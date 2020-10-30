|
SinterCast : ABG Review 30 October 2020
10/30/2020 | 08:05am EDT
Equity Research - DateProd
SinterCast
Interesting times ahead despite COVID
-
Still significant COVID-19 impact, improvement in Q4
-
We lower EBIT by -19% for '20e, and -3%'21e-'22e
-
20x EV/EBIT '21e on 9% adj. EBIT CAGR '19-'22e
A continued sequential improvement, stabilising in Q4
Shutdowns continued to have an impact on SinterCast in Q3'20, as seen by the 38% revenue decline (ABGSCe -34%) and 19% EBIT margins (ABGSCe 14%, 47% in Q3'19). However, the sequential trend was positive, as annualised engine equivalents grew from 1.6m in Q2 to 2.8m in Q3 (c. 85% of FY'19 levels). We expect the recovery to continue into Q4 and forecast engine equivalents to reach 3.0m (7% q-o-q,-3%y-o-y). Sampling cup deliveries declined 41%, to 32,900 (+17% vs. ABGSCe), primarily related to the lower production volumes. Looking ahead, the company intends to book the installation revenues related to FAW and Scania in Q4. We forecast total equipment revenues of SEK 16m for FY'20 (12m in FY'19). Operating cash flow was SEK -3m, resulting in a SEK 46m cash position as of the end of Q3'20. As announced earlier, SinterCast intends to pay out its reinstated dividend of SEK 3.5 per share later in November (SEK 25m). In addition, the company maintained its outlook that record installation revenues will be achieved in 2020 and that production starts at FAW and Scania remain on track for 2021.
Estimate changes from lower volumes
We lower our EBIT estimates for FY'20 due to lower volumes of engine equivalents (from 2.8m to 2.6m) and sampling cups as well as slightly higher costs. We lower EBIT by 3% for '21e-'22e due to slightly lower revenues and raised opex assumptions because of growth initiatives. Still, we expect SinterCast to continue to win new customers and production lines, and we forecast 9% sales and EBIT CAGRs for '19- '22e.
Stock is trading at 20x EV/EBIT '21e
On our estimates, SinterCast is trading at 20x EV/EBIT '21e on 3-6% lease adj. FCF yields and 3-8% dividend yields for '20e-'22e. Given the company's history of paying out 100% of net profit, our dividend discount model with an applied cost of equity between 8-13% yields a fair value range of SEK 110-206 per share.
Analyst(s): Ofelia Aspemyr
|
Karl Bokvist
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEKm
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
Sales
|
88
|
117
|
95
|
122
|
151
|
EBITDA
|
32
|
43
|
26
|
44
|
61
|
EBITDA margin (%)
|
36.0
|
37.2
|
27.0
|
35.6
|
40.7
|
EBIT adj
|
29
|
45
|
22
|
40
|
58
|
EBIT adj margin (%)
|
33.5
|
38.6
|
23.0
|
32.6
|
38.3
|
Pretax profit
|
29
|
40
|
23
|
40
|
58
|
EPS rep
|
4.61
|
6.80
|
3.52
|
6.26
|
8.95
|
EPS adj
|
4.61
|
7.49
|
3.52
|
6.26
|
8.95
|
Sales growth (%)
|
33.7
|
32.8
|
-18.2
|
28.4
|
23.1
|
EPS growth (%)
|
75.8
|
47.4
|
-48.3
|
77.8
|
43.0
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data
Reason: Post-results comment
Company sponsored research
Not rated
|
Estimate changes (%)
|
|
|
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
Sales
|
-9.5%
|
-3.7%
|
-1.5%
|
EBIT (rep)
|
-19.2%
|
-2.6%
|
-3.3%
|
EPS (rep)
|
-17.0%
|
-2.3%
|
-1.8%
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier
|
|
|
Share price (SEK)
|
30/10/2020
|
118.6
|
Fair value range (per share)
|
|
110-206
|
Capital Goods, Sweden
|
|
|
SINT.ST/SINT SS
|
|
|
|
MCap (SEKm)
|
|
|
841
|
MCap (EURm)
|
|
|
81
|
Net debt (EURm)
|
|
|
-3
|
No. of shares (m)
|
|
|
7.1
|
Free float (%)
|
|
|
88
|
Av. daily volume (k)
|
|
|
19
|
Next event
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 report: 10 Feb
|
Performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
Dec 17 Feb 18
|
|
Jun 18 Aug 18
|
|
Dec 18
|
|
|
|
Aug 19
|
Oct 19 Dec 19 Feb 20
|
|
|
Aug 20 Oct 20
|
Oct 17
|
Apr 18
|
Oct 18
|
Feb 19
|
Apr 19
|
Jun 19
|
Apr 20
|
Jun 20
|
|
|
|
SinterCast
|
|
|
|
|
OMX STH PI
|
|
|
|
|
1m
|
3m
|
12m
|
Absolute (%)
|
-12.4
|
-18.9
|
-8.1
|
OMX STH PI (%)
|
-83.7
|
-82.4
|
-81.8
|
Source: FactSet
|
|
|
|
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
P/E (x)
|
33.7
|
19.0
|
13.3
|
P/E adj (x)
|
33.7
|
19.0
|
13.3
|
P/BVPS (x)
|
7.52
|
6.41
|
5.59
|
EV/EBITDA (x)
|
31.5
|
18.4
|
13.0
|
EV/EBIT adj (x)
|
36.9
|
20.1
|
13.8
|
EV/sales (x)
|
8.50
|
6.55
|
5.27
|
ROE adj (%)
|
22.3
|
36.5
|
45.1
|
Dividend yield (%)
|
3.0
|
5.3
|
7.5
|
FCF yield (%)
|
3.1
|
4.1
|
6.3
|
Lease adj. FCF yld (%)
|
3.0
|
4.0
|
6.1
|
Net IB debt/EBITDA
|
-1.2
|
-0.9
|
-0.8
|
Lease adj. ND/EBITDA
|
-1.4
|
-1.0
|
-0.8
Please refer to important disclosures at the end of this report
This research product is commissioned and paid for by the company covered in this report. As such, this report is deemed to
constitute an acceptableDocumentminordownloadednon-monetarybybenefitLinn(iFREDRIKSSON.e. not investment research)(SinterCast)as defined in MiFID II.
Company description
SinterCast is a leading supplier of online process control technology and know-how for the reliable high-volume production of Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI). The material is stronger than traditional iron, which enables downsizing, increased thermal and mechanical loading, and increased engine performance. The technology is primarily used in diesel engines for larger passenger vehicles such as SUVs and pick-ups as well as commercial vehicles and offroad equipment.
Risks
Automotive demand, and more specifically demand for larger passenger vehicles such as SUVs and pick-up trucks with diesel engines. Regulation relating to fossil fuels and diesel in particular poses risks to the business model.
|
Annual sales and adj. EBIT margin
|
Quarterly sales and adj. EBIT margin
|
160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45.0
|
40
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40.0
|
35
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35.0
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30.0
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.0
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.0
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
5
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
0
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
|
|
|
Sales (LHS)
|
|
Adj EBIT margin % (RHS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
Q1'19
|
Q2'19
|
Q3'19
|
Q4'19
|
Q1'20
|
Q2'20
|
Q3'20
|
0.0
|
Q4'20e
|
|
|
Sales (LHS)
|
|
Adj EBIT margin % (RHS)
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data
EPS estimate changes, 2020e, SEK
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
19
|
|
19
|
|
19
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oct
|
-
|
Nov
|
-
|
Dec
|
-
|
Jan
|
-
|
Feb
|
-
|
Mar
|
-
|
Apr
|
-
|
May
|
-
|
|
Jun
|
-
|
Jul
|
-
|
Aug
|
-
|
Sep
|
-
|
Oct
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABGSC
|
|
|
|
|
|
FactSet Consensus Mean
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, FactSet
EPS estimate changes, 2021e, SEK
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
19
|
|
19
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oct
|
-
|
Nov
|
-
|
Dec
|
-
|
|
Jan
|
-
|
Feb
|
-
|
Mar
|
-
|
Apr
|
-
|
May
|
-
|
|
Jun
|
-
|
Jul
|
-
|
Aug
|
-
|
Sep
|
-
|
Oct
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABGSC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FactSet Consensus Mean
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, FactSet
|
Net debt and ND/EBITDA adj.
|
|
|
12month forward-looking P/E
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
28.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.5
|
26.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.0
|
24.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.5
|
22.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
-30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2.0
|
20.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2.5
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3.0
|
16.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3.5
|
14.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4.0
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2022e
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oct-15
|
Oct-16
|
Oct-17
|
Oct-18
|
Oct-19
|
Oct-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt (LHS)
|
|
ND/EBITDA (RHS)
|
|
|
P/E f12m
|
|
5y avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company dataSource: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data
|
30 October 2020
|
ABG Sundal Collier
|
2
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
SinterCast
Q3'20 outcome vs. expectations
|
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
|
ABGSCe
|
Dev
|
Dev
|
Deviation table
|
Q3'19
|
Q3'20e y-o-y
|
Q3'20e
|
%
|
SEKm
|
Revenue
|
30.8
|
19.2
|
-38%
|
20.2
|
-5%
|
-1.0
|
Gross profit
|
24.6
|
14.6
|
-41%
|
14.8
|
-1%
|
-0.2
|
Opex
|
-10.1
|
-11.0
|
9%
|
-11.9
|
-7%
|
0.9
|
EBIT
|
14.5
|
3.6
|
-75%
|
2.9
|
25%
|
0.7
|
PTP
|
14.2
|
3.7
|
-74%
|
2.9
|
28%
|
0.8
|
Net profit
|
14.2
|
3.7
|
-74%
|
2.9
|
28%
|
0.8
|
Growth and margins
|
Q3'19
|
Q3'20e
|
y-o-y
|
Q3'20e
|
%
|
SEKm
|
Revenue grow th
|
56%
|
-38%
|
|
-34%
|
-3%
|
|
EBIT grow th
|
142%
|
-75%
|
|
-80%
|
5%
|
|
Gross margin
|
80%
|
76%
|
-4%
|
73%
|
3%
|
|
EBIT margin
|
47%
|
19%
|
-28%
|
14%
|
4%
|
|
Sales split
|
Q3'19
|
Q3'20e
|
y-o-y
|
Q3'20e
|
%
|
SEKm
|
Equipment
|
2.4
|
0.3
|
-88%
|
0.0
|
n.a.
