Sintercom India : Extra Ordinary Meeting

11th November, 2022

To,

The Manager- Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

G-Block, Bandra- Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E) Mumbai 400 051, India

Subject: Submission of Scrutinizer's Report of the 01st Extra Ordinary General

Meeting of 2022 of Sintercom India Limited held on Thursday, 10th November, 2022

Ref: Series EQ & Symbol: SINTERCOM

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizer's Consolidated Report of the 01st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of 2022 of Sintercom India Limited held on Thursday, 10th November, 2022 issued by the Scrutinizer -Mr. Sunil Nanal, Partner, Kanj & Co. LLP, Practicing Company Secretary.

The same are also available on website of the Company i.e. www.sintercom.co.in

The same is for your information and records.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Sintercom India Limited