SinterCast : ABG Review 30 October 2020

-19% for '20e, and -3%'21e-'22e 20x EV/EBIT '21e on 9% adj. EBIT CAGR '19-'22e A continued sequential improvement, stabilising in Q4 Shutdowns continued to have an impact on SinterCast in Q3'20, as seen by the 38% revenue decline (ABGSCe -34%) and 19% EBIT margins (ABGSCe 14%, 47% in Q3'19). However, the sequential trend was positive, as annualised engine equivalents grew from 1.6m in Q2 to 2.8m in Q3 (c. 85% of FY'19 levels). We expect the recovery to continue into Q4 and forecast engine equivalents to reach 3.0m (7% q-o-q,-3%y-o-y). Sampling cup deliveries declined 41%, to 32,900 (+17% vs. ABGSCe), primarily related to the lower production volumes. Looking ahead, the company intends to book the installation revenues related to FAW and Scania in Q4. We forecast total equipment revenues of SEK 16m for FY'20 (12m in FY'19). Operating cash flow was SEK -3m, resulting in a SEK 46m cash position as of the end of Q3'20. As announced earlier, SinterCast intends to pay out its reinstated dividend of SEK 3.5 per share later in November (SEK 25m). In addition, the company maintained its outlook that record installation revenues will be achieved in 2020 and that production starts at FAW and Scania remain on track for 2021. Estimate changes from lower volumes We lower our EBIT estimates for FY'20 due to lower volumes of engine equivalents (from 2.8m to 2.6m) and sampling cups as well as slightly higher costs. We lower EBIT by 3% for '21e-'22e due to slightly lower revenues and raised opex assumptions because of growth initiatives. Still, we expect SinterCast to continue to win new customers and production lines, and we forecast 9% sales and EBIT CAGRs for '19- '22e. Stock is trading at 20x EV/EBIT '21e On our estimates, SinterCast is trading at 20x EV/EBIT '21e on 3-6% lease adj. FCF yields and 3-8% dividend yields for '20e-'22e. Given the company's history of paying out 100% of net profit, our dividend discount model with an applied cost of equity between 8-13% yields a fair value range of SEK 110-206 per share. Analyst(s): Ofelia Aspemyr Karl Bokvist SEKm 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e Sales 88 117 95 122 151 EBITDA 32 43 26 44 61 EBITDA margin (%) 36.0 37.2 27.0 35.6 40.7 EBIT adj 29 45 22 40 58 EBIT adj margin (%) 33.5 38.6 23.0 32.6 38.3 Pretax profit 29 40 23 40 58 EPS rep 4.61 6.80 3.52 6.26 8.95 EPS adj 4.61 7.49 3.52 6.26 8.95 Sales growth (%) 33.7 32.8 -18.2 28.4 23.1 EPS growth (%) 75.8 47.4 -48.3 77.8 43.0 Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data Reason: Post-results comment Company sponsored research Not rated Estimate changes (%) 2020e 2021e 2022e Sales -9.5% -3.7% -1.5% EBIT (rep) -19.2% -2.6% -3.3% EPS (rep) -17.0% -2.3% -1.8% Source: ABG Sundal Collier Share price (SEK) 30/10/2020 118.6 Fair value range (per share) 110-206 Capital Goods, Sweden SINT.ST/SINT SS MCap (SEKm) 841 MCap (EURm) 81 Net debt (EURm) -3 No. of shares (m) 7.1 Free float (%) 88 Av. daily volume (k) 19 Next event Q4 report: 10 Feb Performance 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 Dec 17 Feb 18 Jun 18 Aug 18 Dec 18 Aug 19 Oct 19 Dec 19 Feb 20 Aug 20 Oct 20 Oct 17 Apr 18 Oct 18 Feb 19 Apr 19 Jun 19 Apr 20 Jun 20 SinterCast OMX STH PI 1m 3m 12m Absolute (%) -12.4 -18.9 -8.1 OMX STH PI (%) -83.7 -82.4 -81.8 Source: FactSet 2020e 2021e 2022e P/E (x) 33.7 19.0 13.3 P/E adj (x) 33.7 19.0 13.3 P/BVPS (x) 7.52 6.41 5.59 EV/EBITDA (x) 31.5 18.4 13.0 EV/EBIT adj (x) 36.9 20.1 13.8 EV/sales (x) 8.50 6.55 5.27 ROE adj (%) 22.3 36.5 45.1 Dividend yield (%) 3.0 5.3 7.5 FCF yield (%) 3.1 4.1 6.3 Lease adj. FCF yld (%) 3.0 4.0 6.1 Net IB debt/EBITDA -1.2 -0.9 -0.8 Lease adj. ND/EBITDA -1.4 -1.0 -0.8 Please refer to important disclosures at the end of this report This research product is commissioned and paid for by the company covered in this report. As such, this report is deemed to constitute an acceptableDocumentminordownloadednon-monetarybybenefitLinn(iFREDRIKSSON.e. not investment research)(SinterCast)as defined in MiFID II. SinterCast Company description SinterCast is a leading supplier of online process control technology and know-how for the reliable high-volume production of Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI). The material is stronger than traditional iron, which enables downsizing, increased thermal and mechanical loading, and increased engine performance. The technology is primarily used in diesel engines for larger passenger vehicles such as SUVs and pick-ups as well as commercial vehicles and offroad equipment. Risks Automotive demand, and more specifically demand for larger passenger vehicles such as SUVs and pick-up trucks with diesel engines. Regulation relating to fossil fuels and diesel in particular poses risks to the business model. Annual sales and adj. EBIT margin Quarterly sales and adj. EBIT margin 160 45.0 40 140 40.0 35 120 35.0 30 30.0 100 25 25.0 80 20 20.0 60 15 15.0 40 10.0 10 20 5.0 5 0 0.0 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e Sales (LHS) Adj EBIT margin % (RHS) 50.0 45.0 40.0 35.0 30.0 25.0 20.0 15.0 10.0 5.0 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 0.0 Q4'20e Sales (LHS) Adj EBIT margin % (RHS) Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data EPS estimate changes, 2020e, SEK 8.5 8.0 7.5 7.0 6.5 6.0 5.5 5.0 4.5 4.0 3.5 19 19 19 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 Oct - Nov - Dec - Jan - Feb - Mar - Apr - May - Jun - Jul - Aug - Sep - Oct - ABGSC FactSet Consensus Mean Source: ABG Sundal Collier, FactSet EPS estimate changes, 2021e, SEK 9.0 8.5 8.0 7.5 7.0 6.5 6.0 19 19 19 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 Oct - Nov - Dec - Jan - Feb - Mar - Apr - May - Jun - Jul - Aug - Sep - Oct - ABGSC FactSet Consensus Mean Source: ABG Sundal Collier, FactSet Net debt and ND/EBITDA adj. 12month forward-looking P/E 0 0.0 28.0 -10 -0.5 26.0 -1.0 24.0 -20 -1.5 22.0 -30 -2.0 20.0 -2.5 18.0 -40 -3.0 16.0 -50 -3.5 14.0 -4.0 12.0 -60 -4.5 2020e 2021e 10.0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2022e Oct-15 Oct-16 Oct-17 Oct-18 Oct-19 Oct-20 Net debt (LHS) ND/EBITDA (RHS) P/E f12m 5y avg Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company dataSource: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data 30 October 2020 ABG Sundal Collier 2 Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast) SinterCast Q3'20 outcome vs. expectations Actual Actual ABGSCe Dev Dev Deviation table Q3'19 Q3'20e y-o-y Q3'20e % SEKm Revenue 30.8 19.2 -38% 20.2 -5% -1.0 Gross profit 24.6 14.6 -41% 14.8 -1% -0.2 Opex -10.1 -11.0 9% -11.9 -7% 0.9 EBIT 14.5 3.6 -75% 2.9 25% 0.7 PTP 14.2 3.7 -74% 2.9 28% 0.8 Net profit 14.2 3.7 -74% 2.9 28% 0.8 Growth and margins Q3'19 Q3'20e y-o-y Q3'20e % SEKm Revenue grow th 56% -38% -34% -3% EBIT grow th 142% -75% -80% 5% Gross margin 80% 76% -4% 73% 3% EBIT margin 47% 19% -28% 14% 4% Sales split Q3'19 Q3'20e y-o-y Q3'20e % SEKm Equipment 2.4 0.3 -88% 0.0 n.a. 0.3 Series Production 28.2 18.8 -33% 20.0 -6% -1.2 