|
0.3
|
Series Production
|
28.2
|
18.8
|
-33%
|
20.0
|
-6%
|
-1.2
|
Engineering Service
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
-50%
|
0.2
|
-50%
|
-0.1
|
Total revenue
|
30.8
|
19.2
|
-38%
|
20.2
|
-5%
|
-1.0
|
Other metrics
|
Q3'19
|
Q3'20e y-o-y
|
Q3'20e
|
%
|
SEKm
|
Sampling cups
|
55,700
|
32,900
|
-41%
|
28,100
|
17%
|
|
Annualised engine eq. (mn)
|
3.50
|
2.80
|
-20%
|
2.80
|
0%
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
Estimate changes 2020e-2022e
|
Estimate changes
|
|
Old
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
SEKm
|
|
|
%
|
|
SEKm
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
Revenue
|
105.3
|
127.0
|
153.0
|
95.3
|
122.3
|
150.6
|
-10.0
|
-4.7
|
-2.3
|
-9%
|
-4%
|
-2%
|
Gross profit
|
74.3
|
95.3
|
116.3
|
69.7
|
91.8
|
113.7
|
-4.6
|
-3.5
|
-2.5
|
-6%
|
-4%
|
-2%
|
Opex
|
-47.1
|
-54.4
|
-56.7
|
-47.8
|
-51.9
|
-56.1
|
-0.6
|
2.5
|
0.6
|
1%
|
-5%
|
-1%
|
EBIT
|
27.2
|
40.9
|
59.6
|
21.9
|
39.9
|
57.6
|
-5.2
|
-1.1
|
-1.9
|
-19%
|
-3%
|
-3%
|
PTP
|
28.1
|
40.9
|
59.6
|
22.9
|
39.9
|
57.6
|
-5.1
|
-1.1
|
-1.9
|
-18%
|
-3%
|
-3%
|
Net profit
|
30.1
|
45.4
|
64.6
|
24.9
|
44.4
|
63.4
|
-5.1
|
-1.1
|
-1.1
|
-17%
|
-2%
|
-2%
|
Growth and margins
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
Revenue grow th
|
-10%
|
21%
|
20%
|
-18%
|
28%
|
23%
|
|
|
|
-9%
|
8%
|
3%
|
EBIT grow th
|
-32%
|
51%
|
46%
|
-45%
|
82%
|
45%
|
|
|
|
-13%
|
31%
|
-1%
|
Gross margin
|
71%
|
75%
|
76%
|
73%
|
75%
|
76%
|
|
|
|
3%
|
0%
|
-1%
|
EBIT margin
|
26%
|
32%
|
39%
|
23%
|
33%
|
38%
|
|
|
|
-3%
|
0%
|
-1%
|
Sales split
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
Equipment
|
18.0
|
12.0
|
16.5
|
15.7
|
12.0
|
13.4
|
-2.3
|
0.0
|
-3.1
|
-13%
|
0%
|
-19%
|
Series Production
|
86.1
|
113.6
|
134.8
|
78.5
|
109.0
|
135.7
|
-7.6
|
-4.6
|
0.9
|
-9%
|
-4%
|
1%
|
Engineering Service
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
1.7
|
1.2
|
1.3
|
1.5
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
-8%
|
-8%
|
-8%
|
Total revenue
|
105.3
|
127.0
|
153.0
|
95.3
|
122.3
|
150.6
|
-10.0
|
-4.7
|
-2.3
|
-9%
|
-4%
|
-2%
|
Other metrics
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
Sampling cups
|
150,000
|
178,900
|
189,500
|
143,300
|
164,250
|
189,960
|
-6,700-14,650
|
460
|
-4%
|
-8%
|
0%
|
y-o-y
|
-21%
|
19%
|
6%
|
-24%
|
15%
|
16%
|
|
|
|
-4%
|
-5%
|
10%
|
Annualised engine eq. (mn)
|
2.76
|
3.75
|
4.50
|
2.58
|
3.62
|
4.50
|
-0.19
|
-0.13
|
0.00
|
-7%
|
-3%
|
0%
|
y-o-y
|
-16%
|
36%
|
20%
|
-21%
|
41%
|
24%
|
|
|
|
-6%
|
5%
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
30 October 2020
|
ABG Sundal Collier
|
3
|
|
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
|
SinterCast
Assessing the impact of COVID-19
Heading into 2020, we forecast adj. EBIT to decline 51%, caused by lower production volumes in combination with continued investments in quality assurance. By comparison, adj. EBIT declined 33% in 2017 on a 13% revenue drop. However, the company is still in a stable financial position (SEK 46m in available liquidity as of September, and '20e FCF of SEK 26m). For Q4'20, we expect a 12% revenue increase, supported by overall recovering demand and inventory rebuild among customers. However, we forecast 3% lower engine equivalents and 5% lower sampling cup sales (y-o-y).
Peak-to-trough key figures
|
0%
|
2009
|
2012
|
2017
|
|
2020e
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10%
|
|
-4%
|
-1%
|
|
|
|
|
-6%
|
|
|
|
-20%
|
|
-12%
|
|
-13%
|
|
-18%
|
|
-19%
|
|
|
|
-30%
|
|
|
|
-21%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-40%
|
|
|
|
-33%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
-51%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-70%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-90%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-100%
|
|
|
-91%
|
|
|
|
|
Engine Eqs y-o-y
|
Revenue y-o-y
|
Adj. EBIT y-o-y
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
Revenue in previous downturns*
120%
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0% -20%-40%-60%
|
Q-4
|
Q-3
|
Q-2
|
Q-1
|
Q-0
|
Q+1 Q+2 Q+3
|
Q+4 Q+5
|
|
Q1'09-Q1'10
|
|
|
Q2'12-Q1'13
|
|
Q1'17-Q4'17
|
|
Q4'20e-
|
|
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data. *Q-0 being first quarter with negative y-o-y growth
Market leader in an emerging niche
SinterCast is a market-leading supplier of process control technology for production of CGI (Compacted Graphite Iron), a form of cast iron. The material offers at least 75% higher tensile strength, 45% higher stiffness and about double the fatigue strength of grey iron and aluminium. These characteristics make it ideal for engine production and the material is primarily used to produce engine blocks for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. This allows for improved performance and durability of the engine as well as lower fuel consumption. This is not just beneficial for the end-customer but also the manufacturer due to a reduction in material costs (less iron).
Hence, even though the automotive industry is characterised by price pressure throughout the supply chain, we believe that the SinterCast can add value in the form of 1) added product benefits, 2) reduced cost of production inefficiencies and
-
improved tracking allows the company to maintain its value-added price model and mitigate price pressure. Typically, the total cost of SinterCast's product is 1-2% of the total production costs for the engine.
The company's process technology is deeply embedded in its customers' production, creating high barriers to entry ‒ once the technology is implemented it is hard to remove or replace. Therefore, we believe that the main risk for the company lies within its own product quality. To our understanding, this is an area of key importance to the company, with it investing significant resources to make sure that quality defects are virtually 0%. SinterCast's biggest customer is Tupy, which accounts for more than 50% of group sales, a figure that has grown over the years, illustrating SinterCast's ability to gain additional contracts with its current customers.
|
30 October 2020
|
ABG Sundal Collier
|
4
|
|
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
|
SinterCast
30 October 2020
The SinterCast process
The SinterCast process allows the foundry to control the quality of each cast. This is crucial since engines are expected to last a long time and not break or lose capacity. When the cast is poured into the mould, a SinterCast sample cup is filled with the current CGI pour and the SinterCast thermometer in the sample cup measures the current properties. It then sends data to the system, which interprets the data and determines whether the cast's properties are good enough. If good, the casting process can proceed. If bad, a wire-feeder can add magnesium to get the right properties - the process can then proceed without having to discard the casting.
It is also important to be able to track the specific casts in production to know where they have been and what properties they had. To this end, SinterCast has developed its own ladle tracking system with radio frequency identification (RFID), making it possible to track the cast while in production. If an error is detected by the system, the production is shut down immediately so no harm is caused to other casts. This makes it possible to track and backlog the right cast and its properties even years after it has left the factory.
The SinterCast process
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
New generations of process control systems
Since 1996, SinterCast has launched 4 generations of its process control system hardware: 1st generation in 1996, 2nd in 1998, 3rd in 2009 and its 4th and latest (System 4000) in 2019, thus implying a product life cycle of ~10 years. The system comes in three versions (Mini, "Main" and Plus), where customers are able to choose between the alternatives depending on the scale of production. The MiniSystem suits smaller-scale prototype or niche volumes, the main System for medium-sized foundries while the Plus System could apply for larger foundries such as the new Scania foundry in Sweden. Capacity varies between 15-20 ladles per hour. Between System 2000 and 3000 (1998 and 2009), SinterCast launched 61 minor software updates and patches (c. 1 new version every second month), indicating that it is a development-intensive operation. In conjunction with the launch of System 4000, SinterCast came with its next major software update, PCS 7.0 (PCS 6.0), with many updates and patches behind it.
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
SinterCast
System generational updates every ~10 years
Generation Versions Feature improvements
|
|
|
•
|
Display and software
|
|
System Plus
|
•
|
Computing power
|
System 4000
|
•
|
Process control software (PCS) 7.0
|
System
|
•
|
Re-engineered ejection mechanism for sampling cups
|
Launched in 2019
|
Mini-System
|
•
|
Thermocouple holder, mounting and laser based positioning
|
|
|
•
|
Ethernet based communication
|
|
|
• Increased visibility and flexibility for signal lamp
|
|
|
• Updated internal hardware components
|
|
System Plus
|
•
|
New operating system
|
System 3000
|
•
|
Process control software (PCS) 6.0
|
System
|
•
|
Improved measuring technology
|
Launched in 2009
|
Mini-System
|
•
|
Touch display
|
|
|
|
• New sampling cups included in the technology package
|
|
|
•
|
Mini-System introduced for niche and prototype production
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
The business model
SinterCast sells or leases its Systems product line, and has recently launched its System 4000. The system is installed at the foundry and comes with a leased process control software that is required to use it. On average, the systems are leased for seven years, with the software licence paid annually. The company also sells sampling cups, which are non-reusable and required for every casting, along with a thermometer that is reusable up to 250 times. SinterCast is also paid a running production fee for each tonne of CGI casting, typically EUR 40-50. The System 3000 is fundamental for controlling the process, collecting, and interpreting data. The system can be configured to suit the layout or process flow of any foundry, making it possible to install anywhere. It is also possible to add different modules such as wire-feeders and a sampling module to increase capacity.
As the installed hardware system base grows, other revenue streams will also increase, such as software licences, sampling cups and running production fees per tonne of cast. SinterCast also offers so-calledmini-systems that offer similar capabilities (less features) but with higher mobility due to the system weighing less and being mounted with wheels. One important contributor to SinterCast's sales growth is increased production volumes in existing programmes at current customers, but the main contributor is adding new high-volume programmes. SinterCast has done this successfully in the last few years, producing bestselling engines for bestselling cars such as the Ford F-series and now the new Ram 6.7 litre in-line diesel engine.
The market & diesel outlook
SinterCast's main market is commercial vehicles such as trucks, and passenger vehicles in the upper segment such as SUVs, vans and pick-up trucks. Since CGI engines improve fuel efficiency and reduce weight, bigger cars benefit more from them. This is especially true as these cars, besides volume weight, often have many extra features compared to a small car - CGI therefore makes it possible to reduce weight while also having a strong engine. According to a survey by Citi, diesel penetration in medium and smaller cars will see a decline of 20-25% by 2025. Meanwhile, the upper segment will remain relatively unchanged. Furthermore, the trend is that cars are getting bigger on average, further increasing potential for SinterCast in the segment. In terms of fuel source, the fuel consumption increases
|
30 October 2020
|
ABG Sundal Collier
|
6
|
|
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
|
SinterCast
30 October 2020
less for a diesel engine compared to a petrol engine as a car's weight increases. The impact is biggest for heavier cars, the segment in which SinterCast operates. Therefore, the future of diesel engines within the segment should be more stable than for petrol engines. In the small-car segment, the future is more uncertain. The trend is that more companies are introducing CGI engines in their new models. This is because they are more efficient, which is essential in order to meet future CO2 emission standards. For instance, the world's most popular pick-up truck, the Ford F-series, has engines with SinterCast technology. Ford previously offered a petrol engine only but last year it started producing a CGI SinterCast diesel engine, reducing fuel consumption further and increasing torque.
Diesel fuel consumption more effective as weight increases
Source: SinterCast (data from AVL)
What about the threat from hybrids and electric vehicles? The electric vehicle trend is clear and its market share is growing rapidly, although from low levels. According to ISM, of total new car production in 2016 only 3 million were electrified cars or hybrids, compared to 19 million diesel cars. This might sound like bad news for combustion engines, but it could be seen as an opportunity, as the biggest growing segment is hybrids, which combine an electric and combustion engine. This means that casting of small and strong engines will still take place, perhaps even to a greater extent. As stated earlier, CGI offers the opportunity to cast small, strong, efficient and durable engines, making it ideal for hybrids.
Production strategy continues to drive growth
SinterCast's Five Waves strategy was originally introduced in 2002 and was intended to summarise the company's view on the overall market development for CGI volumes. As shown below, we note that the first wave concerning CGI material to V-Diesel engines for passenger vehicles in Europe has been fairly stable over time. However, the main growth drivers for SinterCast have been the successful adoption of CGI materials within Wave 2 (commercial vehicle engines) and Wave 4 (V-Diesel passenger vehicles engines outside of Europe). In addition, CGI material is now present across all five waves, as SinterCast has now started to produce 300,000-engine equivalent worth of CGI material to Wave 3 (in-line passenger vehicle diesel engines).
