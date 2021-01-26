SinterCast : Stockpicker News, Jan 2021

Stockpicker Newsletter January 2021

SinterCast - Overlooked

SINT|Small Cap|SEK 134.8

The SinterCast share still has a very long way to go before it recovers from the full impact of the pandemic. Almost one year ago, the share peaked at SEK 222, and then dropped to the low-point of SEK 91.60 a couple of months later, during the second half of March 2020. Since then, the share price has recovered to a maximum of SEK 164.60 in July. At the moment, it is traded around SEK 134.

This is far from as convincing as for many other shares which easily set new share price records in the general stock market euphoria. In a couple of weeks, it will be time for the SinterCast full year results of the pandemic year 2020. However, a lot of important information about Q4 has already been communicated by the company, in which we are looking for clues for the coming years in a situation where climate change legislation, continued pandemics, vaccines, major government stimuli and stock market records dominate the headlines.

It was recently announced that the annualised series production decreased to 2.4 million Engine Equivalents in December, which is 6% below the December 2019 volume. This is a result of the seasonal year-end shutdowns. December figures led to annualised production of

2.6 million Engine Equivalents for the fourth quarter, which was 16% lower compared to Q4 2019. Series production for the full-year finished at 2.5 million Engine Equivalents, corresponding to a decrease of 24% compared to the full-year volume of 3.3 million Engine Equivalents in 2019.

However, the 2020 installations provided a second consecutive year of record installation revenue. Building on System 4000 Plus installations at the First Automobile Works (FAW) foundry in China and at the new Scania foundry in Sweden, plus the exercise of a System 4000 purchase option at the WHB foundry in Brazil, full-year installation revenue finished at SEK 16.6 million. Accordingly, the 2020 installation revenue is 40% higher than the previous record of SEK 11.9 million set in 2019.

The production figures for the full year hide large fluctuations during the first half of the year. The year began strongly with increases in January and February and then turned into a dip in March, which was followed by an extreme low April and then some recovery in both May and June. The second half of the year was clearly better than the dramatic first half, where annualised series production in each month was as follows: 3.0 million in January, 3.2 million in February, 2.4 million in March, 1.0 million in April, 1.6 million in May and 2.2 million in June. Overall, the annualised series production for the first half of the year finished at 2.25 million Engine Equivalents, of which 2.9 million Engine Equivalents during Q1 and 1.6 million Engine Equivalents during Q2. In perspective, the second half of the year gave an average annualised production of 2.7 million Engine Equivalents, corresponding to 80% of the pre-coronarun-rate.

SinterCast recently announced the confidence in returning to pre-coronarun-rate in the near- term. This is based partly on the development during the second half of 2020, and partly on the starting of production of new commercial vehicle programmes at FAW and Scania during 2021, plus the overall recovery in the market. The company also maintained the confidence