Engineering Service 0.2 0.1 -50% 0.2 -50% -0.1 Total revenue 30.8 19.2 -38% 20.2 -5% -1.0 Other metrics Q3'19 Q3'20e y-o-y Q3'20e % SEKm Sampling cups 55,700 32,900 -41% 28,100 17% Annualised engine eq. (mn) 3.50 2.80 -20% 2.80 0% Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Estimate changes 2020e-2022e Estimate changes Old New SEKm % SEKm 2020e 2021e 2022e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2020e 2021e 2022e Revenue 105.3 127.0 153.0 95.3 122.3 150.6 -10.0 -4.7 -2.3 -9% -4% -2% Gross profit 74.3 95.3 116.3 69.7 91.8 113.7 -4.6 -3.5 -2.5 -6% -4% -2% Opex -47.1 -54.4 -56.7 -47.8 -51.9 -56.1 -0.6 2.5 0.6 1% -5% -1% EBIT 27.2 40.9 59.6 21.9 39.9 57.6 -5.2 -1.1 -1.9 -19% -3% -3% PTP 28.1 40.9 59.6 22.9 39.9 57.6 -5.1 -1.1 -1.9 -18% -3% -3% Net profit 30.1 45.4 64.6 24.9 44.4 63.4 -5.1 -1.1 -1.1 -17% -2% -2% Growth and margins 2020e 2021e 2022e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2020e 2021e 2022e Revenue grow th -10% 21% 20% -18% 28% 23% -9% 8% 3% EBIT grow th -32% 51% 46% -45% 82% 45% -13% 31% -1% Gross margin 71% 75% 76% 73% 75% 76% 3% 0% -1% EBIT margin 26% 32% 39% 23% 33% 38% -3% 0% -1% Sales split 2020e 2021e 2022e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2020e 2021e 2022e Equipment 18.0 12.0 16.5 15.7 12.0 13.4 -2.3 0.0 -3.1 -13% 0% -19% Series Production 86.1 113.6 134.8 78.5 109.0 135.7 -7.6 -4.6 0.9 -9% -4% 1% Engineering Service 1.3 1.4 1.7 1.2 1.3 1.5 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -8% -8% -8% Total revenue 105.3 127.0 153.0 95.3 122.3 150.6 -10.0 -4.7 -2.3 -9% -4% -2% Other metrics 2020e 2021e 2022e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2020e 2021e 2022e Sampling cups 150,000 178,900 189,500 143,300 164,250 189,960 -6,700-14,650 460 -4% -8% 0% y-o-y -21% 19% 6% -24% 15% 16% -4% -5% 10% Annualised engine eq. (mn) 2.76 3.75 4.50 2.58 3.62 4.50 -0.19 -0.13 0.00 -7% -3% 0% y-o-y -16% 36% 20% -21% 41% 24% -6% 5% 4% Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data 30 October 2020 ABG Sundal Collier 3 Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast) SinterCast Assessing the impact of COVID-19 Heading into 2020, we forecast adj. EBIT to decline 51%, caused by lower production volumes in combination with continued investments in quality assurance. By comparison, adj. EBIT declined 33% in 2017 on a 13% revenue drop. However, the company is still in a stable financial position (SEK 46m in available liquidity as of September, and '20e FCF of SEK 26m). For Q4'20, we expect a 12% revenue increase, supported by overall recovering demand and inventory rebuild among customers. However, we forecast 3% lower engine equivalents and 5% lower sampling cup sales (y-o-y). Peak-to-trough key figures 0% 2009 2012 2017 2020e -10% -4% -1% -6% -20% -12% -13% -18% -19% -30% -21% -40% -33% -50% -60% -51% -70% -80% -90% -100% -91% Engine Eqs y-o-y Revenue y-o-y Adj. EBIT y-o-y Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Revenue in previous downturns* 120% 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% -20%-40%-60% Q-4 Q-3 Q-2 Q-1 Q-0 Q+1 Q+2 Q+3 Q+4 Q+5 Q1'09-Q1'10 Q2'12-Q1'13 Q1'17-Q4'17 Q4'20e- Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data. *Q-0 being first quarter with negative y-o-y growth Market leader in an emerging niche SinterCast is a market-leading supplier of process control technology for production of CGI (Compacted Graphite Iron), a form of cast iron. The material offers at least 75% higher tensile strength, 45% higher stiffness and about double the fatigue strength of grey iron and aluminium. These characteristics make it ideal for engine production and the material is primarily used to produce engine blocks for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. This allows for improved performance and durability of the engine as well as lower fuel consumption. This is not just beneficial for the end-customer but also the manufacturer due to a reduction in material costs (less iron). Hence, even though the automotive industry is characterised by price pressure throughout the supply chain, we believe that the SinterCast can add value in the form of 1) added product benefits, 2) reduced cost of production inefficiencies and improved tracking allows the company to maintain its value-added price model and mitigate price pressure. Typically, the total cost of SinterCast's product is 1-2% of the total production costs for the engine. The company's process technology is deeply embedded in its customers' production, creating high barriers to entry ‒ once the technology is implemented it is hard to remove or replace. Therefore, we believe that the main risk for the company lies within its own product quality. To our understanding, this is an area of key importance to the company, with it investing significant resources to make sure that quality defects are virtually 0%. SinterCast's biggest customer is Tupy, which accounts for more than 50% of group sales, a figure that has grown over the years, illustrating SinterCast's ability to gain additional contracts with its current customers. 30 October 2020 ABG Sundal Collier 4 Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast) SinterCast 30 October 2020 The SinterCast process The SinterCast process allows the foundry to control the quality of each cast. This is crucial since engines are expected to last a long time and not break or lose capacity. When the cast is poured into the mould, a SinterCast sample cup is filled with the current CGI pour and the SinterCast thermometer in the sample cup measures the current properties. It then sends data to the system, which interprets the data and determines whether the cast's properties are good enough. If good, the casting process can proceed. If bad, a wire-feeder can add magnesium to get the right properties - the process can then proceed without having to discard the casting. It is also important to be able to track the specific casts in production to know where they have been and what properties they had. To this end, SinterCast has developed its own ladle tracking system with radio frequency identification (RFID), making it possible to track the cast while in production. If an error is detected by the system, the production is shut down immediately so no harm is caused to other casts. This makes it possible to track and backlog the right cast and its properties even years after it has left the factory. The SinterCast process Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data New generations of process control systems Since 1996, SinterCast has launched 4 generations of its process control system hardware: 1st generation in 1996, 2nd in 1998, 3rd in 2009 and its 4th and latest (System 4000) in 2019, thus implying a product life cycle of ~10 years. The system comes in three versions (Mini, "Main" and Plus), where customers are able to choose between the alternatives depending on the scale of production. The MiniSystem suits smaller-scale prototype or niche volumes, the main System for medium-sized