SinterCast : Stockpicker News, Jan 2021

Unofficial English Translation. Swedish original at the end.
www.stockpicker.se
SinterCast - Overlooked
SINT|Small Cap|SEK 134.8
The SinterCast share still has a very long way to go before it recovers from the full impact of the pandemic. Almost one year ago, the share peaked at SEK 222, and then dropped to the low-point of SEK 91.60 a couple of months later, during the second half of March 2020. Since then, the share price has recovered to a maximum of SEK 164.60 in July. At the moment, it is traded around SEK 134.
This is far from as convincing as for many other shares which easily set new share price records in the general stock market euphoria. In a couple of weeks, it will be time for the SinterCast full year results of the pandemic year 2020. However, a lot of important information about Q4 has already been communicated by the company, in which we are looking for clues for the coming years in a situation where climate change legislation, continued pandemics, vaccines, major government stimuli and stock market records dominate the headlines.
It was recently announced that the annualised series production decreased to 2.4 million Engine Equivalents in December, which is 6% below the December 2019 volume. This is a result of the seasonal year-end shutdowns. December figures led to annualised production of
2.6 million Engine Equivalents for the fourth quarter, which was 16% lower compared to Q4 2019. Series production for the full-year finished at 2.5 million Engine Equivalents, corresponding to a decrease of 24% compared to the full-year volume of 3.3 million Engine Equivalents in 2019.
However, the 2020 installations provided a second consecutive year of record installation revenue. Building on System 4000 Plus installations at the First Automobile Works (FAW) foundry in China and at the new Scania foundry in Sweden, plus the exercise of a System 4000 purchase option at the WHB foundry in Brazil, full-year installation revenue finished at SEK 16.6 million. Accordingly, the 2020 installation revenue is 40% higher than the previous record of SEK 11.9 million set in 2019.
The production figures for the full year hide large fluctuations during the first half of the year. The year began strongly with increases in January and February and then turned into a dip in March, which was followed by an extreme low April and then some recovery in both May and June. The second half of the year was clearly better than the dramatic first half, where annualised series production in each month was as follows: 3.0 million in January, 3.2 million in February, 2.4 million in March, 1.0 million in April, 1.6 million in May and 2.2 million in June. Overall, the annualised series production for the first half of the year finished at 2.25 million Engine Equivalents, of which 2.9 million Engine Equivalents during Q1 and 1.6 million Engine Equivalents during Q2. In perspective, the second half of the year gave an average annualised production of 2.7 million Engine Equivalents, corresponding to 80% of the pre-coronarun-rate.
SinterCast recently announced the confidence in returning to pre-coronarun-rate in the near- term. This is based partly on the development during the second half of 2020, and partly on the starting of production of new commercial vehicle programmes at FAW and Scania during 2021, plus the overall recovery in the market. The company also maintained the confidence
in the long-term growth potential of CGI and in their ability to reach and exceed the five million Engine Equivalent milestone.
The past year has been turbulent for the growth rocket SinterCast. However, just as we pointed out earlier, the long-term outlook for the company is still very favourable. The stabilisation during the second half of 2020, the starting of new production, great stimuli and hopes for a gradually decreasing pandemic with the implementation of vaccination programmes means that we see good chances for SinterCast to return to the pre-corona top form in the next few years. Thus, our purchase recommendation with a target price of SEK 160 remains in advance of the company's full year results. ■
Stockpicker Newsletter 1842 - 24 January 2021
Per Bernhult
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYS
SinterCast - Förbisett
KÖP
Sĵ INT | Small Cap | 134,8 kr
interCast-aktien har ännu en mycket lång väg att vandra innan aktien tagit igen hela pandemiraset. Aktien toppade
på 222 kr för nästan exakt ett år se- dan, och rasade sedan ned till som lägst 91,60 kr ett par månader sena- re, dvs under andra halvan av mars 2020. Därefter har kursen återhämtat sig till som bäst 164,60 kr under juli månad.