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
SinterCast
SinterCast's Wave strategy development in annualised year-end production ('000 engine eq)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualised year-end production, thousand engine equivalents
|
|
|
|
Wave
|
Type
|
Customer(s)
|
Sintercast component(s)
|
2007
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
1
|
V-Diesel Passenger Vehicle
|
Audi, Ford, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati,
|
Cylinder blocks 2.7-4.4 litres
|
350
|
280
|
195
|
|
265
|
290
|
230
|
270
|
310
|
315
|
290
|
|
300
|
325
|
300
|
|
Engines in Europe
|
Porsche, Volksw agen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Commercial Vehicle Engines
|
DAF, Ford-Otosan, Hyundai, Jiangling
|
Cylinder blocks and heads
|
100
|
235
|
105
|
|
370
|
555
|
300
|
600
|
650
|
680
|
795
|
|
765
|
1050
|
1180
|
Worldw ide
|
Motors, MAN, Navistar, Scania
|
3.9-16.4 litres
|
|
|
3
|
In-Line Passenger Vehicle
|
Cummins turbodiesel in RAM Super Duty
|
Cummins 6.7 litre
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
500
|
Diesel Engines Worldw ide
|
|
|
4
|
V-Diesel Passenger Vehicle
|
Ford, Kia, Nissan, RAM
|
Cylinder blocks 2.7-6.7 litres
|
25
|
70
|
140
|
|
360
|
510
|
530
|
590
|
700
|
705
|
750
|
|
705
|
700
|
850
|
Engines Beyond Europe
|
|
|
5
|
Passenger Vehicle Petrol
|
Ford, Lincoln
|
Cylinder blocks 2.7-3.0 litres
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
250
|
250
|
|
240
|
240
|
325
|
Engines Worldw ide
|
|
|
Other
|
Automotive Non-Block & Head
|
Various OEMs+Tier-1, BorgWarner,
|
Exhaust manifolds,
|
0
|
0
|
100
|
|
155
|
155
|
90
|
80
|
85
|
85
|
40
|
|
62
|
110
|
65
|
|
|
Honeyw ell
|
turbocharger housings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allen Diesels, Cameron Compression,
|
Agricultural, marine,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
Caterpillar, Cummins, Deutz, Doosan,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial Pow er
|
locomotive, off-road and
|
50
|
40
|
10
|
|
50
|
40
|
50
|
55
|
60
|
85
|
45
|
|
120
|
140
|
115
|
Federal Mogul, GE, Jenbacher, MAN,
|
|
|
|
|
stationary pow er
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MTU, Waukesha
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
525
|
625
|
550
|
|
1,200
|
1,550
|
1,200
|
1,595
|
1,805
|
2,120
|
2,170
|
|
2,192
|
2,565
|
3,335
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
For SinterCast, one of the main growth drivers for licensing revenue and sampling cup deliveries lies in the successful growth in installed systems. We note that over time the installed base of fully automated process control systems has been stable, whereas the growth driver has been an increased use of mini-systems.
Production development by category (annualised million engine equivalents)
|
4.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.57
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.81
|
2.12
|
2.17
|
2.19
|
|
0.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.55
|
|
1.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.20
|
1.20
|
|
|
|
|
0.70
|
|
0.50
|
|
1.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.75
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
|
0.63
|
|
0.51
|
0.59
|
0.70
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.53
|
0.55
|
0.36
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
|
1.05
|
1.18
|
|
0.56
|
0.60
|
0.65
|
0.68
|
0.80
|
0.77
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.37
|
0.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.35
|
0.28
|
0.20
|
0.31
|
0.32
|
0.29
|
0.30
|
0.33
|
0.30
|
0.00
|
|
0.27
|
0.29
|
0.23
|
0.27
|
2007
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. V-Diesels in Europe
|
|
|
|
2. Commercial Vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. In-Line Diesels
|
|
|
|
4. V-Diesels Beyond Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Petrol Engines
|
|
|
|
Automotive Non-Block & Head
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial Power
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
SinterCast's installed systems across 14 countries
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
44
|
45
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
39
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
|
30
|
|
16
|
|
16
|
17
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
23
|
20
|
23
|
23
|
24
|
24
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Fully automated systems
|
Mini-systems
|
|
Tracking systems
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
If we revert to the company's production strategy, the key driver has been sales towards the passenger vehicle category, accounting for ~60% of production in 2019. Growth across these categories has been volatile in nature, and is dependent on how (and if) customers choose to start up new production lines using CGI material.
|
Production growth across categories
|
|
|
|
|
Production split by category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
10%
|
6%
|
|
|
|
17%
|
13%
|
|
12%
|
8%
|
8%
|
8%
|
4%
|
8%
|
10%
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90%
|
|
20%
|
|
|
250%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80%
|
|
19%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37%
|
|
|
|
|
|
35%
|
|
200%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
32%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36%
|
|
|
|
35%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70%
|
|
|
|
|
19%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41%
|
|
|
|
150%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
61%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56%
|
|
|
52%
|
|
52%
|
|
|
|
54%
|
|
56%
|
|
|
|
57%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
2007
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger vehicles
|
|
|
Commercial vehicles
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger vehicles
|
Commercial vehicles
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 October 2020
|
ABG Sundal Collier
|
8
|
|
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
|
SinterCast
The final end-customers may be diverse but the initial sale of SinterCast products go toward a quite consolidated number of customers. Over time, the top-five customers have accounted for ~82% of sales; Tupy is the single largest customer (accounting for more than 70% of SinterCast's total sales). Thus, the regional exposure becomes dependent on the location of SinterCast's key customers. Unsurprisingly, the two main regions are Brazil (42%) and Mexico (30%), the locations where Tupy's two main foundries are located.
|
Sales exposure by customers
|
Sales exposure by country
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
90%
|
14%
|
16%
|
24%
|
26%
|
25%
|
21%
|
20%
|
18%
|
90%
|
80%
|
86%
|
84%
|
|
80%
|
82%
|
|
|
|
|
79%
|
80%
|
|
|
76%
|
|
|
|
6%
|
74%
|
75%
|
5%
|
70%
|
10%
|
|
8%
|
70%
|
6%
|
6%
|
|
7%
|
6%
|
|
60%
|
|
6%
|
|
15%
|
|
8%
|
14%
|
|
|
30%
|
60%
|
50%
|
|
12%
|
23%
|
25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
30%
|
|
63%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49%
|
52%
|
47%
|
47%
|
|
|
|
30%
|
20%
|
|
40%
|
38%
|
42%
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#1 Tupy Brazil
|
|
#2 Tupy Mexico
|
#3
|
|
|
|
|
#4 and #5
|
|
Other customers
|
Top-five customers %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
11%
|
8%
|
3%
|
7%
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
3%
|
11%
|
13%
|
23%
|
|
|
|
33%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
52%
|
54%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43%
|
|
|
|
44%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
Brazil
|
|
Mexico
|
|
China
|
|
Sweden
|
|
Korea
|
|
USA
|
|
Germany
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
Asset-light business model with continuing high dividend potential
The key idea of obtaining licensing revenue in association with its installed systems, as well as a steady stream of high-margin income from the sale of sampling cups (consumables), has allowed SinterCast to achieve high EBIT margins over time. However, the key was to invest initially to win larger customer contracts. Now, the company has been able to capitalise on successful development in the production of engine equivalents and the sale of sampling cups.
Looking at the company's business model from a different perspective, the now 27 employees of SinterCast generated close to SEK 0.7m in R12m EBIT per employee in Q3'20. Between 2010 and 2019, sales per employee have increased by 6% annually, while EBIT/employee increased by 14% annually.
Scalable business model has allowed revenue to…resulting in a 14% CAGR in EBIT / employee
|
outgrow cost significantly…
|
since 2010
|
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
19
|
20
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
17
|
17
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
10% 15
0%
10
-10%
-20%5
-30%
0
-40%
2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Employee base (LHS)Sales / employee (SEKm, RHS) EBIT / employee (SEKm, RHS)
2 CAGR '10-'19
1 6%
0
-1 CAGR '10-'19
-214%
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Cost base
|
|
EBIT margin
|
|
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
Since the company requires little incremental capital, both EBIT margins and return on capital have steadily increased over time. Turning to the balance sheet, the company has consistently maintained a net cash position, and resorted to capital
|
30 October 2020
|
ABG Sundal Collier
|
9
|
|
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
|
SinterCast
injection from shareholders rather than taking up new debt. Looking ahead, we believe that SinterCast is in little need of further capital injections and should instead focus on how to direct cash into its profitable operations or repatriate it to shareholders. Again, since the business requires low amounts of incremental capital, we expect the payout ratio to remain at least 100%.
History of net cash, return on capital has been above 30% in recent years
Expect DPS to equal EPS, implying high DPS growth
|
60
|
|
|
|
150%
|
10.0
|
|
200%
|
50
|
|
|
|
100%
|
8.0
|
|
150%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
100%
|
40
|
|
|
|
50%
|
4.0
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
0%
|
2.0
|
|
0%
|
20
|
|
|
|
-50%
|
0.0
|
|
-50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2.0
|
|
-100%
|
10
|
|
|
|
-100%
|
-4.0
|
|
-150%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
-150%
|
-6.0
|
|
-200%
|
Net cash
|
ROE
|
ROIC
|
ROCE
|
|
EPS
|
DPS
|
Payout ratio
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
Share price in line with EPS trajectory
SinterCast's share price has been strong until the impending earnings weakness during 2020, which also seems understandable given that EPS has shown strong growth up until YE'19. Looking ahead, we forecast a 48% EPS decline 2020, but a 10% EPS CAGR '19-'22e. On our estimates, the stock is now trading at a forward- looking 12-month EV/EBIT of 37x, above its historical valuation of 26x.
Share price and SinterCast's R12m EPS (SEK) EV/EBIT f12m vs. historical valuation
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
9
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
45
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
35
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3
|
15
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
-5
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-7
|
5
|
0
|
Jul-01
|
|
Jan-03
|
|
Jul-04
|
|
Jan-06
|
|
Jul-07
|
|
Jan-09
|
|
Jul-10
|
|
Jan-12
|
|
Jul-13
|
|
Jan-15
|
|
Jul-16
|
|
Jan-18
|
|
Jul-19
|
|
-9
|
0
|
Oct-00
|
Apr-02
|
Oct-03
|
Apr-05
|
Oct-06
|
Apr-08
|
Oct-09
|
Apr-11
|
Oct-12
|
Apr-14
|
Oct-15
|
Apr-17
|
Oct-18
|
Apr-20
|
|
|
Share price (LHS)
|
|
EPS R12m (RHS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-40%
|
Sep-11
|
Jan-12
|
May-12
|
Sep-12
|
Jan-13
|
May-13
|
Sep-13
|
Jan-14May-14Sep-14Jan-15May-15
|
Sep-15
|
Jan-16
|
May-16
|
Sep-16Jan-17May-17Sep-17
|
Jan-18
|
May-18
|
Sep-18
|
Jan-19May-19Sep-19
|
Jan-20
|
May-20Sep-20
|
-60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% vs. average
|
|
|
|
EV/EBIT
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
Trading below peers on EV/EBIT, on similar growth
To begin with, SinterCast has no direct competitor within its field. However, we argue that the company's license-based model and selling of consumables resembles companies within the medtech and technological space. If we compare SinterCast to a collection of companies within that peer group, we find that the company is trading below peers on an EV/EBIT basis while indexed sales/EBIT growth has been similar. When it comes to profitability, both SinterCast's EBIT margins and ROCE are above those of peers.
