conv. debt assumed equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

EV

506

495

579

535

430

540

1,352

810

802

794

Capital efficiency

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

Total assets turnover (%)

58.4

56.9

71.3

70.5

64.9

85.6

98.0

75.4

89.6

94.8

Working capital/sales (%)

15.1

13.3

13.4

14.1

19.3

19.6

20.0

25.0

20.9

21.7

Financial risk and debt service

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

Net debt/equity

-0.56

-0.51

-0.52

-0.47

-0.36

-0.33

-0.27

-0.27

-0.30

-0.31

Net debt/market cap

-0.10

-0.08

-0.08

-0.08

-0.06

-0.06

-0.03

-0.04

-0.05

-0.06

Equity ratio (%)

89.3

91.3

87.6

89.1

90.6

90.0

87.5

89.2

88.8

88.4

Net IB debt adj./equity

-0.56

-0.51

-0.52

-0.47

-0.36

-0.33

-0.27

-0.27

-0.30

-0.31

Current ratio

6.20

7.51

5.36

5.87

5.91

5.86

5.13

5.64

5.77

5.71

EBITDA/net interest

-40.50

-8.46

-4.59

45.67

high

high

216.50

-25.74

high

high

Net IB debt/EBITDA

-5.90

-4.08

-2.27

-1.65

-1.59

-1.05

-0.70

-1.19

-0.90

-0.76

Net IB debt/EBITDA lease Adj

-5.90

-4.08

-2.27

-1.65

-1.59

-1.05

-0.71

-1.37

-1.00

-0.82

Interest cover

-36.50

-7.85

-4.41

44.00

nm

nm

200.50

-21.94

nm

nm

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data

30 October 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

18

Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)

SinterCast

Valuation and Ratios (SEKm)

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

Shares outstanding adj.

7

7

7

7

7

7

7

7

7

7

Fully diluted shares Adj

7

7

7

7

7

7

7

7

7

7

EPS

1.15

1.75

3.62

3.78

2.62

4.61

6.80

3.52

6.26

8.95

Dividend per share Adj

1.2

2.2

3.5

4.0

2.8

5.0

3.5

3.5

6.3

8.9

EPS Adj

1.15

1.75

3.62

3.78

2.62

4.61

7.49

3.52

6.26

8.95

BVPS

12.07

12.45

13.13

13.50

12.10

13.99

15.75

15.77

18.51

21.20

BVPS Adj

11.84

12.11

12.62

12.77

11.02

12.92

14.81

14.67

17.57

20.42

Net IB debt / share

-6.8

-6.3

-6.8

-6.4

-4.3

-4.7

-4.3

-4.3

-5.5

-6.5

Share price

79.00

76.00

88.25

81.75

65.00

80.80

195.00

118.60

118.60

118.60

Market cap. (m)

554

540

627

580

461

573

1,383

841

841

841

Valuation

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

P/E

68.4

43.5

24.4

21.7

24.8

17.5

28.7

33.7

19.0

13.3

EV/sales

9.76

9.08

7.99

7.09

6.56

6.15

11.61

8.50

6.55

5.27

EV/EBITDA

62.5

45.0

27.4

19.5

22.4

17.1

31.2

31.5

18.4

13.0

EV/EBITA

69.4

48.5

28.5

20.3

24.3

18.4

33.7

36.9

20.1

13.8

EV/EBIT

69.4

48.5

28.5

20.3

24.3

18.4

33.7

36.9

20.1

13.8

Dividend yield (%)

1.5

2.9

4.0

4.9

4.2

6.2

1.8

3.0

5.3

7.5

FCF yield (%)

2.5

1.0

3.0

3.8

2.9

3.9

2.6

3.1

4.1

6.3

Lease adj. FCF yield (%)

2.5

1.0

3.0

3.8

2.9

3.9

2.6

3.0

4.0

6.1

P/BVPS

6.54

6.10

6.72

6.06

5.37

5.78

12.38

7.52

6.41

5.59

P/BVPS Adj

6.67

6.27

6.99

6.40

5.90

6.25

13.17

8.09

6.75

5.81

P/E Adj

68.4

43.5

24.4

21.7

24.8

17.5

26.0

33.7

19.0

13.3

EV/EBITDA Adj

62.5

45.0

27.4

19.5

22.4

17.1

28.1

31.5

18.4

13.0

EV/EBITA Adj

69.4

48.5

28.5

20.3

24.3

18.4

30.0

36.9

20.1

13.8

EV/EBIT Adj

69.4

48.5

28.5

20.3

24.3

18.4

30.0

36.9

20.1

13.8

EV/cap. employed

6.0

5.6

6.2

5.6

5.0

5.4

11.8

7.1

6.0

5.2

Investment ratios

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

Capex/sales

1.2

2.4

2.3

4.4

5.6

3.0

1.0

4.6

1.0

1.0

Capex/depreciation

75.0

162.5

212.5

330.0

246.7

118.2

50.0

146.1

44.5

55.8

Capex tangibles/tangible fixed assets

15.8

12.5

5.9

52.6

23.5

42.9

31.6

53.3

27.1

43.0

Capex intangibles/definite intangibles

18.8

45.8

44.4

44.2

42.9

22.4

9.0

41.3

11.0

13.7

Depreciation on intangibles/definite inta

35.0

23.3

15.6

13.5

13.6

20.3

25.1

26.8

29.0

34.3

Depreciation on tangibles/tangibles

12.6

15.0

14.1

15.8

26.5

31.4

37.9

42.0

45.6

46.3

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data

30 October 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

19

Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)

SinterCast

30 October 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

21

Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)

SinterCast