foundries while the Plus System could apply for larger foundries such as the new Scania foundry in Sweden. Capacity varies between 15-20 ladles per hour. Between System 2000 and 3000 (1998 and 2009), SinterCast launched 61 minor software updates and patches (c. 1 new version every second month), indicating that it is a development-intensive operation. In conjunction with the launch of System 4000, SinterCast came with its next major software update, PCS 7.0 (PCS 6.0), with many updates and patches behind it. ABG Sundal Collier 5 Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast) SinterCast System generational updates every ~10 years Generation Versions Feature improvements • Display and software System Plus • Computing power System 4000 • Process control software (PCS) 7.0 System • Re-engineered ejection mechanism for sampling cups Launched in 2019 Mini-System • Thermocouple holder, mounting and laser based positioning • Ethernet based communication • Increased visibility and flexibility for signal lamp • Updated internal hardware components System Plus • New operating system System 3000 • Process control software (PCS) 6.0 System • Improved measuring technology Launched in 2009 Mini-System • Touch display • New sampling cups included in the technology package • Mini-System introduced for niche and prototype production Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data The business model SinterCast sells or leases its Systems product line, and has recently launched its System 4000. The system is installed at the foundry and comes with a leased process control software that is required to use it. On average, the systems are leased for seven years, with the software licence paid annually. The company also sells sampling cups, which are non-reusable and required for every casting, along with a thermometer that is reusable up to 250 times. SinterCast is also paid a running production fee for each tonne of CGI casting, typically EUR 40-50. The System 3000 is fundamental for controlling the process, collecting, and interpreting data. The system can be configured to suit the layout or process flow of any foundry, making it possible to install anywhere. It is also possible to add different modules such as wire-feeders and a sampling module to increase capacity. As the installed hardware system base grows, other revenue streams will also increase, such as software licences, sampling cups and running production fees per tonne of cast. SinterCast also offers so-calledmini-systems that offer similar capabilities (less features) but with higher mobility due to the system weighing less and being mounted with wheels. One important contributor to SinterCast's sales growth is increased production volumes in existing programmes at current customers, but the main contributor is adding new high-volume programmes. SinterCast has done this successfully in the last few years, producing bestselling engines for bestselling cars such as the Ford F-series and now the new Ram 6.7 litre in-line diesel engine. The market & diesel outlook SinterCast's main market is commercial vehicles such as trucks, and passenger vehicles in the upper segment such as SUVs, vans and pick-up trucks. Since CGI engines improve fuel efficiency and reduce weight, bigger cars benefit more from them. This is especially true as these cars, besides volume weight, often have many extra features compared to a small car - CGI therefore makes it possible to reduce weight while also having a strong engine. According to a survey by Citi, diesel penetration in medium and smaller cars will see a decline of 20-25% by 2025. Meanwhile, the upper segment will remain relatively unchanged. Furthermore, the trend is that cars are getting bigger on average, further increasing potential for SinterCast in the segment. In terms of fuel source, the fuel consumption increases 30 October 2020 ABG Sundal Collier 6 Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast) SinterCast 30 October 2020 less for a diesel engine compared to a petrol engine as a car's weight increases. The impact is biggest for heavier cars, the segment in which SinterCast operates. Therefore, the future of diesel engines within the segment should be more stable than for petrol engines. In the small-car segment, the future is more uncertain. The trend is that more companies are introducing CGI engines in their new models. This is because they are more efficient, which is essential in order to meet future CO2 emission standards. For instance, the world's most popular pick-up truck, the Ford F-series, has engines with SinterCast technology. Ford previously offered a petrol engine only but last year it started producing a CGI SinterCast diesel engine, reducing fuel consumption further and increasing torque. Diesel fuel consumption more effective as weight increases Source: SinterCast (data from AVL) What about the threat from hybrids and electric vehicles? The electric vehicle trend is clear and its market share is growing rapidly, although from low levels. According to ISM, of total new car production in 2016 only 3 million were electrified cars or hybrids, compared to 19 million diesel cars. This might sound like bad news for combustion engines, but it could be seen as an opportunity, as the biggest growing segment is hybrids, which combine an electric and combustion engine. This means that casting of small and strong engines will still take place, perhaps even to a greater extent. As stated earlier, CGI offers the opportunity to cast small, strong, efficient and durable engines, making it ideal for hybrids. Production strategy continues to drive growth SinterCast's Five Waves strategy was originally introduced in 2002 and was intended to summarise the company's view on the overall market development for CGI volumes. As shown below, we note that the first wave concerning CGI material to V-Diesel engines for passenger vehicles in Europe has been fairly stable over time. However, the main growth drivers for SinterCast have been the successful adoption of CGI materials within Wave 2 (commercial vehicle engines) and Wave 4 (V-Diesel passenger vehicles engines outside of Europe). In addition, CGI material is now present across all five waves, as SinterCast has now started to produce 300,000-engine equivalent worth of CGI material to Wave 3 (in-line passenger vehicle diesel engines). ABG Sundal Collier 7 Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast) SinterCast SinterCast's Wave strategy development in annualised year-end production ('000 engine eq) Annualised year-end production, thousand engine equivalents Wave Type Customer(s) Sintercast component(s) 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1 V-Diesel Passenger Vehicle Audi, Ford, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, Cylinder blocks 2.7-4.4 litres 350 280 195 265 290 230 270 310 315 290 300 325 300 Engines in Europe Porsche, Volksw agen 2 Commercial Vehicle Engines DAF, Ford-Otosan, Hyundai, Jiangling Cylinder blocks