|
30 October 2020
|
ABG Sundal Collier
|
10
|
|
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
|
SinterCast
|
Indexed sales/EBIT growth vs. peers
|
|
EBIT margin and ROCE vs. peers
|
600
|
569
|
45
|
|
565
|
|
40
|
500
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
400
|
|
30
290 25
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
276
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SinterCast sales growth
|
Peer sales growth
|
|
|
|
|
SinterCast EBIT margin
|
Peer EBIT margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SinterCast EBIT growth
|
Peer EBIT growth
|
|
|
|
|
SinterCast ROCE
|
|
Peer ROCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
|
|
|
Peer overview
|
|
Mcap
|
|
EV/Sales
|
|
|
EV/EBIT
|
|
|
P/E
|
|
|
ROCE (%)
|
|
DY (%)
|
Valuation
|
SEKm
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2020e
|
Biotage
|
9,715
|
8.63
|
7.98
|
7.01
|
50.4
|
40.2
|
35.0
|
56.1
|
54.9
|
48.1
|
14.5
|
17.2
|
18.7
|
1.2
|
Boule Diagnostics*
|
951
|
2.23
|
1.95
|
1.74
|
26.0
|
13.9
|
10.9
|
-53.2
|
19.0
|
14.2
|
10.0
|
17.5
|
20.0
|
1.4
|
Cellavision
|
6,578
|
13.29
|
10.74
|
9.19
|
54.8
|
37.8
|
30.3
|
71.4
|
49.5
|
40.3
|
19.3
|
24.0
|
25.6
|
0.6
|
CTT Systems*
|
1,333
|
6.46
|
4.54
|
3.27
|
29.8
|
15.4
|
9.4
|
40.3
|
21.1
|
13.1
|
16.7
|
29.8
|
40.7
|
1.7
|
HMS Netw orks
|
9,317
|
6.67
|
5.49
|
4.76
|
35.8
|
28.8
|
24.6
|
46.9
|
39.4
|
34.1
|
16.3
|
18.2
|
19.0
|
0.4
|
IAR Systems
|
1,732
|
4.43
|
3.88
|
3.59
|
19.6
|
15.1
|
14.7
|
26.4
|
20.4
|
19.7
|
11.5
|
14.0
|
13.7
|
1.8
|
MIPS
|
10,615
|
29.25
|
20.08
|
15.91
|
69.0
|
42.4
|
33.6
|
89.4
|
55.3
|
44.3
|
39.7
|
51.2
|
50.9
|
0.8
|
Vitrolife*
|
23,338
|
18.37
|
15.28
|
14.07
|
70.0
|
45.5
|
41.0
|
92.0
|
61.3
|
56.0
|
16.6
|
22.7
|
22.0
|
0.5
|
Average
|
|
11.17
|
8.74
|
7.44
|
44.4
|
29.9
|
24.9
|
46.2
|
40.1
|
33.7
|
18.1
|
24.3
|
26.3
|
1.0
|
Median
|
|
7.65
|
6.74
|
5.89
|
43.1
|
33.3
|
27.5
|
51.5
|
44.5
|
37.2
|
16.5
|
20.5
|
21.0
|
1.0
|
SinterCast*
|
882
|
8.93
|
6.89
|
5.55
|
38.8
|
21.1
|
14.5
|
35.4
|
19.9
|
13.9
|
19.2
|
32.1
|
40.1
|
2.8
|
vs. average
|
|
-20%
|
-21%
|
-25%
|
-13%
|
-29%
|
-42%
|
-23%
|
-50%
|
-59%
|
1.1
|
7.7
|
13.8
|
1.8
|
vs. median
|
|
17%
|
2%
|
-6%
|
-10%
|
-36%
|
-47%
|
-31%
|
-55%
|
-63%
|
2.7
|
11.6
|
19.1
|
1.8
|
|
Mcap
|
Gross margin (%)
|
EBIT margin (%)
|
Sales CAGR (%)
|
EBIT CAGR (%)
|
ND/EBITDA
|
Performance
|
SEKm
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
'14-'19'16-'19
|
'19-'22e
|
'14-'19'16-'19
|
'19-'22e
|
2020e
|
Biotage
|
9,715
|
63.4
|
64.4
|
64.1
|
17.1
|
19.8
|
20.0
|
17.6
|
18.1
|
6.6
|
38.9
|
33.0
|
7.5
|
-0.9
|
Boule Diagnostics*
|
951
|
44.6
|
46.5
|
47.5
|
8.6
|
14.0
|
16.0
|
10.2
|
7.9
|
3.8
|
21.4
|
14.2
|
8.3
|
0.5
|
Cellavision
|
6,578
|
67.0
|
68.7
|
69.2
|
24.2
|
28.4
|
30.3
|
16.3
|
20.3
|
13.6
|
25.2
|
21.1
|
16.0
|
-0.1
|
CTT Systems*
|
1,333
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
21.7
|
29.4
|
34.9
|
12.7
|
12.2
|
2.1
|
84.4
|
33.1
|
3.3
|
-0.4
|
HMS Netw orks
|
9,317
|
62.2
|
64.0
|
62.1
|
18.6
|
19.1
|
19.3
|
20.8
|
16.8
|
8.3
|
24.5
|
18.5
|
11.8
|
0.7
|
IAR Systems
|
1,732
|
96.5
|
97.1
|
97.3
|
22.6
|
25.7
|
24.4
|
9.7
|
7.3
|
6.0
|
15.3
|
4.0
|
2.9
|
0.0
|
MIPS
|
10,615
|
73.1
|
72.5
|
71.9
|
42.4
|
47.4
|
47.4
|
78.5
|
45.7
|
32.3
|
-252.7
|
74.4
|
35.5
|
-1.5
|
Vitrolife*
|
23,338
|
60.6
|
64.1
|
64.3
|
26.2
|
33.6
|
34.3
|
23.7
|
20.0
|
1.8
|
27.8
|
25.2
|
3.2
|
-1.7
|
Average
|
|
66.8
|
68.2
|
68.1
|
22.7
|
27.2
|
28.3
|
23.7
|
18.6
|
9.3
|
-1.9
|
27.9
|
11.1
|
-0.4
|
Median
|
|
63.4
|
64.4
|
64.3
|
22.1
|
27.1
|
27.4
|
16.9
|
17.5
|
6.3
|
24.8
|
23.1
|
7.9
|
-0.3
|
SinterCast*
|
882
|
73.1
|
75.0
|
75.5
|
23.0
|
32.6
|
38.3
|
16.4
|
15.6
|
8.9
|
31.5
|
15.0
|
12.9
|
-1.2
|
vs. average
|
|
6.4
|
6.8
|
7.4
|
0.3
|
5.4
|
9.9
|
-7.3
|
-2.9
|
-0.4
|
33.4
|
-13.0
|
1.8
|
-0.7
|
vs. median
|
|
9.7
|
10.6
|
11.2
|
0.9
|
5.5
|
10.9
|
-0.5
|
-1.9
|
2.7
|
6.7
|
-8.2
|
4.9
|
-0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*ABGSC / Introduce estimates
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, FactSet
|
30 October 2020
|
ABG Sundal Collier
|
11
|
|
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
|
SinterCast
Long-term valuation potential from high dividend payouts
If we take a long-term view on SinterCast, we believe that a valuation approach is to look at the company's long-term dividend payout potential. Dividends have accounted for at least 100% of net profit. For valuation purposes, we assume dividends to equal net profit and DPS growth to occur in three stages. In stage 1, we use our current estimates for '20e-'22e. In stage 2, we assume a long-term constant growth rate during 10 years and the terminal period to occur afterwards (stage 3). In our example below, we assume a 6% DPS CAGR '23-'32e (34% in '10-'19, and
25% in '14-'19) and a terminal growth rate of 2.5%. We believe the suitable cost of equity is ultimately the decision of the investor, but if we assume 6% DPS CAGR and a cost of equity between 8% and 13%, we arrive at a value range of SEK 110- 206.
DPS valuation scenario overview
|
DPS valuation
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 2
|
|
|
|
|
Terminal
|
(SEK)
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
2023e
|
2024e
|
2025e
|
2026e
|
2027e
|
2028e
|
2029e
|
2030e
|
2031e
|
2032e
|
2033e
|
DPS
|
2.8
|
5.0
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
6.3
|
8.9
|
9.5
|
10.1
|
10.7
|
11.3
|
12.0
|
12.7
|
13.5
|
14.3
|
15.1
|
16.0
|
16.4
|
y-o-y
|
-31%
|
82%
|
-30%
|
1%
|
78%
|
43%
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
2.5%
|
Payout ratio
|
105%
|
108%
|
51%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
Share price
|
65
|
81
|
195
|
119
|
119
|
119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Div yield
|
4%
|
6%
|
2%
|
3%
|
5%
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of equity
|
8%
|
9%
|
10%
|
11%
|
13%
|
|
Value per share (SEK)
|
|
|
|
Stage 2 DPS growth (2023e-2032e)
|
|
|
|
NPV (Stage 1)
|
16
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
14
|
|
|
252
|
3%
|
4%
|
5%
|
6%
|
7%
|
8%
|
9%
|
10%
|
11%
|
NPV (Stage 2)
|
81
|
77
|
73
|
70
|
64
|
|
|
9.0%
|
144
|
153
|
164
|
175
|
187
|
200
|
214
|
229
|
245
|
NPV (Terminal)
|
110
|
82
|
63
|
50
|
32
|
|
|
9.5%
|
134
|
143
|
152
|
163
|
173
|
185
|
198
|
211
|
226
|
Value per share
|
206
|
175
|
152
|
135
|
110
|
|
|
10.0%
|
126
|
134
|
143
|
152
|
162
|
173
|
184
|
196
|
210
|
Current SP
|
119
|
119
|
119
|
119
|
119
|
|
Cost of
|
10.5%
|
119
|
126
|
134
|
143
|
152
|
162
|
172
|
183
|
196
|
%
|
74%
|
47%
|
28%
|
13%
|
-7%
|
|
equity
|
11.0%
|
113
|
120
|
127
|
135
|
143
|
152
|
162
|
172
|
183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.5%
|
107
|
114
|
120
|
127
|
135
|
143
|
152
|
162
|
172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.0%
|
102
|
108
|
114
|
121
|
128
|
136
|
144
|
153
|
162
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.5%
|
98
|
103
|
109
|
115
|
122
|
129
|
137
|
145
|
154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.0%
|
94
|
99
|
104
|
110
|
116
|
123
|
130
|
138
|
146
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
Historical P/E and dividend yields
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Historical P/E and dividend yields
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8%
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37%
|
|
70
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
7%
|
35%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31%31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6%
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
25%
|
|
|
|
24%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
20%
|
|
18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
15%
|
|
13%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
24
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
9%
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2013
|
2014
|
|
2015 2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
2020e 2021e
|
2022e
|
|
|
|
'04-'19
|
'10-'19
|
'14-'19
|
|
|
'19-'22e
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P/E
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend yield
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales EBIT
|
Net profit DPS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and profitability over time
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expect 100% payout ratio to remain
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250%
|
180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
30%
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10%
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
46
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
18
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit
|
|
|
FCF
|
|
|
|
Paid dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
EBIT margin
|
|
|
|
|
ROCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of FCF paid in divi
|
|
|
FCF conversion
|
|
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
|
|
|
|
30 October 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABG Sundal Collier
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
SinterCast
|
Actual gross margin vs. ABGSCe model
|
Margin and ROCE
|
90%
|
|
15%
|
90%
|
|
60%
|
80%
|
|
10%
|
80%
|
|
40%
|
70%
|
|
70%
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
5%
|
60%
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
0%
|
50%
|
|
-20%
|
40%
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
|
-5%
|
30%
|
|
-40%
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
20%
|
|
-60%
|
|
-10%
|
|
|
10%
|
|
10%
|
|
-80%
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
-15%
|
0%
|
|
-100%
|
Diff
|
Gross margin, actual
|
Gross margin, predicted
|
Gross margin (LHS)
|
EBIT margin (RHS)
|
ROCE (RHS)
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
Clear historical relationship between productions of annualized engine equivalents…
|
4.00
|
250,000
|
3.50
|
|
3.00
|
200,000
|
|
2.50
|
150,000
|
|
2.00
|
|
1.50
|
100,000
|
|
1.00
|
50,000
|
|
0.50
|
|
0.00
|
0
