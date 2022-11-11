Sintercom India : Extra Ordinary Meeting

11th November, 2022
To,
The Manager- Listing Department
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,
G-Block, Bandra- Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E) Mumbai 400 051, India
Subject: Submission of Scrutinizer's Report of the 01st Extra Ordinary General
Meeting of 2022 of Sintercom India Limited held on Thursday, 10th November, 2022
Ref: Series EQ & Symbol: SINTERCOM
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizer's Consolidated Report of the 01st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of 2022 of Sintercom India Limited held on Thursday, 10th November, 2022 issued by the Scrutinizer -Mr. Sunil Nanal, Partner, Kanj & Co. LLP, Practicing Company Secretary.
The same are also available on website of the Company i.e. www.sintercom.co.in
The same is for your information and records.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully
For Sintercom India Limited
Digitally signed by ANUJA SANJAY JOSHI DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=9617afde5165fb780bb9bcf9fd9062189 0e1c25e8ac6aea806e874d34410fc0d, postalCode=412101, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=15ba3189ba7f33e09a919fc100dfe 5aa006390af784d684b7e9839c5f2bd4218, cn=ANUJA SANJAY JOSHI
Date: 2022.11.11 21:31:06 +05'30'