and heads 100 235 105 370 555 300 600 650 680 795 765 1050 1180 Worldw ide Motors, MAN, Navistar, Scania 3.9-16.4 litres 3 In-Line Passenger Vehicle Cummins turbodiesel in RAM Super Duty Cummins 6.7 litre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 500 Diesel Engines Worldw ide 4 V-Diesel Passenger Vehicle Ford, Kia, Nissan, RAM Cylinder blocks 2.7-6.7 litres 25 70 140 360 510 530 590 700 705 750 705 700 850 Engines Beyond Europe 5 Passenger Vehicle Petrol Ford, Lincoln Cylinder blocks 2.7-3.0 litres 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 250 250 240 240 325 Engines Worldw ide Other Automotive Non-Block & Head Various OEMs+Tier-1, BorgWarner, Exhaust manifolds, 0 0 100 155 155 90 80 85 85 40 62 110 65 Honeyw ell turbocharger housings Allen Diesels, Cameron Compression, Agricultural, marine, Other Caterpillar, Cummins, Deutz, Doosan, Industrial Pow er locomotive, off-road and 50 40 10 50 40 50 55 60 85 45 120 140 115 Federal Mogul, GE, Jenbacher, MAN, stationary pow er MTU, Waukesha 525 625 550 1,200 1,550 1,200 1,595 1,805 2,120 2,170 2,192 2,565 3,335 Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data For SinterCast, one of the main growth drivers for licensing revenue and sampling cup deliveries lies in the successful growth in installed systems. We note that over time the installed base of fully automated process control systems has been stable, whereas the growth driver has been an increased use of mini-systems. Production development by category (annualised million engine equivalents) 4.00 3.34 3.50 3.00 2.57 2.50 1.81 2.12 2.17 2.19 0.85 2.00 1.55 1.60 1.20 1.20 0.70 0.50 1.50 0.75 0.71 0.63 0.51 0.59 0.70 0.71 1.00 0.53 0.55 0.36 0.53 1.05 1.18 0.56 0.60 0.65 0.68 0.80 0.77 0.50 0.37 0.30 0.35 0.28 0.20 0.31 0.32 0.29 0.30 0.33 0.30 0.00 0.27 0.29 0.23 0.27 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1. V-Diesels in Europe 2. Commercial Vehicles 3. In-Line Diesels 4. V-Diesels Beyond Europe 5. Petrol Engines Automotive Non-Block & Head Industrial Power Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data SinterCast's installed systems across 14 countries 60 52 57 5 50 44 44 45 4 39 39 40 40 33 23 26 20 20 20 30 16 16 17 13 20 10 23 20 23 23 24 24 24 25 26 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Fully automated systems Mini-systems Tracking systems Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data If we revert to the company's production strategy, the key driver has been sales towards the passenger vehicle category, accounting for ~60% of production in 2019. Growth across these categories has been volatile in nature, and is dependent on how (and if) customers choose to start up new production lines using CGI material. Production growth across categories Production split by category 300% 100% 10% 6% 17% 13% 12% 8% 8% 8% 4% 8% 10% 5% 90% 20% 250% 80% 19% 37% 35% 200% 25% 32% 38% 36% 35% 38% 70% 19% 36% 41% 150% 31% 60% 100% 50% 50% 40% 71% 63% 30% 61% 60% 60% 59% 0% 56% 52% 52% 54% 56% 57% 49% 20% -50% 10% -100% 0% 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Passenger vehicles Commercial vehicles Other Total Passenger vehicles Commercial vehicles Other Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data 30 October 2020 ABG Sundal Collier 8 Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast) SinterCast The final end-customers may be diverse but the initial sale of SinterCast products go toward a quite consolidated number of customers. Over time, the top-five customers have accounted for ~82% of sales; Tupy is the single largest customer (accounting for more than 70% of SinterCast's total sales). Thus, the regional exposure becomes dependent on the location of SinterCast's key customers. Unsurprisingly, the two main regions are Brazil (42%) and Mexico (30%), the locations where Tupy's two main foundries are located. Sales exposure by customers Sales exposure by country 100% 100% 90% 14% 16% 24% 26% 25% 21% 20% 18% 90% 80% 86% 84% 80% 82% 79% 80% 76% 6% 74% 75% 5% 70% 10% 8% 70% 6% 6% 7% 6% 60% 6% 15% 8% 14% 30% 60% 50% 12% 23% 25% 50% 40% 40% 30% 63% 49% 52% 47% 47% 30% 20% 40% 38% 42% 20% 10% 0% 10% 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0% #1 Tupy Brazil #2 Tupy Mexico #3 #4 and #5 Other customers Top-five customers % 3% 11% 8% 3% 7% 10% 3% 11% 13% 23% 33% 26% 60% 52% 54% 43% 44% 38% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Brazil Mexico China Sweden Korea USA Germany Other Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Asset-light business model with continuing high dividend potential The key idea of obtaining licensing revenue in association with its installed systems, as well as a steady stream of high-margin income from the sale of sampling cups (consumables), has allowed SinterCast to achieve high EBIT margins over time. However, the key was to invest initially to win larger customer contracts. Now, the company has been able to capitalise on successful development in the production of engine equivalents and the sale of sampling cups. Looking at the company's business model from a different perspective, the now 27 employees of SinterCast generated close to SEK 0.7m in R12m EBIT per employee in Q3'20. Between 2010 and 2019, sales per employee have increased by 6% annually, while EBIT/employee increased by 14% annually. Scalable business model has allowed revenue to…resulting in a 14% CAGR in EBIT / employee outgrow cost significantly… since 2010 160 140 50% 40% 25 23 6 CAGR 120 100 30% 20% 20 21 21 21 19 20 19 17 17 16 5 '10-'19 4 7% 3 80 60 40 20 0 10% 15 0% 10 -10% -20%5 -30% 0 -40% 12 13 13 13 12 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Employee base (LHS)Sales / employee (SEKm, RHS) EBIT / employee (SEKm, RHS) 2 CAGR '10-'19 1 6% 0 -1 CAGR '10-'19 -214% Revenue Cost base EBIT margin Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Since the company requires little incremental capital, both EBIT margins and return on capital have steadily increased over time. Turning to the balance sheet, the company has consistently maintained a net cash position, and resorted to capital 30 October 2020 ABG Sundal Collier 9 Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast) SinterCast injection from shareholders rather than taking up new debt. Looking ahead, we believe that SinterCast is in little need of further capital injections and should instead focus on how to direct cash into its profitable operations or repatriate it to shareholders. Again, since the business requires low amounts of incremental capital, we expect the payout ratio to remain at least 100%. History of net cash, return on capital has been above 30% in recent years Expect DPS to equal EPS, implying high DPS growth 60 150% 10.0 200% 50 100% 8.0 150% 6.0 100% 40 50% 4.0 50% 30 0% 2.0 0% 20 -50% 0.0 -50% -2.0 -100% 10 -100% -4.0 -150% 0 -150% -6.0 -200% Net cash ROE ROIC ROCE EPS DPS Payout ratio Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Share price in line with EPS trajectory SinterCast's share price has