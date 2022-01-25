Log in
    SINT   SE0000950982

SINTERCAST AB (PUBL)

(SINT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/25 03:26:27 am
141.1 SEK   +2.25%
03:17aSINTERCAST : Stockpicker Newsletter January 2022 English
PU
01/20SINTERCAST : ABG Review 19 January 2022
PU
01/17SINTERCAST : ABG Review 17 January 2022
PU
SinterCast : Stockpicker Newsletter January 2022 English

01/25/2022 | 03:17am EST
Stockpicker Newsletter January 2022

Unofficial English Translation. Swedish original at the end.

www.stockpicker.se

SinterCast - Strong faith in the future

SINT|Small Cap|SEK 144.00

On Monday, SinterCast pleased the market with, among other things, preliminary revenue figures for Q4. The share clearly picked up on the news and ended the week with a plus, despite the simultaneous decline in the stock market. The press release from the company breathed strong optimism for the coming years, despite the fact that the business is markedly affected by the rampant pandemic, which among other things caused a global shortage of semiconductors, which are significant components for the company's customers in the automotive industry.

SinterCast, a longtime favorite of Stockpicker, is the world's leading supplier of process control technology for the reliable high volume production of Compacted Graphite Iron CGI. The properties of CGI enable improved transport solutions, increasing efficiency and reducing carbon emissions in passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and industrial power applications. As a specialist supplier of precision measurement and process control solutions to the metals industry, the company also supplies the SinterCast Ladle Tracker® and SinterCast Cast Tracker® technologies, to improve production efficiency and Industry 4.0 traceability in a variety of applications. SinterCast has a broad customer base with 55 installations in 14 countries and strong customer relationships. The business model is well proven with early cashflows and strong profitability.

In 2020, the pandemic caused a real downturn for the company with sharply declining production among customers, due to severe restrictions and a sudden cross-brake in the world economy. SinterCast went through the worst period with bravura and a strong recovery in revenue gradually took over during the second half of 2020. Gradually, however, the global semiconductor shortage ensued and had a major impact, not least on the automotive sector. Despite this, SinterCast managed to continue a strong recovery during the past year.

The company has now released the revenue figures for Q4 last year, consolidating the image of a vital and resilient company with a strong offer. A similarly buoyant press release was issued just over a month ago when the company reported on the installation activities during Q4. Full-year revenue amounted to SEK 107.4 million, an increase of 13% over 2020. The company even achieved the highest December production ever, corresponding to a 25% increase compared to December 2020 and a 20% increase relative to December 2019. Series production in December benefited from many customers bypassing traditional year-end shutdowns to meet the market demand.

Series production for the fourth quarter finished at 3.1 million Engine Equivalents, corresponding to a 19% increase over the fourth quarter 2020 and equalling the previous record for a fourth quarter, set in 2019. Series production for the full-year amounted to 3.1 million Engine Equivalents, a 24% increase compared to 2020 while falling 6% short of the full-year volume of 3.3 million Engine Equivalents, set in 2019.

According to industry analysts, the semiconductor shortages affected global vehicle production by approximately 10% during 2021. SinterCast also estimates that the company's

production volume was impacted by approximately 10%. Going forward, however, the company expects double-digit growth. This will be made possible with continuing improvements in supply chains and the start of production of new commercial vehicle programmes at Scania in Sweden and at First Automobile Works in China this year. Thereby, SinterCast sees the opportunity to break the four million milestone in 2022 and has the ambition to reach the five million milestone in 2024.

Stockpicker continues to view SinterCast positively in both the short term and the long term. The growth opportunities remain good and the business model is very well-functioning and proven with strong margins and early cashflow. Despite its heavy exposure to industries that have been strongly affected by the pandemic crisis, SinterCast is very strong and well equipped for the future and has also shown evidence of good adaptability and perseverance during the pandemic. Once the pandemic's negative effects on operations subside, the company's further growth will be facilitated.

We keep the target price of SEK 180 as well as the buy recommendation. ■

Stockpicker Newsletter 1926 - 23 January 2022

Per Bernhult

Disclaimer

SinterCast AB published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 08:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