…and the sale of sampling cups (consumables)
|
5.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
250,000
|
4.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.00
|
|
|
|
|
3.62
|
200,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.50
|
|
|
|
3.28
|
|
|
3.00
|
|
|
2.50
|
2.58
|
|
150,000
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
|
2.08
|
2.13
|
2.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.00
|
1.76
|
|
|
|
|
100,000
1.501.41 1.35 1.50
1.04
|
1.00
|
0.55
|
50,000
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
|
Annualised engine equivalents, mn (LHS)
|
|
Sampling cups, R12m (RHS)
|
|
|
Ann. Engine Eqs, mn (LHS)
|
|
Sampling cups (RHS)
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
Quarterly overview
|
Quarterly overview
|
Q1'17
|
Q2'17
|
Q3'17
|
Q4'17
|
Q1'18
|
Q2'18
|
Q3'18
|
Q4'18
|
Q1'19
|
Q2'19
|
Q3'19
|
Q4'19
|
Q1'20
|
Q2'20
|
Q3'20
|
Q4'20e
|
Revenue
|
13.9
|
17.2
|
16.7
|
17.8
|
16.6
|
26.8
|
19.7
|
24.6
|
22.9
|
33.5
|
30.8
|
29.3
|
24.6
|
18.7
|
19.2
|
32.8
|
Gross profit
|
10.8
|
13.4
|
12.7
|
13.7
|
13.2
|
20.9
|
15.8
|
19.0
|
18.4
|
25.4
|
24.6
|
20.6
|
17.6
|
12.9
|
14.6
|
24.6
|
SG&A
|
-6.8
|
-6.4
|
-5.8
|
-6.0
|
-6.5
|
-7.2
|
-6.8
|
-8.3
|
-7.8
|
-9.1
|
-8.4
|
-10.9
|
-8.9
|
-7.3
|
-7.5
|
-10.2
|
R&D
|
-1.0
|
-1.9
|
-2.1
|
-2.3
|
-2.3
|
-3.0
|
-2.1
|
-2.9
|
-2.2
|
-2.7
|
-3.0
|
-4.1
|
-3.3
|
-2.3
|
-3.2
|
-4.5
|
Other opex
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
0.3
|
-0.9
|
-0.3
|
0.5
|
-0.7
|
1.3
|
-1.8
|
2.5
|
-2.5
|
-0.3
|
-0.3
|
EBIT
|
2.8
|
4.8
|
4.7
|
5.4
|
4.9
|
11.0
|
6.0
|
7.5
|
8.9
|
12.9
|
14.5
|
3.8
|
7.9
|
0.8
|
3.6
|
9.6
|
Net financials
|
0.2
|
-0.2
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-0.8
|
-0.6
|
1.0
|
0.4
|
-0.6
|
0.3
|
-0.3
|
0.4
|
-1.3
|
2.2
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
PTP
|
3.0
|
4.6
|
4.7
|
5.4
|
4.1
|
10.4
|
7.0
|
7.9
|
8.3
|
13.2
|
14.2
|
4.2
|
6.6
|
3.0
|
3.7
|
9.6
|
Taxes
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
2.3
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
7.4
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.0
|
Net profit
|
3.0
|
5.5
|
4.7
|
5.4
|
4.1
|
11.4
|
7.0
|
10.2
|
8.3
|
14.1
|
14.2
|
11.6
|
6.6
|
3.0
|
3.7
|
11.6
|
Growth and margins
|
Q1'17
|
Q2'17
|
Q3'17
|
Q4'17
|
Q1'18
|
Q2'18
|
Q3'18
|
Q4'18
|
Q1'19
|
Q2'19
|
Q3'19
|
Q4'19
|
Q1'20
|
Q2'20
|
Q3'20
|
Q4'20e
|
Revenue grow th
|
-14%
|
-6%
|
-30%
|
3%
|
19%
|
56%
|
18%
|
38%
|
38%
|
25%
|
56%
|
19%
|
7%
|
-44%
|
-38%
|
12%
|
EBIT grow th
|
-39%
|
-11%
|
-58%
|
13%
|
75%
|
129%
|
28%
|
39%
|
82%
|
17%
|
142%
|
-49%
|
-11%
|
-94%
|
-75%
|
154%
|
Gross margin
|
78%
|
78%
|
76%
|
77%
|
80%
|
78%
|
80%
|
77%
|
80%
|
76%
|
80%
|
70%
|
72%
|
69%
|
76%
|
75%
|
EBIT margin
|
20%
|
28%
|
28%
|
30%
|
30%
|
41%
|
30%
|
30%
|
39%
|
39%
|
47%
|
13%
|
32%
|
4%
|
19%
|
29%
|
Sales split
|
Q1'17
|
Q2'17
|
Q3'17
|
Q4'17
|
Q1'18
|
Q2'18
|
Q3'18
|
Q4'18
|
Q1'19
|
Q2'19
|
Q3'19
|
Q4'19
|
Q1'20
|
Q2'20
|
Q3'20
|
Q4'20e
|
Equipment
|
0.2
|
1.2
|
1.5
|
0.8
|
0.1
|
2.3
|
0.5
|
1.7
|
0.5
|
6.6
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
0.4
|
6.1
|
0.3
|
8.9
|
Series Production
|
13.6
|
15.8
|
14.7
|
16.6
|
16.5
|
23.8
|
18.7
|
22.3
|
22.2
|
26.7
|
28.2
|
25.2
|
23.8
|
12.5
|
18.8
|
23.4
|
Engineering Service
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
1.7
|
0.5
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
Total revenue
|
13.9
|
17.2
|
16.7
|
17.8
|
16.6
|
26.8
|
19.7
|
24.6
|
22.9
|
33.5
|
30.8
|
29.3
|
24.7
|
18.7
|
19.2
|
32.8
|
Other metrics
|
Q1'17
|
Q2'17
|
Q3'17
|
Q4'17
|
Q1'18
|
Q2'18
|
Q3'18
|
Q4'18
|
Q1'19
|
Q2'19
|
Q3'19
|
Q4'19
|
Q1'20
|
Q2'20
|
Q3'20
|
Q4'20e
|
Sampling cups
|
28,700
|
32,900
|
40,600
|
42,400
|
32,500
|
68,800
|
42,800
|
53,800
|
36,800
|
49,400
|
55,700
|
47,900
|
45,100
|
19,800
|
32,900
|
45,500
|
y-o-y
|
-20%
|
-30%
|
-20%
|
21%
|
13%
|
109%
|
5%
|
27%
|
13%
|
-28%
|
30%
|
-11%
|
23%
|
-60%
|
-41%
|
-5%
|
Annualised engine eq. (mn)
|
2.00
|
2.20
|
2.00
|
2.20
|
2.50
|
2.70
|
2.30
|
2.60
|
3.10
|
3.40
|
3.50
|
3.10
|
2.90
|
1.60
|
2.80
|
3.00
|
y-o-y
|
-5%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
25%
|
23%
|
15%
|
18%
|
24%
|
26%
|
52%
|
19%
|
-6%
|
-53%
|
-20%
|
-3%
|
Working capital / sales R12m
|
13%
|
17%
|
25%
|
21%
|
16%
|
24%
|
20%
|
24%
|
24%
|
29%
|
25%
|
22%
|
21%
|
18%
|
|
|
Net debt/cash
|
-49
|
-22
|
-22
|
-30
|
-37
|
-20
|
-29
|
-33
|
-36
|
-25
|
-41
|
-30
|
-39
|
-45
|
|
|
ND/EBITDA
|
-2.0
|
-0.9
|
-1.2
|
-1.6
|
-1.7
|
-0.7
|
-1.0
|
-1.0
|
-1.0
|
-0.7
|
-0.9
|
-0.7
|
-0.9
|
-1.4
|
|
|
Equity ratio
|
90%
|
88%
|
90%
|
91%
|
89%
|
88%
|
91%
|
90%
|
86%
|
88%
|
90%
|
88%
|
86%
|
85%
|
|
|
FCF conversion (lease adj.)
|
95%
|
85%
|
81%
|
71%
|
83%
|
68%
|
95%
|
68%
|
59%
|
65%
|
68%
|
74%
|
81%
|
110%
|
|
|
ROCE
|
25%
|
30%
|
20%
|
19%
|
21%
|
33%
|
32%
|
32%
|
33%
|
37%
|
42%
|
38%
|
34%
|
23%
|
|
|
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 October 2020
|
ABG Sundal Collier
|
13
|
|
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
|
SinterCast
Annual overview
|
Annual overview
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
Revenue
|
24.8
|
20.0
|
39.4
|
49.0
|
45.9
|
51.9
|
54.5
|
72.4
|
75.4
|
65.6
|
87.7
|
116.5
|
95.3
|
122.3
|
150.6
|
Gross profit
|
15.4
|
13.0
|
29.2
|
34.8
|
32.2
|
37.3
|
40.8
|
55.4
|
58.8
|
50.6
|
68.9
|
89.0
|
69.7
|
91.8
|
113.7
|
SG&A
|
-17.5
|
-15.3
|
-16.8
|
-21.0
|
-26.2
|
-24.6
|
-24.7
|
-26.4
|
-25.0
|
-25.0
|
-28.8
|
-36.2
|
-33.9
|
-36.9
|
-38.3
|
R&D
|
-3.9
|
-3.9
|
-4.5
|
-4.4
|
-5.5
|
-5.8
|
-6.5
|
-7.6
|
-7.9
|
-7.3
|
-10.3
|
-12.0
|
-13.3
|
-14.0
|
-16.8
|
Other opex
|
0.3
|
-0.1
|
-0.7
|
2.2
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
-1.1
|
0.5
|
-0.6
|
-0.4
|
-0.7
|
-0.6
|
-1.0
|
-1.0
|
EBIT
|
-5.7
|
-6.3
|
7.2
|
11.6
|
1.0
|
7.3
|
10.2
|
20.3
|
26.4
|
17.7
|
29.4
|
40.1
|
21.9
|
39.9
|
57.6
|
Net financials
|
0.3
|
1.8
|
1.4
|
-0.5
|
1.0
|
0.2
|
1.3
|
4.6
|
-0.6
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-0.2
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
PTP
|
-5.4
|
-4.5
|
8.6
|
11.1
|
2.0
|
7.5
|
11.5
|
24.9
|
25.8
|
17.7
|
29.4
|
39.9
|
22.9
|
39.9
|
57.6
|
Taxes
|
18.5
|
2.7
|
8.0
|
3.4
|
-5.7
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
1.0
|
0.9
|
3.3
|
8.3
|
2.0
|
4.5
|
5.8
|
Net profit
|
13.1
|
-1.8
|
16.6
|
14.5
|
-3.7
|
8.1
|
12.4
|
25.7
|
26.8
|
18.6
|
32.7
|
48.2
|
24.9
|
44.4
|
63.4
|
EPS
|
2.4
|
-0.3
|
2.5
|
2.1
|
-0.5
|
1.2
|
1.7
|
3.6
|
3.8
|
2.6
|
4.6
|
6.8
|
3.5
|
6.3
|
8.9
|
DPS
|
|
|
0.5
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
1.2
|
2.2
|
3.5
|
4.0
|
2.8
|
5.0
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
6.3
|
8.9
|
Growth and margins
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
Revenue grow th
|
9%
|
-19%
|
97%
|
24%
|
-6%
|
13%
|
5%
|
33%
|
4%
|
-13%
|
34%
|
33%
|
-18%
|
28%
|
23%
|
EBIT grow th
|
12%
|
11%
|
-214%
|
61%
|
-91%
|
630%
|
40%
|
99%
|
30%
|
-33%
|
66%
|
36%
|
-45%
|
82%
|
45%
|
Gross margin
|
62%
|
65%
|
74%
|
71%
|
70%
|
72%
|
75%
|
77%
|
78%
|
77%
|
79%
|
76%
|
73%
|
75%
|
76%
|
EBIT margin
|
-23%
|
-32%
|
18%
|
24%
|
2%
|
14%
|
19%
|
28%
|
35%
|
27%
|
34%
|
34%
|
23%
|
33%
|
38%
|
Sales split
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
Equipment
|
5.8
|
2.6
|
6.8
|
7.9
|
9.0
|
10.1
|
4.9
|
7.7
|
7.1
|
3.7
|
4.6
|
11.9
|
15.7
|
12.0
|
13.4
|
Series Production
|
17.1
|
15.6
|
30.9
|
39.0
|
35.8
|
44.1
|
47.8
|
63.6
|
66.4
|
60.7
|
81.3
|
102.3
|
78.5
|
109.0
|
135.7
|
Engineering Service
|
1.9
|
1.8
|
1.7
|
2.0
|
1.0
|
1.5
|
1.8
|
1.1
|
1.8
|
1.2
|
1.8
|
2.3
|
1.2
|
1.3
|
1.5
|
Total revenue
|
24.8
|
20.0
|
39.4
|
48.9
|
45.8
|
55.7
|
54.5
|
72.4
|
75.3
|
65.6
|
87.7
|
116.5
|
95.4
|
122.3
|
150.6
|
Other metrics
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
Sampling cups
|
57,600
|
54,600
|
102,650
|
138,200
|
102,400
|
118,500
|
133,000
|
153,000
|
168,800
|
144,600
|
197,900
|
189,800
|
143,300
|
164,250
|
189,960
|
y-o-y
|
|
-5%
|
88%
|
35%
|
-26%
|
16%
|
12%
|
15%
|
10%
|
-14%
|
37%
|
-4%
|
-24%
|
15%
|
16%
|
Annualised engine eq. (mn)
|
|
0.55
|
1.04
|
1.41
|
1.35
|
1.50
|
1.76
|
2.08
|
2.13
|
2.10
|
2.50
|
3.28
|
2.58
|
3.62
|
4.50
|
y-o-y
|
|
-12%
|
89%
|
36%
|
-4%
|
11%
|
18%
|
18%
|
2%
|
-1%
|
19%
|
31%
|
-21%
|
41%
|
24%
|
Working capital / sales
|
11%
|
5%
|
29%
|
20%
|
24%
|
9%
|
18%
|
13%
|
16%
|
21%
|
24%
|
22%
|
23%
|
24%
|
24%
|
Net debt/cash
|
-9
|
-25
|
-37
|
-48
|
-35
|
-48
|
-45
|
-48
|
-45
|
-30
|
-33
|
-30
|
-30
|
-39
|
-46
|
ND/EBITDA
|
2.0
|
5.2
|
-4.7
|
-3.7
|
-17.7
|
-5.9
|
-4.1
|
-2.3
|
-1.7
|
-1.6
|
-1.0
|
-0.7
|
-1.2
|
-0.9
|
-0.7
|
Equity ratio
|
84%
|
85%
|
89%
|
93%
|
94%
|
89%
|
91%
|
88%
|
89%
|
91%
|
90%
|
88%
|
89%
|
89%
|
88%
|
FCF conversion (lease adj.)
|
-56%
|
306%
|
15%
|
97%
|
8%
|
170%
|
44%
|
73%
|
82%
|
71%
|
68%
|
74%
|
100%
|
75%
|
81%
|
ROCE
|
-21%
|
-15%
|
11%
|
13%
|
1%
|
9%
|
12%
|
22%
|
28%
|
19%
|
32%
|
38%
|
19%
|
32%
|
40%
|
Payout ratio
|
|
|
20%
|
48%
|
-189%
|
104%
|
126%
|
97%
|
106%
|
105%
|
108%
|
51%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data
|
30 October 2020
|
ABG Sundal Collier
|
14
|
|
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
|
SinterCast
ESG profile
Risks and opportunities
SinterCast is a market-leading supplier of process control technology for production of CGI (Compacted Graphite Iron), a form of cast iron that is primarily used in the production of vehicle engines. The material offers higher tensile strength, stiffness and fatigue strength of grey iron and aluminium. This enables smaller-volume engines with higher efficiency (because the engines are lighter, the vehicles have lower emissions as less energy is required to transport them). The producer of the engine (the foundry) is also likely to reduce its production energy costs as the volumes of the engines are smaller, which lowers both electricity consumption and emissions. SinterCast's technologies also enable the foundry to test every batch of liquid iron to ensure that it has the right properties before the castings are produced. This enables savings in terms of energy, costs and the environment.
