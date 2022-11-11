Advanced search
    SINTERCOM   INE129Z01016

SINTERCOM INDIA LIMITED

(SINTERCOM)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-11 am EST
101.05 INR   -1.03%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sintercom India : Extra Ordinary Meeting

11/11/2022 | 12:02pm EST
11th November, 2022

To,

The Manager- Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

G-Block, Bandra- Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E) Mumbai 400 051, India

Subject: Voting Results of the 01st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of 2022 of Sintercom

India Limited held on Thursday, 10th November, 2022

Ref: Series EQ & Symbol: SINTERCOM

Dear Sir/ Madam,

The 01st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of 2022 of Sintercom India Limited was held through Video Conferencing and Other Audio Visual Means facility on Thursday, 10th November, 2022 at 5:00 PM and all the items of business contained in the Notice of the EGM dated 12th October, 2022 were transacted and approved by the shareholders with requisite majority.

Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed herewith the 'Voting results' of the business transacted at the 01st EGM of 2022.

The same is also available on the website of the Company i.e. www.sintercom.co.in

Please take the same on your record.

For Sintercom India Limited

Anuja Joshi

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: As mentioned above

Date of the EGM:

10th November, 2022

Total number of shareholders on record date (i.e. 03rd

1952

November, 2022 cut-off date for voting purpose)

No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or

through authorized representatives or through proxy:

 Promoters and Promoter Group

0

Public

0

No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video

Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means

 Promoters and Promoter Group

8

Public

10

Resolution No.1 (Special Resolution)

To consider the re-appointment of Mr. Madan Godse (DIN: 06987767) as the

Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years w.e.f. 29th November, 2022 to 28th November, 2027;

Category

Mode of

No. of

No of Votes

% of

No. of

No.

% of Votes

% of Votes against

Voting

Shares

polled

Votes

Votes - In

of

in favour on

on votes polled

held

Polled

Favour

Vot

votes polled

on

es -

outsta

Aga

nding

inst

shares

[ 1 ]

[ 2 ]

[ 3

[ 4 ]

[ 5 ]

[ 6

[ 7 ]=[(5)/(2)}*100

]=[(2)/

]=[(4)/(2)]*1

(1)]*1

00

00

Promoter and

E-Voting

17866785

17866785

100

17866785

0

100

0

Promoter Group

Public - Institutions E-Voting

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Public - Non-

E-Voting

100720

100720

100

100719

1

99.9999

0.0001

Institutions

Total

Total

17967505

17967505

100

17967504

1

99.9999

0.0001

Resolution No. 2 (Special Resolution)

To approve the re-appointment of Mr. Jignesh Raval (DIN: 01591000) as the Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years w.e.f. 01st January, 2023 to 31st December, 2027;

Category

Mode of

No. of

No of Votes

% of

No. of

No.

% of Votes

% of Votes against

Voting

Shares

polled

Votes

Votes - In

of

in favour on

on votes polled

held

Polled

Favour

Vot

votes polled

on

es -

outsta

Aga

nding

inst

shares

[ 1 ]

[ 2 ]

[ 3

[ 4 ]

[ 5 ]

[ 6

[ 7 ]=[(5)/(2)}*100

]=[(2)/

]=[(4)/(2)]*1

(1)]*1

00

00

Promoter and

E-Voting

17866785

17866785

100

17866785

0

100

0

Promoter Group

Public - Institutions E-Voting

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Public - Non-

E-Voting

100720

100720

100

100719

1

99.9999

0.0001

Institutions

Total

Total

17967505

17967505

100

17967504

1

99.9999

0.0001

Disclaimer

Sintercom India Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 17:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