I nuläget handlas den runt 134 kr. Långt ifrån lika övertygande som så många andra aktier vilka med lätthet satt nya kursrekord i den allmänna börseuforin. Om ett par veckor är det dags för bokslutsrapport över pande- miåret 2020 från SinterCast. Men en hel del väsentlig information om Q4 är redan kommunicerad av bolaget, och i denna söker vi ledtrådar inför de kommande åren i ett läge där kli- matomställningsbehoven, fortsatt pandemi, vacciner, stora stimulanser och börsrekord dominerar rubriker- na.
Nyligen kommunicerades att se- rieproduktionen i december mins- kade till 2,4 miljoner motorekvi- valenter i årstakt, 6% lägre än i december 2019. Detta till följd av de årliga produktionsstoppen vid årsslutet. Decembersiffrorna resul- terade i en produktionstakt på 2,6 miljoner motorekvivalenter för Q4 totalt, vilket var 16% lägre jämfört med Q4 2019. För helåret 2020 blev serieproduktionen 2,5 miljoner mo- torekvivalenter, en minskning med 24% jämfört med helårsvolymen re- kordåret 2019, som var 3,3 miljoner motorekvivalenter.
På installationsfronten blev dock 2020 andra året i rad med rekordhö- ga installationsintäkter. Med System 4000 Plus-installationer vid First Automobile Works (FAW) gjuteri i Kina och vid det nya Scania-gjute- riet i Sverige, plus utnyttjandet av en köpoption av System 4000 till
WHB-gjuteriet i Brasilien, summera- de installationsintäkterna för helåret till 16,6 Mkr. Installationsintäkterna för 2020 översteg således det tidigare rekordet på 11,9 Mkr från 2019 med ca 40%.
Produktionssiffrorna för helåret döljer stora svängningar under det första halvåret. Året inleddes starkt med ökningar i januari och februari för att därefter övergå i en dipp under mars vilken följdes av extremlå- ga nivåer i april och sedan viss åter- hämtning i både maj och juni. Andra halvåret blev sedan klart bättre än det dramatiska första halvåret, där serie- produktionen i årstakt de enskilda månaderna såg ut som följer: 3,0 mil- joner i januari, 3,2 miljoner i februa- ri, 2,4 miljoner i mars, 1,0 miljoner i april, 1,6 miljoner i maj och 2,2 mil- joner i juni. För det första halvåret to- talt blev serieproduktionstakten 2,25 miljoner motorekvivalenter, varav 2,9 miljoner motorekvivalenter under Q1 och 1,6 miljoner motorekvivalen- ter under Q2. Allt detta kan ställas i relation till andra halvåret som gav en genomsnittlig produktionstakt på 2,7 miljoner motorekvivalenter, vil- ket motsvarade 80% av produktions- volymerna innan coronapandemin.
en uppdatering nyligen medde- lade SinterCast att man är fortsatt
övertygade om att återgå till produk- tionsnivåerna innan coronapande- min inom kort. Detta baseras dels på utvecklingen under det andra halvår- et 2020, dels produktionsstart av nya program för tunga fordon hos FAW och Scania under 2021 plus den över- gripande återhämtningen på mark- naden. Bolaget vidmakthöll även sitt förtroende för den långsiktiga till- växtpotentialen för CGI och sin för- måga att nå och överträffa milstolpen på fem miljoner motorekvivalenter.
Det senaste året har varit omtum- lande för tillväxtraketen SinterCast. Men precis som vi framhållit tidi- gare är de långsiktiga utsikterna för bolaget ännu mycket gynnsamma. Stabiliseringen under det andra halv- året av 2020, nya produktionsstarter, stora stimulanser och förhoppningar om en gradvis avtagande pandemi i takt med vaccinationsprogram- mens genomförande gör att vi ser goda chanser att SinterCast under de närmaste åren kommer tillbaka till toppformen från innan pandemin. Således kvarstår vår köprekommen- dation med riktkurs 160 kr inför bo- lagets årsbokslut. ■