Company ESG activities
SinterCast has both a direct and an indirect impact on the environment. In the foundry, the improved efficiency of the SinterCast CGI technology reduces energy consumption, lowers CO2 emissions, and reduces the demand for raw materials. On the road, CGI enables the use of more efficient downsized engines, improving fuel economy and reducing CO2 emissions. Potential risks for SinterCast are the future for combustion engines and the timing of OEM decisions, in addition to emissions legislation, which is both a risk and an opportunity.
Social and governance data
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
Women in workforce %
|
19
|
19
|
19
|
Women in management %
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Women in board %
|
14
|
21
|
15
|
CEO salary, SEKm p.a.
|
3.8
|
3.6
|
4
|
Employee turnover %
|
|
|
|
Employee absence %
|
|
|
|
Person responsible for sustainability:
|
|
Steve
|
Dawson
|
|
Senior management:
|
|
|
Yes
|
Key issues*
|
ABGSC weight
|
|
|
Environment
|
80%
|
Carbon emissions
|
|
Pollution and waste
|
|
Toxic emissions and waste
|
|
Social
|
10%
|
Product safety and quality
|
|
Chemical safety
|
|
Product liability
|
|
Governance
|
10%
Business ethics
Corporate behaviour
Corporate governance
Previous ESG incidents
None
Exposure to ESG Trends
Energy efficiency, Reduced fuel consumption
*based on the MSCI framework but not using all the parameters.
|
30 October 2020
|
ABG Sundal Collier
|
15
|
|
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
|
SinterCast
|
Income Statement (SEKm)
|
Q1 2019
|
Q2 2019
|
Q3 2019
|
Q4 2019
|
Q1 2020
|
Q2 2020
|
Q3 2020
|
Q4 2020e
|
Sales
|
23
|
34
|
31
|
29
|
25
|
19
|
19
|
33
|
COGS
|
-5
|
-8
|
-6
|
-9
|
-7
|
-6
|
-5
|
-8
|
Gross profit
|
18
|
25
|
25
|
21
|
18
|
13
|
15
|
25
|
Other operating items
|
-9
|
-12
|
-9
|
-16
|
-9
|
-11
|
-10
|
-14
|
EBITDA
|
10
|
13
|
16
|
5
|
9
|
2
|
5
|
11
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
-1
|
-0
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
EBITA
|
9
|
13
|
15
|
4
|
8
|
1
|
4
|
10
|
EO items
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Impairment and PPA amortisation
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
EBIT
|
9
|
13
|
15
|
4
|
8
|
1
|
4
|
10
|
Net financial items
|
-1
|
0
|
-0
|
0
|
-1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Pretax profit
|
8
|
13
|
14
|
4
|
7
|
3
|
4
|
10
|
Tax
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Net profit
|
8
|
14
|
14
|
12
|
7
|
3
|
4
|
12
|
Minority interest
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Net profit discontinued
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Net profit to shareholders
|
8
|
14
|
14
|
12
|
7
|
3
|
4
|
12
|
EPS
|
1.17
|
1.99
|
2.00
|
1.64
|
0.93
|
0.42
|
0.52
|
1.64
|
EPS Adj
|
1.17
|
1.99
|
2.00
|
2.33
|
0.93
|
0.42
|
0.52
|
1.64
|
Total extraordinary items after tax
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Tax rate (%)
|
0
|
6.8
|
0
|
176.2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
20.7
|
Gross margin (%)
|
80.3
|
75.8
|
79.9
|
70.3
|
71.5
|
69.0
|
76.0
|
75.0
|
EBITDA margin (%)
|
41.5
|
39.7
|
51.6
|
15.7
|
35.4
|
9.6
|
24.0
|
32.4
|
EBITA margin (%)
|
38.9
|
38.5
|
47.1
|
13.0
|
32.1
|
4.3
|
18.8
|
29.4
|
EBIT margin (%)
|
38.9
|
38.5
|
47.1
|
13.0
|
32.1
|
4.3
|
18.8
|
29.4
|
Pretax margin (%)
|
36.2
|
39.4
|
46.1
|
14.3
|
26.8
|
16.0
|
19.3
|
29.4
|
Net margin (%)
|
36.2
|
42.1
|
46.1
|
39.6
|
26.8
|
16.0
|
19.3
|
35.5
|
Growth rates Y/Y
|
Q1 2019
|
Q2 2019
|
Q3 2019
|
Q4 2019
|
Q1 2020
|
Q2 2020
|
Q3 2020
|
Q4 2020e
|
Sales growth (%)
|
38.0
|
25.0
|
56.3
|
19.1
|
7.4
|
-44.2
|
-37.7
|
12.0
|
EBITDA growth (%)
|
72.7
|
15.7
|
148.4
|
-42.5
|
-8.4
|
-86.5
|
-71.1
|
131.3
|
EBIT growth (%)
|
81.6
|
17.3
|
141.7
|
-49.3
|
-11.2
|
-93.8
|
-75.2
|
153.7
|
Net profit growth (%)
|
102.4
|
23.7
|
102.9
|
13.7
|
-20.5
|
-78.7
|
-73.9
|
0.3
|
EPS growth (%)
|
102.4
|
23.7
|
102.9
|
13.7
|
-20.5
|
-78.7
|
-73.9
|
0.3
|
Adj earnings numbers
|
Q1 2019
|
Q2 2019
|
Q3 2019
|
Q4 2019
|
Q1 2020
|
Q2 2020
|
Q3 2020
|
Q4 2020e
|
EBITDA Adj
|
10
|
13
|
16
|
10
|
9
|
2
|
5
|
11
|
EBITDA Adj margin (%)
|
41.5
|
39.7
|
51.6
|
32.4
|
35.4
|
9.6
|
24.0
|
32.4
|
EBITA Adj
|
9
|
13
|
15
|
9
|
8
|
1
|
4
|
10
|
EBITA Adj margin (%)
|
38.9
|
38.5
|
47.1
|
29.7
|
32.1
|
4.3
|
18.8
|
29.4
|
EBIT Adj
|
9
|
13
|
15
|
9
|
8
|
1
|
4
|
10
|
EBIT Adj margin (%)
|
38.9
|
38.5
|
47.1
|
29.7
|
32.1
|
4.3
|
18.8
|
29.4
|
Pretax profit Adj
|
8
|
13
|
14
|
9
|
7
|
3
|
4
|
10
|
Net profit Adj
|
8
|
14
|
14
|
17
|
7
|
3
|
4
|
12
|
Net profit to shareholders Adj
|
8
|
14
|
14
|
17
|
7
|
3
|
4
|
12
|
Net Adj margin (%)
|
36.2
|
42.1
|
46.1
|
56.3
|
26.8
|
16.0
|
19.3
|
35.5
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data
|
30 October 2020
|
ABG Sundal Collier
|
16
|
|
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
|
SinterCast
|
Income Statement (SEKm)
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
Sales
|
52
|
55
|
72
|
75
|
66
|
88
|
117
|
95
|
122
|
151
|
COGS
|
-15
|
-14
|
-17
|
-17
|
-15
|
-19
|
-28
|
-26
|
-31
|
-37
|
Gross profit
|
37
|
41
|
55
|
59
|
51
|
69
|
89
|
70
|
92
|
114
|
Other operating items
|
-29
|
-30
|
-34
|
-31
|
-31
|
-37
|
-46
|
-44
|
-48
|
-52
|
EBITDA
|
8
|
11
|
21
|
27
|
19
|
32
|
43
|
26
|
44
|
61
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
-2
|
-2
|
-3
|
-4
|
-4
|
-4
|
Of which leasing depreciation
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
EBITA
|
7
|
10
|
20
|
26
|
18
|
29
|
40
|
22
|
40
|
58
|
EO items
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Impairment and PPA amortisation
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
EBIT
|
7
|
10
|
20
|
26
|
18
|
29
|
40
|
22
|
40
|
58
|
Net financial items
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
-1
|
0
|
0
|
-0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Pretax profit
|
8
|
12
|
25
|
26
|
18
|
29
|
40
|
23
|
40
|
58
|
Tax
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
8
|
2
|
5
|
6
|
Net profit
|
8
|
12
|
26
|
27
|
19
|
33
|
48
|
25
|
44
|
63
|
Minority interest
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Net profit discontinued
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Net profit to shareholders
|
8
|
12
|
26
|
27
|
19
|
33
|
48
|
25
|
44
|
63
|
EPS
|
1.15
|
1.75
|
3.62
|
3.78
|
2.62
|
4.61
|
6.80
|
3.52
|
6.26
|
8.95
|
EPS Adj
|
1.15
|
1.75
|
3.62
|
3.78
|
2.62
|
4.61
|
7.49
|
3.52
|
6.26
|
8.95
|
Total extraordinary items after tax
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Leasing payments
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
Tax rate (%)
|
8.0
|
7.8
|
3.2
|
3.9
|
5.1
|
11.2
|
20.8
|
8.7
|
11.3
|
10.1
|
Gross margin (%)
|
71.9
|
74.9
|
76.5
|
78.0
|
77.1
|
78.6
|
76.4
|
73.1
|
75.0
|
75.5
|
EBITDA margin (%)
|
15.6
|
20.2
|
29.1
|
36.3
|
29.3
|
36.0
|
37.2
|
27.0
|
35.6
|
40.7
|
EBITA margin (%)
|
14.1
|
18.7
|
28.0
|
35.0
|
27.0
|
33.5
|
34.4
|
23.0
|
32.6
|
38.3
|
EBIT margin (%)
|
14.1
|
18.7
|
28.0
|
35.0
|
27.0
|
33.5
|
34.4
|
23.0
|
32.6
|
38.3
|
Pretax margin (%)
|
14.5
|
21.1
|
34.4
|
34.2
|
27.0
|
33.5
|
34.2
|
24.1
|
32.6
|
38.3
|
Net margin (%)
|
15.6
|
22.8
|
35.5
|
35.5
|
28.4
|
37.3
|
41.4
|
26.2
|
36.3
|
42.1
|
Growth rates Y/Y
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
Sales growth (%)
|
13.1
|
5.0
|
32.8
|
4.1
|
-13.0
|
33.7
|
32.8
|
-18.2
|
28.4
|
23.1
|
EBITDA growth (%)
|
305.0
|
35.8
|
91.8
|
29.9
|
-29.9
|
64.6
|
37.0
|
-40.6
|
69.0
|
41.0
|
EBIT growth (%)
|
630.0
|
39.7
|
99.0
|
30.0
|
-33.0
|
66.1
|
36.4
|
-45.3
|
81.7
|
44.6
|
Net profit growth (%)
|
318.9
|
53.1
|
107.3
|
4.3
|
-30.6
|
75.8
|
47.4
|
-48.3
|
77.8
|
43.0
|
EPS growth (%)
|
317.6
|
51.3
|
107.3
|
4.3
|
-30.5
|
75.8
|
47.4
|
-48.3
|
77.8
|
43.0
|
Profitability
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
ROE (%)
|
10.0
|
14.3
|
28.3
|
28.4
|
20.5
|
35.4
|
45.7
|
22.3
|
36.5
|
45.1
|
ROE Adj (%)
|
10.0
|
14.3
|
28.3
|
28.4
|
20.5
|
35.4
|
50.4
|
22.3
|
36.5
|
45.1
|
ROCE (%)
|
9.0
|
11.8
|
22.4
|
27.9
|
19.5
|
31.8
|
37.5
|
19.2
|
32.1
|
40.1
|
ROCE Adj(%)
|
9.0
|
11.8
|
22.4
|
27.9
|
19.5
|
31.8
|
42.1
|
19.2
|
32.1
|
40.1
|
ROIC (%)
|
19.9
|
27.4
|
47.2
|
57.3
|
35.2
|
53.9
|
65.8
|
29.4
|
51.2
|
64.7
|
ROIC Adj (%)
|
19.9
|
27.4
|
47.2
|
57.3
|
35.2
|
53.9
|
73.9
|
29.4
|
51.2
|
64.7
|
Adj earnings numbers
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
EBITDA Adj
|
8
|
11
|
21
|
27
|
19
|
32
|
48
|
26
|
44
|
61
|
EBITDA Adj margin (%)
|
15.6
|
20.2
|
29.1
|
36.3
|
29.3
|
36.0
|
41.4
|
27.0
|
35.6
|
40.7
|
EBITDA lease Adj
|
8
|
11
|
21
|
27
|
19
|
32
|
47
|
24
|
42
|
60
|
EBITDA lease Adj margin (%)
|
15.6
|
20.2
|
29.1
|
36.3
|
29.3
|
36.0
|
40.5
|
25.5
|
34.4
|
39.8
|
EBITA Adj
|
7
|
10
|
20
|
26
|
18
|
29
|
45
|
22
|
40
|
58
|
EBITA Adj margin (%)
|
14.1
|
18.7
|
28.0
|
35.0
|
27.0
|
33.5
|
38.6
|
23.0
|
32.6
|
38.3
|
EBIT Adj
|
7
|
10
|
20
|
26
|
18
|
29
|
45
|
22
|
40
|
58
|
EBIT Adj margin (%)
|
14.1
|
18.7
|
28.0
|
35.0
|
27.0
|
33.5
|
38.6
|
23.0
|
32.6
|
38.3
|
Pretax profit Adj
|
8
|
12
|
25
|
26
|
18
|
29
|
45
|
23
|
40
|
58
|
Net profit Adj
|
8
|
12
|
26
|
27
|
19
|
33
|
53
|
25
|
44
|
63
|
Net profit to shareholders Adj
|
8
|
12
|
26
|
