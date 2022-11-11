Sintercom India : Extra Ordinary Meeting

11th November, 2022

To,

The Manager- Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

G-Block, Bandra- Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E) Mumbai 400 051, India

Subject: Voting Results of the 01st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of 2022 of Sintercom

India Limited held on Thursday, 10th November, 2022

Ref: Series EQ & Symbol: SINTERCOM

Dear Sir/ Madam,

The 01st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of 2022 of Sintercom India Limited was held through Video Conferencing and Other Audio Visual Means facility on Thursday, 10th November, 2022 at 5:00 PM and all the items of business contained in the Notice of the EGM dated 12th October, 2022 were transacted and approved by the shareholders with requisite majority.

Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed herewith the 'Voting results' of the business transacted at the 01st EGM of 2022.

The same is also available on the website of the Company i.e. www.sintercom.co.in

Please take the same on your record.

For Sintercom India Limited

Anuja Joshi

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: As mentioned above