been strong until the impending earnings weakness during 2020, which also seems understandable given that EPS has shown strong growth up until YE'19. Looking ahead, we forecast a 48% EPS decline 2020, but a 10% EPS CAGR '19-'22e. On our estimates, the stock is now trading at a forward- looking 12-month EV/EBIT of 37x, above its historical valuation of 26x. Share price and SinterCast's R12m EPS (SEK) EV/EBIT f12m vs. historical valuation 250 3.5 9 50 7 45 200 5 40 3 35 150 1 30 25 100 -1 20 -3 15 50 119 -5 10 -7 5 0 Jul-01 Jan-03 Jul-04 Jan-06 Jul-07 Jan-09 Jul-10 Jan-12 Jul-13 Jan-15 Jul-16 Jan-18 Jul-19 -9 0 Oct-00 Apr-02 Oct-03 Apr-05 Oct-06 Apr-08 Oct-09 Apr-11 Oct-12 Apr-14 Oct-15 Apr-17 Oct-18 Apr-20 Share price (LHS) EPS R12m (RHS) 100% 37 80% 60% 26 40% 20% 0% -20% -40% Sep-11 Jan-12 May-12 Sep-12 Jan-13 May-13 Sep-13 Jan-14May-14Sep-14Jan-15May-15 Sep-15 Jan-16 May-16 Sep-16Jan-17May-17Sep-17 Jan-18 May-18 Sep-18 Jan-19May-19Sep-19 Jan-20 May-20Sep-20 -60% % vs. average EV/EBIT Average Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Trading below peers on EV/EBIT, on similar growth To begin with, SinterCast has no direct competitor within its field. However, we argue that the company's license-based model and selling of consumables resembles companies within the medtech and technological space. If we compare SinterCast to a collection of companies within that peer group, we find that the company is trading below peers on an EV/EBIT basis while indexed sales/EBIT growth has been similar. When it comes to profitability, both SinterCast's EBIT margins and ROCE are above those of peers. 30 October 2020 ABG Sundal Collier 10 Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast) SinterCast Indexed sales/EBIT growth vs. peers EBIT margin and ROCE vs. peers 600 569 45 565 40 500 35 400 30 290 25 300 276 20 200 15 100 10 5 0 0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e SinterCast sales growth Peer sales growth SinterCast EBIT margin Peer EBIT margin SinterCast EBIT growth Peer EBIT growth SinterCast ROCE Peer ROCE Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Peer overview Mcap EV/Sales EV/EBIT P/E ROCE (%) DY (%) Valuation SEKm 2020e 2021e 2022e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2020e Biotage 9,715 8.63 7.98 7.01 50.4 40.2 35.0 56.1 54.9 48.1 14.5 17.2 18.7 1.2 Boule Diagnostics* 951 2.23 1.95 1.74 26.0 13.9 10.9 -53.2 19.0 14.2 10.0 17.5 20.0 1.4 Cellavision 6,578 13.29 10.74 9.19 54.8 37.8 30.3 71.4 49.5 40.3 19.3 24.0 25.6 0.6 CTT Systems* 1,333 6.46 4.54 3.27 29.8 15.4 9.4 40.3 21.1 13.1 16.7 29.8 40.7 1.7 HMS Netw orks 9,317 6.67 5.49 4.76 35.8 28.8 24.6 46.9 39.4 34.1 16.3 18.2 19.0 0.4 IAR Systems 1,732 4.43 3.88 3.59 19.6 15.1 14.7 26.4 20.4 19.7 11.5 14.0 13.7 1.8 MIPS 10,615 29.25 20.08 15.91 69.0 42.4 33.6 89.4 55.3 44.3 39.7 51.2 50.9 0.8 Vitrolife* 23,338 18.37 15.28 14.07 70.0 45.5 41.0 92.0 61.3 56.0 16.6 22.7 22.0 0.5 Average 11.17 8.74 7.44 44.4 29.9 24.9 46.2 40.1 33.7 18.1 24.3 26.3 1.0 Median 7.65 6.74 5.89 43.1 33.3 27.5 51.5 44.5 37.2 16.5 20.5 21.0 1.0 SinterCast* 882 8.93 6.89 5.55 38.8 21.1 14.5 35.4 19.9 13.9 19.2 32.1 40.1 2.8 vs. average -20% -21% -25% -13% -29% -42% -23% -50% -59% 1.1 7.7 13.8 1.8 vs. median 17% 2% -6% -10% -36% -47% -31% -55% -63% 2.7 11.6 19.1 1.8 Mcap Gross margin (%) EBIT margin (%) Sales CAGR (%) EBIT CAGR (%) ND/EBITDA Performance SEKm 2020e 2021e 2022e 2020e 2021e 2022e '14-'19'16-'19 '19-'22e '14-'19'16-'19 '19-'22e 2020e Biotage 9,715 63.4 64.4 64.1 17.1 19.8 20.0 17.6 18.1 6.6 38.9 33.0 7.5 -0.9 Boule Diagnostics* 951 44.6 46.5 47.5 8.6 14.0 16.0 10.2 7.9 3.8 21.4 14.2 8.3 0.5 Cellavision 6,578 67.0 68.7 69.2 24.2 28.4 30.3 16.3 20.3 13.6 25.2 21.1 16.0 -0.1 CTT Systems* 1,333 n.a. n.a. n.a. 21.7 29.4 34.9 12.7 12.2 2.1 84.4 33.1 3.3 -0.4 HMS Netw orks 9,317 62.2 64.0 62.1 18.6 19.1 19.3 20.8 16.8 8.3 24.5 18.5 11.8 0.7 IAR Systems 1,732 96.5 97.1 97.3 22.6 25.7 24.4 9.7 7.3 6.0 15.3 4.0 2.9 0.0 MIPS 10,615 73.1 72.5 71.9 42.4 47.4 47.4 78.5 45.7 32.3 -252.7 74.4 35.5 -1.5 Vitrolife* 23,338 60.6 64.1 64.3 26.2 33.6 34.3 23.7 20.0 1.8 27.8 25.2 3.2 -1.7 Average 66.8 68.2 68.1 22.7 27.2 28.3 23.7 18.6 9.3 -1.9 27.9 11.1 -0.4 Median 63.4 64.4 64.3 22.1 27.1 27.4 16.9 17.5 6.3 24.8 23.1 7.9 -0.3 SinterCast* 882 73.1 75.0 75.5 23.0 32.6 38.3 16.4 15.6 8.9 31.5 15.0 12.9 -1.2 vs. average 6.4 6.8 7.4 0.3 5.4 9.9 -7.3 -2.9 -0.4 33.4 -13.0 1.8 -0.7 vs. median 9.7 10.6 11.2 0.9 5.5 10.9 -0.5 -1.9 2.7 6.7 -8.2 4.9 -0.9 *ABGSC / Introduce estimates Source: ABG Sundal Collier, FactSet 30 October 2020 ABG Sundal Collier 11 Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast) SinterCast Long-term valuation potential from high dividend payouts If we take a long-term view on SinterCast, we believe that a valuation approach is to look at the company's long-term dividend payout potential. Dividends have accounted for at least 100% of net profit. For valuation purposes, we assume dividends to equal net profit and DPS growth to occur in three stages. In stage 1, we use our current estimates for '20e-'22e. In stage 2, we assume a long-term constant growth rate during 10 years and the terminal period to occur afterwards (stage 3). In our example below, we assume a 6% DPS CAGR '23-'32e (34% in '10-'19, and 25% in '14-'19) and a terminal growth rate of 2.5%. We believe the suitable cost of equity is ultimately the decision of the investor, but if we assume 6% DPS CAGR and a cost of equity between 8% and 13%, we arrive at a value range of SEK 110- 206. DPS valuation scenario overview DPS valuation Stage 1 Stage 2 Terminal (SEK) 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e 2023e 2024e 2025e 2026e 2027e 2028e 2029e 2030e 2031e 2032e 2033e DPS 2.8 5.0 3.5 3.5 6.3 8.9 9.5 10.1 10.7 11.3 12.0 12.7 13.5 14.3 15.1 16.0 16.4 y-o-y -31% 82% -30% 1% 78% 43% 6% 6% 6% 6% 6% 6% 6% 6% 6% 6% 2.5% Payout ratio 105% 108% 51% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Share price 65 81 195 119 119 119 Div yield 4% 6% 2% 3% 5% 8% Cost of equity 8% 9% 10% 11% 13% Value per share (SEK) Stage 2 DPS growth (2023e-2032e) NPV (Stage 1) 16 15 15 15 14 252 3% 4% 5% 6% 7% 8% 9% 10% 11% NPV (Stage 2) 81 77 73 70 64 9.0% 144 153 164 175 187 200 214 229 245 NPV (Terminal) 110 82 63 50 32 9.5% 134 143 152 163 173 185 198 211 226 Value per share 206 175 152 135 110 10.0% 126 134 143 152 162 173 184 196 210 Current SP 119 119 119 119 119 Cost of 10.5% 119 126 134 143 152 162 172 183 196 % 74% 47% 28% 13% -7% equity 11.0% 113 120 127 135 143 152 162 172 183 11.5% 107 114 120 127 135 143 152 162 172 12.0% 102 108 114 121 128 136 144 153 162 12.5% 98 103 109 115 122 129 137 145 154 13.0% 94 99 104 110 116 123 130 138 146 Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Historical P/E and dividend yields Historical P/E and dividend yields 80 8% 40% 37% 70 68 8% 7% 35% 31%31% 60 6% 6% 30% 50 5% 5% 25% 24% 44 5% 21% 40 4% 4% 20% 18% 4% 29 34 16% 30 25 3% 15% 13% 13% 3% 24 22 13% 20 18 3% 19 2% 10% 10% 9% 10% 13 2% 2% 10 1% 5% 0 0% 0% 