27
|
19
|
33
|
53
|
25
|
44
|
63
|
Net Adj margin (%)
|
15.6
|
22.8
|
35.5
|
35.5
|
28.4
|
37.3
|
45.6
|
26.2
|
36.3
|
42.1
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data
|
30 October 2020
|
ABG Sundal Collier
|
17
|
|
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
|
SinterCast
|
Cash Flow Statement (SEKm)
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
EBITDA
|
8
|
11
|
21
|
27
|
19
|
32
|
43
|
26
|
44
|
61
|
Net financial items
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
-1
|
0
|
0
|
-0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Paid tax
|
0
|
-0
|
-0
|
0
|
-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Non-cash items
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Cash flow before change in WC
|
8
|
12
|
26
|
27
|
19
|
32
|
43
|
27
|
44
|
61
|
Change in WC
|
6
|
-6
|
-5
|
-1
|
-2
|
-7
|
-5
|
4
|
-7
|
-7
|
Operating cash flow
|
14
|
7
|
20
|
25
|
17
|
25
|
38
|
31
|
36
|
55
|
CAPEX tangible fixed assets
|
-0
|
-0
|
-0
|
-1
|
-0
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
-0
|
-1
|
CAPEX intangible fixed assets
|
-0
|
-1
|
-2
|
-2
|
-3
|
-2
|
-1
|
-3
|
-1
|
-1
|
Acquisitions and disposals
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Free cash flow
|
14
|
5
|
19
|
22
|
13
|
22
|
37
|
26
|
35
|
53
|
Dividend paid
|
-7
|
-9
|
-16
|
-25
|
-28
|
-19
|
-35
|
-25
|
-25
|
-44
|
Share issues and buybacks
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Lease liability amortisation
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
Other non cash items
|
0
|
0
|
-0
|
0
|
0
|
-0
|
-3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Balance Sheet (SEKm)
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
Goodwill
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Other intangible assets
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
8
|
8
|
7
|
8
|
7
|
6
|
Tangible fixed assets
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
Right-of-use asset
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
Total other fixed assets
|
29
|
30
|
30
|
32
|
33
|
36
|
45
|
47
|
51
|
57
|
Fixed assets
|
32
|
34
|
36
|
39
|
42
|
46
|
56
|
60
|
63
|
68
|
Inventories
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
11
|
14
|
Receivables
|
11
|
15
|
18
|
19
|
18
|
25
|
31
|
25
|
32
|
39
|
Other current assets
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Cash and liquid assets
|
48
|
45
|
48
|
45
|
30
|
33
|
33
|
33
|
42
|
49
|
Total assets
|
95
|
97
|
106
|
108
|
95
|
110
|
128
|
125
|
148
|
170
|
Shareholders equity
|
85
|
88
|
93
|
96
|
86
|
99
|
112
|
112
|
131
|
150
|
Minority
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total equity
|
85
|
88
|
93
|
96
|
86
|
99
|
112
|
112
|
131
|
150
|
Long-term debt
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Pension debt
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Convertible debt
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Leasing liability
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
Total other long-term liabilities
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Short-term debt
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Accounts payable
|
10
|
8
|
13
|
12
|
9
|
11
|
13
|
11
|
14
|
17
|
Other current liabilities
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
95
|
97
|
106
|
108
|
95
|
110
|
128
|
125
|
148
|
170
|
Net IB debt
|
-48
|
-45
|
-48
|
-45
|
-31
|
-33
|
-31
|
-31
|
-39
|
-46
|
Net IB debt excl. pension debt
|
-48
|
-45
|
-48
|
-45
|
-31
|
-33
|
-31
|
-31
|
-39
|
-46
|
Net IB debt excl. leasing
|
-48
|
-45
|
-48
|
-45
|
-31
|
-33
|
-33
|
-33
|
-42
|
-49
|
Capital invested
|
37
|
44
|
45
|
51
|
55
|
66
|
81
|
81
|
92
|
104
|
Working capital
|
5
|
10
|
10
|
12
|
14
|
21
|
26
|
22
|
29
|
36
|
EV breakdown
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
Market cap. diluted (m)
|
554
|
540
|
627
|
580
|
461
|
573
|
1,383
|
841
|
841
|
841
|
Net IB debt Adj
|
-48
|
-45
|
-48
|
-45
|
-31
|
-33
|
-31
|
-31
|
-39
|
-46
|
Market value of minority
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Reversal of shares and participations
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Reversal of conv. debt assumed equity
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
EV
|
506
|
495
|
579
|
535
|
430
|
540
|
1,352
|
810
|
802
|
794
|
Capital efficiency
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
Total assets turnover (%)
|
58.4
|
56.9
|
71.3
|
70.5
|
64.9
|
85.6
|
98.0
|
75.4
|
89.6
|
94.8
|
Working capital/sales (%)
|
15.1
|
13.3
|
13.4
|
14.1
|
19.3
|
19.6
|
20.0
|
25.0
|
20.9
|
21.7
|
Financial risk and debt service
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
Net debt/equity
|
-0.56
|
-0.51
|
-0.52
|
-0.47
|
-0.36
|
-0.33
|
-0.27
|
-0.27
|
-0.30
|
-0.31
|
Net debt/market cap
|
-0.10
|
-0.08
|
-0.08
|
-0.08
|
-0.06
|
-0.06
|
-0.03
|
-0.04
|
-0.05
|
-0.06
|
Equity ratio (%)
|
89.3
|
91.3
|
87.6
|
89.1
|
90.6
|
90.0
|
87.5
|
89.2
|
88.8
|
88.4
|
Net IB debt adj./equity
|
-0.56
|
-0.51
|
-0.52
|
-0.47
|
-0.36
|
-0.33
|
-0.27
|
-0.27
|
-0.30
|
-0.31
|
Current ratio
|
6.20
|
7.51
|
5.36
|
5.87
|
5.91
|
5.86
|
5.13
|
5.64
|
5.77
|
5.71
|
EBITDA/net interest
|
-40.50
|
-8.46
|
-4.59
|
45.67
|
high
|
high
|
216.50
|
-25.74
|
high
|
high
|
Net IB debt/EBITDA
|
-5.90
|
-4.08
|
-2.27
|
-1.65
|
-1.59
|
-1.05
|
-0.70
|
-1.19
|
-0.90
|
-0.76
|
Net IB debt/EBITDA lease Adj
|
-5.90
|
-4.08
|
-2.27
|
-1.65
|
-1.59
|
-1.05
|
-0.71
|
-1.37
|
-1.00
|
-0.82
|
Interest cover
|
-36.50
|
-7.85
|
-4.41
|
44.00
|
nm
|
nm
|
200.50
|
-21.94
|
nm
|
nm
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data
|
30 October 2020
|
ABG Sundal Collier
|
18
|
|
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
|
SinterCast
|
Valuation and Ratios (SEKm)
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
Shares outstanding adj.
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
Fully diluted shares Adj
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
EPS
|
1.15
|
1.75
|
3.62
|
3.78
|
2.62
|
4.61
|
6.80
|
3.52
|
6.26
|
8.95
|
Dividend per share Adj
|
1.2
|
2.2
|
3.5
|
4.0
|
2.8
|
5.0
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
6.3
|
8.9
|
EPS Adj
|
1.15
|
1.75
|
3.62
|
3.78
|
2.62
|
4.61
|
7.49
|
3.52
|
6.26
|
8.95
|
BVPS
|
12.07
|
12.45
|
13.13
|
13.50
|
12.10
|
13.99
|
15.75
|
15.77
|
18.51
|
21.20
|
BVPS Adj
|
11.84
|
12.11
|
12.62
|
12.77
|
11.02
|
12.92
|
14.81
|
14.67
|
17.57
|
20.42
|
Net IB debt / share
|
-6.8
|
-6.3
|
-6.8
|
-6.4
|
-4.3
|
-4.7
|
-4.3
|
-4.3
|
-5.5
|
-6.5
|
Share price
|
79.00
|
76.00
|
88.25
|
81.75
|
65.00
|
80.80
|
195.00
|
118.60
|
118.60
|
118.60
|
Market cap. (m)
|
554
|
540
|
627
|
580
|
461
|
573
|
1,383
|
841
|
841
|
841
|
Valuation
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
P/E
|
68.4
|
43.5
|
24.4
|
21.7
|
24.8
|
17.5
|
28.7
|
33.7
|
19.0
|
13.3
|
EV/sales
|
9.76
|
9.08
|
7.99
|
7.09
|
6.56
|
6.15
|
11.61
|
8.50
|
6.55
|
5.27
|
EV/EBITDA
|
62.5
|
45.0
|
27.4
|
19.5
|
22.4
|
17.1
|
31.2
|
31.5
|
18.4
|
13.0
|
EV/EBITA
|
69.4
|
48.5
|
28.5
|
20.3
|
24.3
|
18.4
|
33.7
|
36.9
|
20.1
|
13.8
|
EV/EBIT
|
69.4
|
48.5
|
28.5
|
20.3
|
24.3
|
18.4
|
33.7
|
36.9
|
20.1
|
13.8
|
Dividend yield (%)
|
1.5
|
2.9
|
4.0
|
4.9
|
4.2
|
6.2
|
1.8
|
3.0
|
5.3
|
7.5
|
FCF yield (%)
|
2.5
|
1.0
|
3.0
|
3.8
|
2.9
|
3.9
|
2.6
|
3.1
|
4.1
|
6.3
|
Lease adj. FCF yield (%)
|
2.5
|
1.0
|
3.0
|
3.8
|
2.9
|
3.9
|
2.6
|
3.0
|
4.0
|
6.1
|
P/BVPS
|
6.54
|
6.10
|
6.72
|
6.06
|
5.37
|
5.78
|
12.38
|
7.52
|
6.41
|
5.59
|
P/BVPS Adj
|
6.67
|
6.27
|
6.99
|
6.40
|
5.90
|
6.25
|
13.17
|
8.09
|
6.75
|
5.81
|
P/E Adj
|
68.4
|
43.5
|
24.4
|
21.7
|
24.8
|
17.5
|
26.0
|
33.7
|
19.0
|
13.3
|
EV/EBITDA Adj
|
62.5
|
45.0
|
27.4
|
19.5
|
22.4
|
17.1
|
28.1
|
31.5
|
18.4
|
13.0
|
EV/EBITA Adj
|
69.4
|
48.5
|
28.5
|
20.3
|
24.3
|
18.4
|
30.0
|
36.9
|
20.1
|
13.8
|
EV/EBIT Adj
|
69.4
|
48.5
|
28.5
|
20.3
|
24.3
|
18.4
|
30.0
|
36.9
|
20.1
|
13.8
|
EV/cap. employed
|
6.0
|
5.6
|
6.2
|
5.6
|
5.0
|
5.4
|
11.8
|
7.1
|
6.0
|
5.2
|
Investment ratios
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
Capex/sales
|
1.2
|
2.4
|
2.3
|
4.4
|
5.6
|
3.0
|
1.0
|
4.6
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
Capex/depreciation
|
75.0
|
162.5
|
212.5
|
330.0
|
246.7
|
118.2
|
50.0
|
146.1
|
44.5
|
55.8
|
Capex tangibles/tangible fixed assets
|
15.8
|
12.5
|
5.9
|
52.6
|
23.5
|
42.9
|
31.6
|
53.3
|
27.1
|
43.0
|
Capex intangibles/definite intangibles
|
18.8
|
45.8
|
44.4
|
44.2
|
42.9
|
22.4
|
9.0
|
41.3
|
11.0
|
13.7
|
Depreciation on intangibles/definite inta
|
35.0
|
23.3
|
15.6
|
13.5
|
13.6
|
20.3
|
25.1
|
26.8
|
29.0
|
34.3
|
Depreciation on tangibles/tangibles
|
12.6
|
15.0
|
14.1
|
15.8
|
26.5
|
31.4
|
37.9
|
42.0
|
45.6
|
46.3
Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data
|
30 October 2020
|
ABG Sundal Collier
|
19
|
|
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
|
SinterCast
Analyst certification
I/We, Karl Bokvist, Ofelia Aspemyr, the author(s) of this report, certify that not withstanding the existence of any such potential conflicts of interests referred to below, the views expressed in this report accurately reflect my/our personal view about the companies and securities covered in this report.
