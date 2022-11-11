Sintercom India : Extra Ordinary Meeting

11th November, 2022
To,
The Manager- Listing Department
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,
G-Block, Bandra- Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E) Mumbai 400 051, India
Subject: Voting Results of the 01st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of 2022 of Sintercom
India Limited held on Thursday, 10th November, 2022
Ref: Series EQ & Symbol: SINTERCOM
Dear Sir/ Madam,
The 01st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of 2022 of Sintercom India Limited was held through Video Conferencing and Other Audio Visual Means facility on Thursday, 10th November, 2022 at 5:00 PM and all the items of business contained in the Notice of the EGM dated 12th October, 2022 were transacted and approved by the shareholders with requisite majority.
Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed herewith the 'Voting results' of the business transacted at the 01st EGM of 2022.
The same is also available on the website of the Company i.e. www.sintercom.co.in
Please take the same on your record.
For Sintercom India Limited
Anuja Joshi
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Encl: As mentioned above
Resolution No.1 (Special Resolution)
To consider the re-appointment of Mr. Madan Godse (DIN: 06987767) as the
Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years w.e.f. 29th November, 2022 to 28th November, 2027;
|
Category
|
Mode of
|
No. of
|
No of Votes
|
% of
|
No. of
|
No.
|
% of Votes
|
% of Votes against
|
|
Voting
|
Shares
|
polled
|
Votes
|
Votes - In
|
of
|
in favour on
|
on votes polled
|
|
|
held
|
|
Polled
|
Favour
|
Vot
|
votes polled
|
|
|
|
|
|
on
|
|
es -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outsta
|
|
Aga
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nding
|
|
inst
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[ 1 ]
|
[ 2 ]
|
[ 3
|
[ 4 ]
|
[ 5 ]
|
[ 6
|
[ 7 ]=[(5)/(2)}*100
|
|
|
|
|
]=[(2)/
|
|
|
]=[(4)/(2)]*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)]*1
|
|
|
00
|
|
|
|
|
|
00
|
|
|
|
|
Promoter and
|
E-Voting
|
17866785
|
17866785
|
100
|
17866785
|
0
|
100
|
0
|
Promoter Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public - Institutions E-Voting
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public - Non-
|
E-Voting
|
100720
|
100720
|
100
|
100719
|
1
|
99.9999
|
0.0001
|
Institutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Total
|
17967505
|
17967505
|
100
|
17967504
|
1
|
99.9999
|
0.0001
Resolution No. 2 (Special Resolution)
To approve the re-appointment of Mr. Jignesh Raval (DIN: 01591000) as the Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years w.e.f. 01st January, 2023 to 31st December, 2027;
|
Category
|
Mode of
|
No. of
|
No of Votes
|
% of
|
No. of
|
No.
|
% of Votes
|
% of Votes against
|
|
Voting
|
Shares
|
polled
|
Votes
|
Votes - In
|
of
|
in favour on
|
on votes polled
|
|
|
held
|
|
Polled
|
Favour
|
Vot
|
votes polled
|
|
|
|
|
|
on
|
|
es -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outsta
|
|
Aga
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nding
|
|
inst
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[ 1 ]
|
[ 2 ]
|
[ 3
|
[ 4 ]
|
[ 5 ]
|
[ 6
|
[ 7 ]=[(5)/(2)}*100
|
|
|
|
|
]=[(2)/
|
|
|
]=[(4)/(2)]*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)]*1
|
|
|
00
|
|
|
|
|
|
00
|
|
|
|
|
Promoter and
|
E-Voting
|
17866785
|
17866785
|
100
|
17866785
|
0
|
100
|
0
|
Promoter Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public - Institutions E-Voting
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public - Non-
|
E-Voting
|
100720
|
100720
|
100
|
100719
|
1
|
99.9999
|
0.0001
|
Institutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Total
|
17967505
|
17967505
|
100
|
17967504
|
1
|
99.9999
|
0.0001