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e '04-'19 '10-'19 '14-'19 '19-'22e P/E Dividend yield Sales EBIT Net profit DPS Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Sales and profitability over time Expect 100% payout ratio to remain 200 50% 70 250% 180 40% 60 160 151 30% 50 200% 40 140 122 20% 120 117 30 150% 10% 20 100 95 88 75 0% 10 100% 80 72 55 66 -10% 0 60 49 46 52 -10 50% 40 39 -20% 23 25 -20 17 18 20 -30% 20 9 -30 0% 0 -40% Net profit FCF Paid dividend Revenue EBIT margin ROCE % of FCF paid in divi FCF conversion Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data 30 October 2020 ABG Sundal Collier 12 Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast) SinterCast Actual gross margin vs. ABGSCe model Margin and ROCE 90% 15% 90% 60% 80% 10% 80% 40% 70% 70% 20% 60% 5% 60% 0% 50% 0% 50% -20% 40% 40% 30% -5% 30% -40% 20% 20% -60% -10% 10% 10% -80% 0% -15% 0% -100% Diff Gross margin, actual Gross margin, predicted Gross margin (LHS) EBIT margin (RHS) ROCE (RHS) Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Clear historical relationship between productions of annualized engine equivalents… 4.00 250,000 3.50 3.00 200,000 2.50 150,000 2.00 1.50 100,000 1.00 50,000 0.50 0.00 0 …and the sale of sampling cups (consumables) 5.00 250,000 4.50 4.50 4.00 3.62 200,000 3.50 3.28 3.00 2.50 2.58 150,000 2.50 2.08 2.13 2.10 2.00 1.76 100,000 1.501.41 1.35 1.50 1.04 1.00 0.55 50,000 0.50 0.00 0 Annualised engine equivalents, mn (LHS) Sampling cups, R12m (RHS) Ann. Engine Eqs, mn (LHS) Sampling cups (RHS) Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data Quarterly overview Quarterly overview Q1'17 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20e Revenue 13.9 17.2 16.7 17.8 16.6 26.8 19.7 24.6 22.9 33.5 30.8 29.3 24.6 18.7 19.2 32.8 Gross profit 10.8 13.4 12.7 13.7 13.2 20.9 15.8 19.0 18.4 25.4 24.6 20.6 17.6 12.9 14.6 24.6 SG&A -6.8 -6.4 -5.8 -6.0 -6.5 -7.2 -6.8 -8.3 -7.8 -9.1 -8.4 -10.9 -8.9 -7.3 -7.5 -10.2 R&D -1.0 -1.9 -2.1 -2.3 -2.3 -3.0 -2.1 -2.9 -2.2 -2.7 -3.0 -4.1 -3.3 -2.3 -3.2 -4.5 Other opex -0.2 -0.3 -0.1 0.0 0.5 0.3 -0.9 -0.3 0.5 -0.7 1.3 -1.8 2.5 -2.5 -0.3 -0.3 EBIT 2.8 4.8 4.7 5.4 4.9 11.0 6.0 7.5 8.9 12.9 14.5 3.8 7.9 0.8 3.6 9.6 Net financials 0.2 -0.2 0.0 0.0 -0.8 -0.6 1.0 0.4 -0.6 0.3 -0.3 0.4 -1.3 2.2 0.1 0.0 PTP 3.0 4.6 4.7 5.4 4.1 10.4 7.0 7.9 8.3 13.2 14.2 4.2 6.6 3.0 3.7 9.6 Taxes 0.0 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.3 0.0 0.9 0.0 7.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 Net profit 3.0 5.5 4.7 5.4 4.1 11.4 7.0 10.2 8.3 14.1 14.2 11.6 6.6 3.0 3.7 11.6 Growth and margins Q1'17 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20e Revenue grow th -14% -6% -30% 3% 19% 56% 18% 38% 38% 25% 56% 19% 7% -44% -38% 12% EBIT grow th -39% -11% -58% 13% 75% 129% 28% 39% 82% 17% 142% -49% -11% -94% -75% 154% Gross margin 78% 78% 76% 77% 80% 78% 80% 77% 80% 76% 80% 70% 72% 69% 76% 75% EBIT margin 20% 28% 28% 30% 30% 41% 30% 30% 39% 39% 47% 13% 32% 4% 19% 29% Sales split Q1'17 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20e Equipment 0.2 1.2 1.5 0.8 0.1 2.3 0.5 1.7 0.5 6.6 2.4 2.4 0.4 6.1 0.3 8.9 Series Production 13.6 15.8 14.7 16.6 16.5 23.8 18.7 22.3 22.2 26.7 28.2 25.2 23.8 12.5 18.8 23.4 Engineering Service 0.1 0.2 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.7 0.5 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.2 1.7 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.5 Total revenue 13.9 17.2 16.7 17.8 16.6 26.8 19.7 24.6 22.9 33.5 30.8 29.3 24.7 18.7 19.2 32.8 Other metrics Q1'17 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20e Sampling cups 28,700 32,900 40,600 42,400 32,500 68,800 42,800 53,800 36,800 49,400 55,700 47,900 45,100 19,800 32,900 45,500 y-o-y -20% -30% -20% 21% 13% 109% 5% 27% 13% -28% 30% -11% 23% -60% -41% -5% Annualised engine eq. (mn) 2.00 2.20 2.00 2.20 2.50 2.70 2.30 2.60 3.10 3.40 3.50 3.10 2.90 1.60 2.80 3.00 y-o-y -5% 0% 0% 0% 25% 23% 15% 18% 24% 26% 52% 19% -6% -53% -20% -3% Working capital / sales R12m 13% 17% 25% 21% 16% 24% 20% 24% 24% 29% 25% 22% 21% 18% Net debt/cash -49 -22 -22 -30 -37 -20 -29 -33 -36 -25 -41 -30 -39 -45 ND/EBITDA -2.0 -0.9 -1.2 -1.6 -1.7 -0.7 -1.0 -1.0 -1.0 -0.7 -0.9 -0.7 -0.9 -1.4 Equity ratio 90% 88% 90% 91% 89% 88% 91% 90% 86% 88% 90% 88% 86% 85% FCF conversion (lease adj.) 95% 85% 81% 71% 83% 68% 95% 68% 59% 65% 68% 74% 81% 110% ROCE 25% 30% 20% 19% 21% 33% 32% 32% 33% 37% 42% 38% 34% 23% Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data 30 October 2020 ABG Sundal Collier 13 Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast) SinterCast Annual overview Annual overview 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e Revenue 24.8 20.0 39.4 49.0 45.9 51.9 54.5 72.4 75.4 65.6 87.7 116.5 95.3 122.3 150.6 Gross profit 15.4 13.0 29.2 34.8 32.2 37.3 40.8 55.4 58.8 50.6 68.9 89.0 69.7 91.8 113.7 SG&A -17.5 -15.3 -16.8 -21.0 -26.2 -24.6 -24.7 -26.4 -25.0 -25.0 -28.8 -36.2 -33.9 -36.9 -38.3 R&D -3.9 -3.9 -4.5 -4.4 -5.5 -5.8 -6.5 -7.6 -7.9 -7.3 -10.3 -12.0 -13.3 -14.0 -16.8 Other opex 0.3 -0.1 -0.7 2.2 0.5 0.4 0.6 -1.1 0.5 -0.6 -0.4 -0.7 -0.6 -1.0 -1.0 EBIT -5.7 -6.3 7.2 11.6 1.0 7.3 10.2 20.3 26.4 17.7 29.4 40.1 21.9 39.9 57.6 Net financials 0.3 1.8 1.4 -0.5 1.0 0.2 1.3 4.6 -0.6 0.0 0.0 -0.2 1.0 0.0 0.0 PTP -5.4 -4.5 8.6 11.1 2.0 7.5 11.5 24.9 25.8 17.7 29.4 39.9 22.9 39.9 57.6 Taxes 18.5 2.7 8.0 3.4 -5.7 0.6 0.9 0.8 1.0 0.9 3.3 8.3 2.0 4.5 5.8 Net profit 13.1 -1.8 16.6 14.5 -3.7 8.1 12.4 25.7 26.8 18.6 32.7 48.2 24.9 44.4 63.4 EPS 2.4 -0.3 2.5 2.1 -0.5 1.2 1.7 3.6 3.8 2.6 4.6 6.8 3.5 6.3 8.9 DPS 0.5 1.0 1.0 1.2 2.2 3.5 4.0 2.8 5.0 3.5 3.5 6.3 8.9 Growth and margins 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e Revenue grow th 9% -19% 97% 24% -6% 13% 5% 33% 4% -13% 34% 33% -18% 28% 23% EBIT grow th 12% 11% -214% 61% -91% 630% 40% 99% 30% -33% 66% 36% -45% 82% 45% Gross margin 62% 65% 74% 71% 70% 72% 75% 77% 78% 77% 79% 76% 73% 75% 76% EBIT margin -23% -32% 18% 24% 2% 14% 19% 28% 35% 27% 34% 34% 23% 33% 38% Sales split 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e Equipment 5.8 2.6 6.8 7.9 9.0 10.1 4.9 7.7 7.1 3.7 4.6 11.9 15.7 12.0 13.4 Series Production 17.1 15.6 30.9 39.0 35.8 44.1 47.8 63.6 66.4 60.7 81.3 102.3 78.5 109.0 135.7 Engineering Service 1.9 1.8 1.7 2.0 1.0 1.5 1.8 1.1 1.8 1.2 1.8 2.3 1.2 1.3 1.5 Total revenue 24.8 20.0 39.4 48.9 45.8 55.7 54.5 72.4 75.3 65.6 87.7 116.5 95.4 122.3 150.6 Other metrics 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e Sampling cups 57,600 54,600 102,650 138,200 102,400 118,500 133,000 153,000 168,800 144,600 197,900 189,800 143,300 164,250 189,960 y-o-y -5% 88% 35% -26% 16% 12% 15% 10% -14% 37% -4% -24% 15% 16% Annualised engine eq. (mn) 0.55 1.04 1.41 1.35 1.50 1.76 2.08 2.13 2.10 2.50 3.28 2.58 3.62 4.50 y-o-y -12% 89% 36% -4% 11% 18% 18% 2% -1% 19% 31% -21% 41% 24% Working capital / sales 11% 5% 29% 20% 24% 9% 18% 13% 16% 21% 24% 22% 23% 24% 24% Net debt/cash -9 -25 -37 -48 -35 -48 -45 -48 -45 -30 -33 -30 -30 -39 -46 ND/EBITDA 2.0 5.2 -4.7 -3.7 -17.7 -5.9 -4.1 -2.3 -1.7 -1.6 -1.0 -0.7 -1.2 -0.9 -0.7 Equity ratio 84% 85% 89% 93% 94% 89% 91% 88% 89% 91% 90% 88% 89% 89% 88% FCF conversion (lease adj.) -56% 306% 15% 97% 8% 170% 44% 73% 82% 71% 68% 74% 100% 75% 81% ROCE -21% -15% 11% 13% 1% 9% 12% 22% 28% 19% 32% 38% 19% 32% 40% Payout ratio 20% 48% -189% 104% 126% 97% 106% 105% 108% 51% 100% 100% 100% Source: ABG Sundal Collier, company data 30 October 2020 ABG Sundal Collier 14 Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast) SinterCast ESG profile Risks and opportunities SinterCast is a market-leading supplier of process control technology for production of CGI (Compacted Graphite Iron), a form of cast iron that is primarily used in the production of vehicle engines. The material offers higher tensile strength, stiffness and fatigue strength of grey iron and aluminium. This enables smaller-volume engines with higher efficiency (because the engines are lighter, the vehicles have lower emissions as less energy is required to transport them). The producer of the engine (the foundry) is also likely to reduce its production energy costs as the volumes of the engines are smaller, which lowers both electricity consumption and emissions. SinterCast's technologies also enable the foundry to test every batch of liquid iron to ensure that it has the right properties before the castings are produced. This enables savings in terms of energy, costs and the environment. Company ESG activities SinterCast has both a direct and an indirect impact on the environment. In the foundry, the improved efficiency of the SinterCast CGI technology reduces energy consumption, lowers CO2 emissions, and reduces the demand for raw materials. On the road, CGI enables the use of more efficient downsized engines, improving fuel economy and reducing CO2 emissions. Potential risks for SinterCast are the future for combustion engines and the timing of OEM decisions, in addition to emissions legislation, which is both a risk and an opportunity. Social and governance data 2016 2017 2018 Women in workforce % 19 19 19 Women in management % 0 0 0 Women in board % 14 21 15 CEO salary, SEKm p.a. 3.8 3.6 4 Employee turnover % Employee absence % Person responsible for sustainability: Steve Dawson Senior management: Yes Key issues* ABGSC weight Environment 80% Carbon emissions Pollution and waste Toxic emissions and waste Social 10% Product safety and quality Chemical safety Product liability Governance 10% Business ethics Corporate behaviour Corporate governance Previous ESG incidents None Exposure to ESG Trends Energy efficiency, Reduced fuel consumption *based on the MSCI framework but not using all the parameters. 30 October 2020 ABG Sundal Collier 15 Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast) SinterCast Income Statement (SEKm) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020e Sales 23 34 31 29 25 19 19 33 COGS -5 -8 -6 -9 -7 -6 -5 -8 Gross profit 18 25 25 21 18 13 15 25 Other operating items -9 -12 -9 -16 -9 -11 -10 -14 EBITDA 10 13 16 5 9 2 5 11 Depreciation and amortisation -1 -0 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 EBITA 9 13 15 4 8 1 4 10 EO items 0 0 0 -5 0 0 0 0 Impairment and PPA amortisation 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EBIT 9 13 15 4 8 1 4 10 Net financial items -1 0 -0 0 -1 2 0 0 Pretax profit 8 13 14 4 7 3 4 10 Tax 0 1 0 7 0 0 0 2 Net profit 8 14 14 12 7 3 4 12 Minority interest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net profit discontinued 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net profit to shareholders 8 14 14 12 7 3 4 12 EPS 1.17 1.99 2.00 1.64 0.93 0.42 0.52 1.64 EPS Adj 1.17 1.99 2.00 2.33 0.93 0.42 0.52 1.64 Total extraordinary items after tax 0 0 0 -5 0 0 0 0 Tax rate (%) 0 6.8 0 176.2 0 0 0 20.7 Gross margin (%) 80.3 75.8 79.9 70.3 71.5 69.0 76.0 75.0 EBITDA margin (%) 41.5 39.7 51.6 15.7 35.4 9.6 24.0 32.4 EBITA margin (%) 38.9 38.5 47.1 13.0 32.1 4.3 18.8 29.4 EBIT margin (%) 38.9 38.5 47.1 13.0 32.1 4.3 18.8 29.4 Pretax margin (%) 36.2 39.4 46.1 14.3 26.8 16.0 19.3 29.4 Net margin (%) 36.2 42.1 46.1 39.6 26.8 16.0 19.3 35.5 Growth rates Y/Y Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020e Sales growth (%) 38.0 25.0 56.3 19.1 7.4 -44.2 -37.7 12.0 EBITDA growth (%) 72.7 15.7 148.4 -42.5 -8.4 -86.5 -71.1 131.3 EBIT growth (%) 81.6 17.3 141.7 -49.3 -11.2 -93.8 -75.2 153.7 Net profit growth (%) 102.4 23.7 102.9 13.7 -20.5 -78.7 -73.9 0.3 EPS growth (%) 102.4 23.7 102.9 13.7 -20.5 -78.7 -73.9 0.3 Adj earnings numbers Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020e EBITDA Adj 10 13 16 10 9 2 5 11 EBITDA Adj margin (%) 41.5 39.7 51.6 32.4 35.4 9.6 24.0 32.4 EBITA Adj 9 13 15 9 8 1 4 10 EBITA Adj margin (%) 38.9 38.5 47.1 29.7 32.1 4.3 18.8 29.4 EBIT Adj 9 13 15 9 8 1 4 10 EBIT Adj margin (%) 38.9 38.5 47.1 29.7 32.1 4.3 18.8 29.4 Pretax profit Adj 8 13 14 9 7 3 4 10 Net profit Adj 8 14 14 17 7 3 4 12 Net profit to shareholders Adj 8 14 14 17 7 3 4 12 Net Adj margin (%) 36.2 42.1 46.1 56.3 26.8 16.0 19.3 35.5 Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data 30 October 2020 ABG Sundal Collier 16 Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast) SinterCast Income Statement (SEKm) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e Sales 52 55 72 75 66 88 117 95 122 151 COGS -15 -14 -17 -17 -15 -19 -28 -26 -31 -37 Gross profit 37 41 55 59 51 69 89 70 92 114 Other operating items -29 -30 -34 -31 -31 -37 -46 -44 -48 -52 EBITDA 8 11 21 27 19 32 43 26 44 61 Depreciation and amortisation -1 -1 -1 -1 -2 -2 -3 -4 -4 -4 Of which leasing depreciation 0 0 0 0 0 0 -1 -1 -1 -1 EBITA 7 10 20 26 18 29 40 22 40 58 EO items 0 0 0 0 0 0 -5 0 0 0 Impairment and PPA amortisation 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EBIT 7 10 20 26 18 29 40 22 40 58 Net financial items 0 1 5 -1 0 0 -0 1 0 0 Pretax profit 8 12 25 26 18 29 40 23 40 58 Tax 1 1 1 1 1 3 8 2 5 6 Net profit 8 12 26 27 19 33 48 25 44 63 Minority interest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net profit discontinued 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net profit to shareholders 8 12 26 27 19 33 48 25 44 63 EPS 1.15 1.75 3.62 3.78 2.62 4.61 6.80 3.52 6.26 8.95 EPS Adj 1.15 1.75 3.62 3.78 2.62 4.61 7.49 3.52 6.26 8.95 Total extraordinary items after tax 0 0 0 0 0 0 -5 0 0 0 Leasing payments 0 0 0 0 0 0 -1 -1 -1 -1 Tax rate (%) 8.0 7.8 3.2 3.9 5.1 11.2 20.8 8.7 11.3 10.1 Gross margin (%) 71.9 74.9 76.5 78.0 77.1 78.6 76.4 73.1 75.0 75.5 EBITDA margin (%) 15.6 20.2 29.1 36.3 29.3 36.0 37.2 27.0 35.6 40.7 EBITA margin (%) 14.1 18.7 28.0 35.0 27.0 33.5 34.4 23.0 32.6 38.3 EBIT margin (%) 14.1 18.7 28.0 35.0 27.0 33.5 34.4 23.0 32.6 38.3 Pretax margin (%) 14.5 21.1 34.4 34.2 27.0 33.5 34.2 24.1 32.6 38.3 Net margin (%) 15.6 22.8 35.5 35.5 28.4 37.3 41.4 26.2 36.3 42.1 Growth rates Y/Y 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e Sales growth (%) 13.1 5.0 32.8 4.1 -13.0 33.7 32.8 -18.2 28.4 23.1 EBITDA growth (%) 305.0 35.8 91.8 29.9 -29.9 64.6 37.0 -40.6 69.0 41.0 EBIT growth (%) 630.0 39.7 99.0 