Analyst valuation methods
ABG Sundal Collier analysts may publish valuation ranges for stocks covered under Company Sponsored Research. These valuation ranges rely on various valuation methods. One of the most frequently used methods is the valuation of a company by calculation of that company's discounted cash flow (DCF). Another valuation method is the analysis of a company's return on capital employed relative to its cost of capital. Finally, the analysts may analyse various valuation multiples (e.g. the P/E multiples and the EV/EBITDA multiples) relative to global industry peers. In special cases, particularly for property companies and investment companies, the ratio of price to net asset value is considered. Valuation ranges may be changed when earnings and cash flow forecasts are changed. They may also be changed when the underlying value of a company's assets changes (in the cases of investment companies, property companies or insurance companies) or when factors impacting the required rate of return change.
Important Company Specific Disclosure
The following disclosures relate to the relationship between ABG Sundal Collier and its affiliates and the companies covered by ABG Sundal Collier referred to in this research report.
Unless disclosed in this section, ABG Sundal Collier has no required regulatory disclosures to make in relation to an ownership position for the analyst(s) and members of the analyst's household, ownership by ABG Sundal Collier, ownership in ABG Sundal Collier by the company(ies) to whom the report(s) refer(s) to, market making, managed or co-managed public offerings, compensation for provision of certain services, directorship of the analyst, or a member of the analyst's household, or in relation to any contractual obligations to the issuance of this research report.
ABG Sundal Collier has undertaken a contractual obligation to issue this report and receives predetermined compensation from the company covered in this report.
mo
ABG Sundal Collier is engaged in providing liquidity in SinterCast's securities at the time of this report's publication.
ABG Sundal Collier is not aware of any other actual, material conflicts of interest of the analyst or ABG Sundal Collier of which the analyst knows or has reason to know at the time of the publication of this report.
Production of report: 30/10/2020 09:07 CET.
All prices are as of market close on 29 October, 2020 unless otherwise noted.
Disclaimer
This document has been prepared by ABG Sundal Collier which is the marketing name referring to all or any of ABG Sundal Collier ASA, ABG Sundal Collier AB or ABG Sundal Collier Partners LLP and any of their affiliated or associated companies and their directors, officers, representatives and employees.
This research product is commissioned and paid for by the company covered in this report. As such, this report is deemed to constitute an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit (i.e. not investment research) as defined in MiFID II.
This research product has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination.
This report is provided solely for the information and use of professional investors, who are expected to make their own investment decisions without undue reliance on this report. The information contained herein does not apply to, and should not be relied upon by, retail clients. This report is for distribution only under such circumstances as may be permitted by applicable law. Research reports prepared by ABG Sundal Collier are for information purposes only. ABG Sundal Collier accepts no liability whatsoever for any losses arising from any use of this report or its contents. This report is not to be used or considered as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy. The information herein has been obtained from, and any opinions herein are based upon, sources believed reliable, but ABG Sundal Collier makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and it should not be relied upon as such. All opinions and estimates herein reflect the judgment of ABG Sundal Collier on the date of this report and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
This research report does not, and does not attempt to contain everything material that there is to be said about SinterCast.
The compensation of our research analysts is determined exclusively by research management and senior management, but not including investment banking management. Compensation is not based on specific investment banking revenues, however, it is determined from the profitability of the ABG Sundal Collier Group, which includes earnings from investment banking operations and other business. Investors should assume that ABG Sundal Collier is seeking or will seek investment banking or other business relationships with the companies in this report. The research analyst(s) responsible for the preparation of this report may interact with trading desk and sales personnel and other departments for the purpose of gathering, synthesizing and interpreting market information. From time to time, ABG Sundal Collier and its affiliates and any shareholders, directors, officers or employees thereof may (I) have a position in, or otherwise be interested in, any securities directly or indirectly connected to the subject of this report, or (II) perform investment banking or other services for, or solicit investment banking or other services from, a company mentioned in this report. ABG Sundal Collier relies on information barriers to control the flow of information contained in one or more areas of ABG Sundal Collier, into other areas, units, groups or affiliates of ABG Sundal Collier.
Norway: ABG Sundal Collier ASA is regulated by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Finanstilsynet); Sweden: ABG Sundal Collier AB
is regulated by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen); UK: This report is a communication made, or approved for communication in the UK, by ABG Sundal Collier Partners LLP, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the conduct of its business. US: This report is being distributed in the United States in accordance with FINRA Rule 1050(f)(3)(B) by ABG Sundal Collier Inc., a FINRA member which accepts responsibility for its content. Research analysts are not registered/qualified as research analysts with FINRA or the NYSE, and are not associated persons of ABG Sundal Collier Inc. and therefore not subject to FINRA Rule 2241, the research analyst conflict rules. Research reports distributed in the U.S are intended solely for "major institutional investors", as defined under Rule 15a-6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Each U.S major institutional investor that receives a copy of this research report by its acceptance represents that it agrees it will not distribute this research report to any other person. Any U.S. major institutional investor receiving this report who wishes to effect
|
30 October 2020
|
ABG Sundal Collier
|
20
|
|
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
|
SinterCast
transactions in any securities referred to herein should contact ABG Sundal Collier Inc., not its affiliates. Further information on the securities referred to herein may be obtained from ABG Sundal Collier Inc., on request.
Singapore: This report is distributed in Singapore by ABG Sundal Collier Pte Ltd, which is not licensed under the Financial Advisers Act (Chapter 110 of Singapore). In Singapore, this report may only be distributed to institutional investors as defined in Section 4A(1)(c) of the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289 of Singapore) ("SFA"), and should not be circulated to any other person in Singapore.
This report may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any recipient for any purpose whatsoever without the prior written express permission of ABG Sundal Collier.
Additional information available upon request. If reference is made in this report to other companies and ABG Sundal Collier provides research coverage for those companies details regarding disclosures may be found on our website www.abgsc.com.
© Copyright 2020 ABG Sundal Collier ASA
|
30 October 2020
|
ABG Sundal Collier
|
21
|
|
Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast)
|
SinterCast
ABGSC Research Department
|
Joint Global Head of Research
|
|
|
John Olaisen
|
+47 22 01 61 87
|
|
Christer Linde
|
+46 8 566 286 90
|
|
Strategy
|
|
|
Christer Linde, Quant/Technical
|
+46
|
8 566 286 90
|
Derek Laliberte
|
+46
|
8 566 286 78
|
Bengt Jonassen
|
+47
|
22 01 60 98
|
Capital Goods
|
|
|
Olof Cederholm
|
+46
|
8 566 286 22
|
Karl Bokvist
|
+46
|
8 566 286 33
|
Oskar Vikström
|
+46
|
8 566 286 63
|
Chemicals
|
|
|
Martin Melbye
|
+47
|
22 01 61 37
|
Bengt Jonassen
|
+47
|
22 01 60 98
|
Petter Nyström
|
+47
|
22 01 61 35
|
Construction & Real Estate
|
|
|
Tobias Kaj
|
+46
|
8 566 286 21
|
Bengt Jonassen
|
+47
|
22 01 60 98
|
Daniel Vårdal Haugland
|
+47 22 01 61 75
|
Staffan Bülow
|
+46 8 566 286 39
|
Laurits Louis Kjaergaard
|
+45 35 46 30 12
|
Consumer Goods
|
|
|
Petter Nyström
|
+47
|
22 01 61 35
|
Fredrik Ivarsson
|
+46
|
8 566 286 95
|
Credit Research
|
|
|
Rikard Magnus Braaten
|
+47
|
22 01 60 86
|
Andreas Johannessen
|
+47
|
22 01 60 31
|
Haakon Amundsen
|
+47
|
22 01 60 25
|
Glenn Kringhaug
|
+47
|
22 01 61 62
|
Karl Fredrik Schjøtt-Pedersen
|
+47
|
22 01 61 65
|
Financials
|
|
|
Magnus Andersson
|
+46
|
8 566 294 69
|
Mads Thinggaard
|
+45
|
35 46 30 18
|
Patrik Brattelius
|
+46
|
8 566 286 64
|
Jan Erik Gjerland
|
+47
|
22 01 61 16
|
Jonas Bru Lien
|
+47 22 01 61 71
|
Food & Beverages
|
|
|
Fredrik Ivarsson
|
+46
|
8 566 286 95
|
Petter Nyström
|
+47
|
22 01 61 35
|
Healthcare
|
|
|
Rickard Anderkrans
|
+46
|
8 566 286 73
|
Viktor Sundberg
|
+46
|
8 566 286 41
|
Victor Forssell
|
+46 8 566 286 92
|
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt
|
+45 35 46 30 13
|
Benjamin Silverstone
|
+45 35 46 30 11
|
lnvestment Companies
|
|
|
Derek Laliberte
|
+46
|
8 566 286 78
|
IT
|
|
|
Aksel Øverland Engebakken
|
+47
|
22 01 61 11
|
Daniel Thorsson
|
+46
|
8 566 286 82
|
Simon Granath
|
+46 8 566 286 32
|
Jesper Birch-Jensen
|
+46 8 566 286 13
|
Media
|
|
|
Aksel Øverland Engebakken
|
+47
|
22 01 61 11
|
Derek Laliberte
|
+46
|
8 566 286 78
|
Metals & Mining
|
|
|
Martin Melbye
|
+47
|
22 01 61 37
|
Bengt Jonassen
|
+47
|
22 01 60 98
|
Oil & Gas
|
|
|
John Olaisen
|
+47
|
22 01 61 87
|
Karl Fredrik Schjøtt-Pedersen
|
+47
|
22 01 61 65
|
Eirik Thune Øritsland
|
+47 22 01 61 40
|
Oil Service
|
|
|
John Olaisen
|
+47
|
22 01 61 87
|
Haakon Amundsen
|
+47
|
22 01 60 25
|
Lukas Daul
|
+47
|
22 01 61 39