    SINTERCOM   INE129Z01016

SINTERCOM INDIA LIMITED

(SINTERCOM)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-11 am EST
101.05 INR   -1.03%
Sintercom India : Extra Ordinary Meeting
PU
12:02pSintercom India : Extra Ordinary Meeting
PU
Sintercom India : Annual General Meeting
PU
Sintercom India : Extra Ordinary Meeting

11/11/2022 | 12:02pm EST
11th November, 2022

To,

The Manager- Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

G-Block, Bandra- Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E) Mumbai 400 051, India

Subject: Submission of Scrutinizer's Report of the 01st Extra Ordinary General

Meeting of 2022 of Sintercom India Limited held on Thursday, 10th November, 2022

Ref: Series EQ & Symbol: SINTERCOM

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizer's Consolidated Report of the 01st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of 2022 of Sintercom India Limited held on Thursday, 10th November, 2022 issued by the Scrutinizer -Mr. Sunil Nanal, Partner, Kanj & Co. LLP, Practicing Company Secretary.

The same are also available on website of the Company i.e. www.sintercom.co.in

The same is for your information and records.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Sintercom India Limited

ANUJA SANJAY JOSHI

Digitally signed by ANUJA SANJAY JOSHI DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=9617afde5165fb780bb9bcf9fd9062189 0e1c25e8ac6aea806e874d34410fc0d, postalCode=412101, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=15ba3189ba7f33e09a919fc100dfe 5aa006390af784d684b7e9839c5f2bd4218, cn=ANUJA SANJAY JOSHI

Date: 2022.11.11 21:31:06 +05'30'

Anuja Joshi

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Enclosed: As mentioned above

Disclaimer

Sintercom India Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 17:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