30.0 -33.0 66.1 36.4 -45.3 81.7 44.6 Net profit growth (%) 318.9 53.1 107.3 4.3 -30.6 75.8 47.4 -48.3 77.8 43.0 EPS growth (%) 317.6 51.3 107.3 4.3 -30.5 75.8 47.4 -48.3 77.8 43.0 Profitability 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e ROE (%) 10.0 14.3 28.3 28.4 20.5 35.4 45.7 22.3 36.5 45.1 ROE Adj (%) 10.0 14.3 28.3 28.4 20.5 35.4 50.4 22.3 36.5 45.1 ROCE (%) 9.0 11.8 22.4 27.9 19.5 31.8 37.5 19.2 32.1 40.1 ROCE Adj(%) 9.0 11.8 22.4 27.9 19.5 31.8 42.1 19.2 32.1 40.1 ROIC (%) 19.9 27.4 47.2 57.3 35.2 53.9 65.8 29.4 51.2 64.7 ROIC Adj (%) 19.9 27.4 47.2 57.3 35.2 53.9 73.9 29.4 51.2 64.7 Adj earnings numbers 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e EBITDA Adj 8 11 21 27 19 32 48 26 44 61 EBITDA Adj margin (%) 15.6 20.2 29.1 36.3 29.3 36.0 41.4 27.0 35.6 40.7 EBITDA lease Adj 8 11 21 27 19 32 47 24 42 60 EBITDA lease Adj margin (%) 15.6 20.2 29.1 36.3 29.3 36.0 40.5 25.5 34.4 39.8 EBITA Adj 7 10 20 26 18 29 45 22 40 58 EBITA Adj margin (%) 14.1 18.7 28.0 35.0 27.0 33.5 38.6 23.0 32.6 38.3 EBIT Adj 7 10 20 26 18 29 45 22 40 58 EBIT Adj margin (%) 14.1 18.7 28.0 35.0 27.0 33.5 38.6 23.0 32.6 38.3 Pretax profit Adj 8 12 25 26 18 29 45 23 40 58 Net profit Adj 8 12 26 27 19 33 53 25 44 63 Net profit to shareholders Adj 8 12 26 27 19 33 53 25 44 63 Net Adj margin (%) 15.6 22.8 35.5 35.5 28.4 37.3 45.6 26.2 36.3 42.1 Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data 30 October 2020 ABG Sundal Collier 17 Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast) SinterCast Cash Flow Statement (SEKm) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e EBITDA 8 11 21 27 19 32 43 26 44 61 Net financial items 0 1 5 -1 0 0 -0 1 0 0 Paid tax 0 -0 -0 0 -0 0 0 0 0 0 Non-cash items 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cash flow before change in WC 8 12 26 27 19 32 43 27 44 61 Change in WC 6 -6 -5 -1 -2 -7 -5 4 -7 -7 Operating cash flow 14 7 20 25 17 25 38 31 36 55 CAPEX tangible fixed assets -0 -0 -0 -1 -0 -1 -1 -1 -0 -1 CAPEX intangible fixed assets -0 -1 -2 -2 -3 -2 -1 -3 -1 -1 Acquisitions and disposals 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Free cash flow 14 5 19 22 13 22 37 26 35 53 Dividend paid -7 -9 -16 -25 -28 -19 -35 -25 -25 -44 Share issues and buybacks 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lease liability amortisation 0 0 0 0 0 0 -1 -1 -1 -1 Other non cash items 0 0 -0 0 0 -0 -3 0 0 0 Balance Sheet (SEKm) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e Goodwill 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other intangible assets 2 2 4 5 8 8 7 8 7 6 Tangible fixed assets 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Right-of-use asset 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 4 4 Total other fixed assets 29 30 30 32 33 36 45 47 51 57 Fixed assets 32 34 36 39 42 46 56 60 63 68 Inventories 4 4 4 4 4 7 8 8 11 14 Receivables 11 15 18 19 18 25 31 25 32 39 Other current assets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cash and liquid assets 48 45 48 45 30 33 33 33 42 49 Total assets 95 97 106 108 95 110 128 125 148 170 Shareholders equity 85 88 93 96 86 99 112 112 131 150 Minority 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total equity 85 88 93 96 86 99 112 112 131 150 Long-term debt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pension debt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Convertible debt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Leasing liability 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 3 Total other long-term liabilities 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Short-term debt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Accounts payable 10 8 13 12 9 11 13 11 14 17 Other current liabilities 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total liabilities and equity 95 97 106 108 95 110 128 125 148 170 Net IB debt -48 -45 -48 -45 -31 -33 -31 -31 -39 -46 Net IB debt excl. pension debt -48 -45 -48 -45 -31 -33 -31 -31 -39 -46 Net IB debt excl. leasing -48 -45 -48 -45 -31 -33 -33 -33 -42 -49 Capital invested 37 44 45 51 55 66 81 81 92 104 Working capital 5 10 10 12 14 21 26 22 29 36 EV breakdown 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e Market cap. diluted (m) 554 540 627 580 461 573 1,383 841 841 841 Net IB debt Adj -48 -45 -48 -45 -31 -33 -31 -31 -39 -46 Market value of minority 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Reversal of shares and participations 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Reversal of conv. debt assumed equity 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EV 506 495 579 535 430 540 1,352 810 802 794 Capital efficiency 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e Total assets turnover (%) 58.4 56.9 71.3 70.5 64.9 85.6 98.0 75.4 89.6 94.8 Working capital/sales (%) 15.1 13.3 13.4 14.1 19.3 19.6 20.0 25.0 20.9 21.7 Financial risk and debt service 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e Net debt/equity -0.56 -0.51 -0.52 -0.47 -0.36 -0.33 -0.27 -0.27 -0.30 -0.31 Net debt/market cap -0.10 -0.08 -0.08 -0.08 -0.06 -0.06 -0.03 -0.04 -0.05 -0.06 Equity ratio (%) 89.3 91.3 87.6 89.1 90.6 90.0 87.5 89.2 88.8 88.4 Net IB debt adj./equity -0.56 -0.51 -0.52 -0.47 -0.36 -0.33 -0.27 -0.27 -0.30 -0.31 Current ratio 6.20 7.51 5.36 5.87 5.91 5.86 5.13 5.64 5.77 5.71 EBITDA/net interest -40.50 -8.46 -4.59 45.67 high high 216.50 -25.74 high high Net IB debt/EBITDA -5.90 -4.08 -2.27 -1.65 -1.59 -1.05 -0.70 -1.19 -0.90 -0.76 Net IB debt/EBITDA lease Adj -5.90 -4.08 -2.27 -1.65 -1.59 -1.05 -0.71 -1.37 -1.00 -0.82 Interest cover -36.50 -7.85 -4.41 44.00 nm nm 200.50 -21.94 nm nm Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data 30 October 2020 ABG Sundal Collier 18 Document downloaded by Linn FREDRIKSSON (SinterCast) SinterCast Valuation and Ratios (SEKm) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e Shares outstanding adj. 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 Fully diluted shares Adj 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 EPS 1.15 1.75 3.62 3.78 2.62 4.61 6.80 3.52 6.26 8.95 Dividend per share Adj 1.2 2.2 3.5 4.0 2.8 5.0 3.5 3.5 6.3 8.9 EPS Adj 1.15 1.75 3.62 3.78 2.62 4.61 7.49 3.52 6.26 8.95 BVPS 12.07 12.45 13.13 13.50 12.10 13.99 15.75 15.77 18.51 21.20 BVPS Adj 11.84 12.11 12.62 12.77 11.02 12.92 14.81 14.67 17.57 20.42 Net IB debt / share -6.8 -6.3 -6.8 -6.4 -4.3 -4.7 -4.3 -4.3 -5.5 -6.5 Share price 79.00 76.00 88.25 81.75 65.00 80.80 195.00 118.60 118.60 118.60 Market cap. (m) 554 540 627 580 461 573 1,383 841 841 841 Valuation 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2021e 2022e P/E 68.4 43.5 24.4 21.7 24.8 17.5 28.7 33.7 19.0 13.3 EV/sales 9.76 9.08 7.99 7.09 6.56 6.15 11.61 8.50 6.55 5.27 EV/EBITDA 62.5 45.0 27.4 19.5 22.4 17.1 31.2 31.5 18.4 13.0 EV/EBITA 69.4 48.5 28.5 20.3 24.3 18.4 33.7 36.9 20.1 13.8 EV/EBIT 69.4 48.5 28.5 20.3 24.3 18.4 33.7 36.9 20.1 13.8 Dividend yield (%) 1.5 2.9 4.0 4.9 4.2 6.2 1.8 3.0 5.3 7.5 FCF yield (%) 2.5 1.0 3.0 3.8 2.9 3.9 2.6 3.1 4.1 6.3 Lease adj. 